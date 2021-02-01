Last week while walking in Pacific Pines State Park I noticed a small bird in the middle of the path making no attempt to fly. I tied Jackson to a nearby pine and was able to easily pick it up. It fit perfectly in my palm, my fingers curled gently around it. It was listless but had no apparent physical injury.
I called the Wildlife Center of the North Coast outside of Astoria (www.coastwildlife.org), 503-338-0331, and arranged for a transport hand-off of the beautiful little creature. That afternoon I received news that the tiny bird, a pine siskin, would probably not make it. “It has salmonella — it’s typical for this season — and there’s not much we can do.” I’d washed my hands thoroughly, of course, but the feeling of that little bird warming in my palm was a treasure that stayed with me.
The Bluebird of Happiness
The next day — you know how these things work — a friend sent me notes about happiness being proportional to the variety of birds where one lives, even if they're not visible but only audible. “The greater the diversity of birds we’re surrounded by the better our quality of life, a new German study finds.” (tinyurl.com/yycs9smx).
The article continues, “Most of us take for granted how much the birds’ cheerful songs do to boost our mood. But there is also a second aspect of bird abundance that affects life satisfaction: the environment. The places with the most bird species are typically the most natural, generally bio-diverse landscapes, with adequate green space (forests) and blue space (water). Blue and green spaces have been linked to happiness in many other studies.”
Thankfully, we are blessed with plenty of blue and green spaces on the Peninsula. I watched the array of birds arriving at my gate this morning with gratitude: sparrows and finches, chickadees, blackbirds, mourning doves, Steller's jays, mountain bluebirds, thrushes, crows, robins and hummers. We have an undeniable richness of natural beauty and wildness; but there are other factors that can affect one’s ability to be happy, especially during this pandemic.
Peace of Mind Pacific County
One of the most devastating aspects of the covid era is the requirement for social distancing. Yes, I can look out my window and revel in the life outside, but what about my internal environment? How do I steady myself and combat this isolation when I’m cut-off from friends and family?
Peace of Mind Pacific County (previously NAMI, now POMPC) is a group of people who for the past 16 years has been providing support that can help us come back to a peaceful and centered state of mind/heart. As noted on their website, “Our mission is to help citizens understand and advocate for brain and behavioral health, through education, events and community partnerships. Peace of Mind Pacific County is an all-volunteer peer-based group based in south Pacific County focused on mental wellness and brain health for people of all ages.” (Their website: www.pompc.org)
“Peer-based” for this group has a slightly different meaning than you might imagine. As POMPC co-founder and author ("Tsunami of the Mind: Stories of Trauma, Recovery, and Hope"), Barbara Bate explains, “Peer for us means ‘person of experience engaged in recovery.’ We don't think of ourselves as experts. We’re not professionals in brain health — although I would argue that Barbara comes very close! But many of us do have a long experience with being bright, sensitive, caring and changeable people in society. Many of us are struggling with brain/heart issues. There’s so much isolation and we may feel hopeless, or worthless, and alone. In Peace of Mind, we’re trying to find ways to connect and be connected with others, especially during this pandemic.”’
One of the pre-pandemic POMPC projects was a workshop called WRAP — wellness recovery action plan — which has many components but basically provides self-care tools and insight into personal well-being. POMPC board President Nikki Fortuna tells me that WRAP was helpful for people of all ages, elders right down to children as young as third grade. “We found that the younger students especially love yoga, for instance. We gave them toolboxes they could decorate with stickers and inside are some of the tools they've learned about: yoga cards illustrating poses, a key-chain-sized snuggle buddy, squishy stress balls. Pre-covid at drive-thru events, we gave out hundreds of these.”
“We also offered a twice a month coffee hour at Adelaide's just to talk. Now these are happening once a month on Zoom, led by KC Carroll. We also sponsored dinners and speakers — now presentations are on Zoom. Last week we featured Pastor Louise Buckles from the Ocean Park Lutheran church.”
Hope Letters and furry friends
One of the most inventive POMPC projects is “Hope Letters” (www.pompc.org/hope-letters.html). These are written on a variety of topics and are meant “to bring local readers some moments of positive thoughts, comfort, and humor.” In Hope Letter #9, elders at Golden Sands were asked to write about their memories from high school graduation. These were sent and matched to seniors from Ilwaco High writing about their own experiences. The Hope Letter project is the kind of person-to-person connection that POMPC is known for. (If you'd like to receive the Hope Letters, email info@pompc.org. If you have items to share, they’d love your participation in the project.)
Nikki and I also talked about the positive roles our beloved four-leggeds have had during these pandemic days. Earlier in the year I wrote about my long-time friend Rosemary Hallin adopting two rambunctious cats from our Humane Shelter. They’ve provided her both with companionship and controlled chaos; and provided us pod-mates with unending stories of feline feats of hilarity.
Another dear friend, Mary Frances Bowers, now living in Portland, also decided to add a small bundle of energy to her home in the form of a pint-sized Chihuahua-mix. Ten-year-old Flo was rejected by several families before Mary showed up at the Portland Humane Shelter. “They said she wasn’t friendly. But when we met, I sat on the floor and she came and sat in my lap. Having Flo as a companion is the best thing that has happened to me in these last months.” I can certainly attest to the fact that having my rescue guy, Jackson, in my home has changed me for the better. He gets me out of the house twice a day, rain or shine, and his cheerfulness always lifts my spirits.
So, please don't think you’re the only one who’s lonely or depressed or isolated or feeling useless right now. We’re all fearful and sad about this pandemic or just plain sick and tired of it. But I urge you to take a look at the various ways POMPC is offering companionship and insight during these times. Or consider some service at the Humane Shelter or one of the local food banks. Or just set up a bird feeder!
I don't mean to trivialize how powerful these feelings of isolation and depression can be. But there are organizations and people right in our own backyard that can help. Reach out. Or, as the folks at POMPC say, “We want to remind our neighbors and friends about the kindness, caring, and beauty of the place where we live.”
•••
If you'd like to support the Peace of Mind work, please send a check to POMPC, P.O. Box 708, Ocean Park, WA 98640. And a special thanks to whomever responded to my column last week on “stuff” by sending me an article on reducing clutter. I’m keeping it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.