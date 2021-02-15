I came back from Central Washington just in time to wake up to morning snow at the beach — that rare magical white stuff adorning the porch, the stairs, the trees, the dunes. Though it didn’t stay long, it was a change of scene from rainy winter days.
Now we’re back to soggy ground and those grey miasmic clouds that matched my mood during these impeachment days when, in a surprising turn of events, our very own Jaime Herrera-Beutler briefly took the national stage. I was amused at headlines like: “Who is Jaime Herrera Beutler?” and remarks about our little southwest corner of purpleness. Her 15 minutes of fame passed quickly as the Dems decided against a live deposition in lieu of reading in her remarks and a quick trial that allowed the Senate to get back to Biden’s business. They knew there would be no surprise about how the vote would turn out.
Though seven Republicans joined Democrats in voting to convict Trump — the most bipartisan impeachment vote in history — as a friend wrote, “The history books are where the truth of the incitement will be written.” And in that regard, it’s that other Jamie — Raskin (D-Maryland) — who was brilliant throughout. He and his team spread enough breadcrumbs for future citizens to understand in clear and deliberate detail what happened at the Capitol, how, when, and why. Trump slid through on a divisive technicality; even McConnell wants him gone.
‘Our phone system blew up’
But back on the home front, we have other heroes and heroines to applaud. We’ve all been following closely how and when the vaccinations are rolling out. And many of us have even been lucky enough to get some of the first jabs.
I wrote a couple weeks ago about the extreme frustration that followed the first announcement from the county that those over 65 would be eligible for doses, and how their phones were inundated with calls. Here’s a little more about what was happening behind the scenes from one of the people who had a front row seat.
We were all wondering why the county wasn’t better prepared for the vaccination calls. Well, Brenda Sharkey, the chief nurse for the Ocean Beach Hospital (OBH) and one of the key people in charge of the vaccination project on the peninsula, tells us, “When we got notice from the state that they were changing the rules, that anyone 65 and older was eligible for the vaccines, we said no problem. But they gave us only 24 hours of notice for letting the public know. Our phone system blew up. We had no time to prepare and of course people were upset and frustrated. They wanted to get the vaccine and didn’t know how to do it and couldn’t get through to anybody.”
“Since then, at the hospital we’ve increased our voicemail capacity to 1,000. We did that the very next day and the county did too. We’ve got it sorted out now,” she says. So, in retrospect, let’s just give these folks a big pat on the back for doing the best they could given the communications difficulties coming down from on high.
Now folks on a prioritized wait list are getting calls from the OBH and county vaccination centers and being told exactly when to go in for their shots.
Brenda again, “Our ability to be efficient has a lot to do with the staff. We have some great people. One of them is Brenda Slagel — she’s coordinating everything and making sure that the system works well. People are being notified exactly when to come in for their visits and when they do come in there is no delay. I’ve heard that in the big cities, some people are standing in line for hours to get their shots. If we tell you your appointment is at four o’clock, you will get your shot at four o’clock!”
Professionalism and friendliness
I stopped by OBH myself to see how it was all working and was dutifully impressed. One advantage our hospital has is that the community room of the library is right next door. This has given the OBH crew extra space to check people in, deliver the vaccine, and let people rest for the required fifteen minutes in a safe waiting room.
What impressed me most is how efficient the system was working and how friendly everybody was. The check-in at the front desk was quick, the poke in the arm was delivered painlessly, and even the folks in the chairs getting their shots were smiling.
Thankfully, everyone in my pod of six now has had at least the first dose of the vaccination, and a couple have already had the final dose, with fairly minimal side effects. I’ve spoken to friends in other places — more urban and with much greater resources — who’ve not received even a notice about when their vaccinations might be available. They have no idea what’s going on. I’m grateful to be living here.
When I spoke to Sharkey last week, she said, “We got 975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine at the beginning of the week and our mandate from the state is to make sure we use 95 percent of those doses or we don’t get another batch as soon. We gave out 477 on Tuesday, 417 on Thursday, and the remainder on Friday.”
This effort was all made possible because of good planning and teamwork. “We have staff who’ve volunteered and retired nurses who’ve returned to help. It’s a collaborative effort — we know everybody needs to work together to do this,” Brenda continued. “And we’re grateful that the county got us our super cold freezer the first of February. Before that we were using dry ice to keep our vaccines at the correct temperatures. Our amazing hospital pharmacist Jacob Owings was babysitting those vaccines. I’m just so impressed with Jake — he’s so dedicated to the work. Prior to the freezer arriving, once we received the Pfizer vaccine we had only 30 days to use it. Now with the freezer I believe we have up to six months if we need it.”
Kudos to our heroes
When you go in for your shot, you won’t have time to personally thank everyone on your team, but Brenda Sharkey provided a list of the people helping to make these clinics possible: Victoria Corona, Marcey Frame, Terry Husen, Sara Provenzano, Tracy Ramos, Christopher Jacobse, Cyndy Mullins, Jo Hudson, Teri Kovach, Colleen Marchand, Loris Cook, Tara Dockery, Molly Reed, William Chisholm, Mary Thorsen, Linda Kaino, Dave Cundiff, Brenda Slagle, Jaala Langley, Andy Lakanen, Greg Davis, and Chase Cunningham. (Add to these the dietary staff who help feed all the volunteers and the healthcare access staff who are helping to register patients.)
If you know any of these folks or you see them around town, take the time to give them a special thank-you and a hearty elbow-bump for all of us on the Peninsula. They’ve been working non-stop from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every workday to make sure we can combat the virus that has kept us apart from one another. They’re our indisputable link to getting back to whatever our new normal will look like.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.