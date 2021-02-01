Board members of Peace of Mind Pacific County show their colors on the porch at Adelaide's. (Front row from left: Candy Rutledge, Brad Webb, Trish Berrong. Back row from left: Louise Buckles, Arlene Strubelt, Kat Erskine, Barbara Bate, Nikki Fortuna, Sigrine Vally. Not pictured: KC Carroll, Elly Rosaire.