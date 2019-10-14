Does a bear poop in the woods?
No, evidently he/she prefers to poop in my backyard. So just a note or two about wildlife, and I do mean wild — but I’m getting ahead of myself as often happens; or as my grandmother liked to say, in what I think means the same thing, “I’m getting behinder and behinder…”
But first, the bear. I assume it’s just one because there was just one, albeit enormous, pile of poop in my lower yard, but who knows? The visitation took place over several days and was focused on both my Asian pear and liberty apple trees.
It’s been a bumper crop this year for both pears and apples, and I’ve been patiently waiting for my fruit to get good and ripe. (I picked a pear a couple weeks ago and found it to be too tart, too hard, and not juicy enough.) Usually I’m fighting with the birds for my Montmorency cherries, but tangling with a bear — that’s another story altogether. Standing in the yard, waving my arms and yelling “shoo” probably wouldn’t cut it; and, anyway, bear visitations seem to happen in the wee hours.
The first day I noticed the ruckus, the wooden gate in the lower yard under the chestnut tree was knocked completely off its hinges, and the chicken wire baskets around my trees (to keep the deer from munching them) were all smashed and twisted. There was lots of fruit knocked to the ground and several trees just picked bare (ahem… bear?). Of course — now the pears are perfect.
Then late last week I let Jackson out in the morning — pre-coffee — and he started a barking fit. I severely reprimanded him until I went outside (I need sufficient caffeine to get out of the house, even in pajamas) and saw that a bear had barreled through sections of both my lower and upper fencing — and this fence is no wimpy affair: it’s 4x4 posts in the ground with heavy galvanized and basically unbendable (I thought) wire nailed onto them. It must have been obliterated in one running leap. And I suppose the smell of bear was still lingering in the yard. (Jackson was wildly tearing around with his nose to the ground.)
I’m not mad at the bear. I’m willing to share — though I wish we could have negotiated up front because I would have left the gates open. Now I certainly don’t have the strength to bend this fencing back into place. But I think it’s all part of the lesson entitled, “Don’t assume anything about your life…” (i.e. that fencing = safe yard). There are so many powers greater than we are.
At any rate it got me out, even in the rain last Saturday, to pick whatever fruit was still on the trees. In doing so I picked up a crumpled length of black plastic sheeting that’s been in the yard under one of the pear trees. Oops! Lifting it up, I saw two tiny creatures: moles, voles, mice? I put it back quickly so as not to disturb them. What a perfect home: tucked under black plastic would be warm; the crinkles and folds catch water; and living just at the base of the most productive Asian pear tree means instant larder. But I wonder what they think about a marauding bear invading our space?
I like that there’s little hiding spots here and there for creatures in the yard. Once I lifted up half a clay pot turned broken-edge down and disturbed a beautiful garter snake; I always find slugs on the wet walk in the morning or in overturned buckets; and I carefully scrutinize what I bring in from my wood pile for potato bugs or spiders.
There’s a whole world thriving just outside our doors. I love living with wild things; it’s part of the magic of the Peninsula.
Wild woman
I ran into another stunningly lovely wild creature the other day at Paul Klitsie’s MyCovio’s (more on Paul’s fabulous restaurant in a couple weeks): Veronica Williams! Her license plate is “All Wild,” and that certainly describes Veronica who’s been called the “mushroom guru” or the “Mushroom Queen” of Washington state.
Veronica has been supplying local restaurateurs and others with wild mushrooms (and berries) for decades. As she says, “I started when I was three years old with my mother foraging in the Carpathian Mountains and now I’m 88!” She neither looks nor acts her age. A friend and I stopped to chat with her and were welcomed with huge hugs and non-stop laughter.
“If I get any happier I’m going to die!” she says.
She’s dressed all in red: red cowboy boots, red sweater, red checked leggings, and we’re standing beside her all red Toyota. Veronica has a small basket full of king boletus. She doesn’t divulge any secret hunting spots but she does say about ‘shrooming, “Just when you think ‘I know I’m going to go out there and I know I’m going to find them’ — zilch! Nothing. Then you got out for a walk or a drive and there they are. They’re calling me. I might be the only person who can spot a mushroom from the seat of my car at 50 miles an hour.”
As Matt Wastradowski writes in 1889 Washington’s Magazine in a profile of Veronica, “Every fall, the 43-square-mile Long Beach Peninsula becomes the unofficial mushroom capital of the Pacific Northwest. And Williams, an 88-year-old native of Hungary, does 70 sit-ups every morning before crawling around the forest floor to track down mushrooms.” (See the full article here: https://tinyurl.com/y68mf7zp).
This must be an especially fertile year for mushrooms because even I have been lucky enough to find boletus just strolling along the path on my daily walk with Jackson. And, as Veronica notes, it’s been completely unexpected. I’ve not in the least been thinking, “OK, I’m going out to get mushrooms;” they have simply appeared like little delicious ghosts erupting from the earth.
Fortunately, Veronica’s most recent book, “Coastal Bounty,” has recipes for these wild gifts because since I’ve never consciously foraged for ‘shrooms, I have limited ideas about what to do with them — sautéed in butter and garlic, yes, but what else? Soups, patés, creamed mushrooms over toast or mashed potatoes, dried and powered to make a rub — just as a beginning.
Both boletus and Veronica appeared in my life last weekend like gifts unbidden. I’d found myself getting a little bit gloomy knowing that we were turning the corner into winter. Then, le voila! — there they were. With vivacity and a wondrous over-spilling, Veronica rhetorically asks, “How come everybody’s smiling at me all the time — it’s because I smile!”
Could there be a better adage for these (some would say delicious) darkening days?
