Fire this time
It’s a little of this and a little of that as we bluster into fall. But, despite our first corner-turning storm, there are still fires burning up and down the West Coast. The central Washington Schneider Springs Fire continues apace at 104,853 acres and counting.
I was back in the Yakima Valley last week and discovered 1) our Cliffdell cabin is still standing, and/but 2) the fire was stealthily creeping over Edgar Rock, just behind Whistlin’ Jacks, heading towards Cliffdell. Sister Starla and I were there at just the right moment to watch ‘copter pilots PIC David Willis and SIC Levi Portillo executing a delicate aerial ballet with the flames.
Edgar Rock is a ragged 3,684 foot prominence just at the edge of the Naches River. It’s a popular spring hike because the snow leaves the trail on its southwest side earlier than most areas in the Cascades. Because of its height, it catches fierce northwest winds. The front, facing State Route 410, is mostly inaccessible — steep and rocky forested ravines.
That combination meant that when the fire crept up and over the ridge, there was no place for on-the-ground firefighters to take a stand. It was up to the ‘copter crew: so pilots Willis and Portillo did their magic, dropping their orange Bambi Bucket (or helibucket) on a long cable into a wider slower part of the river, then lifting it up, flying over the fire, and pulling the plug for a dump when the spotter across the road gave the signal. Back and forth, six, seven, eight, nine times. It was an impressive bit of flying, and only one of the strategic pieces in the coordinated fire-fighting effort.
The snap test
The fire crew has shared their battle stories and answered questions in live forums with those of us tangled up with the situation. Their tales include an array of colorful fire-specific terms: hotshots, ember washes, back haul, greasy roads, tree torching, back burning, dozers, moisture levels, and pump lines. Hearing about day crew hand-offs to night crew and understanding how they use the terrain against the fire has revealed a world I had no concept of, a world I fear more of us will come to know. Fire in the “wildland urban interface” is increasingly the norm for climate change. We’ve been exceedingly lucky on the Peninsula not to have yet experienced this new-normal problem.
In a recent fire presentation, one of the guys (they’re all guys) gave a quick lesson on moisture levels in the duff: pick up a pine needle in thumb and forefinger of both hands and try to bend it. If it snaps, the moisture level is dangerously low. If it bends, the fire will have a harder time gaining a foothold. I’m hoping this recent rain creates bendable pine needles; and that the gods of fire dancing along the Naches and Tieton River corridors will think it’s time for a well-deserved slumber. (Officials say this fire won’t be fully contained until after Thanksgiving.)
Art and kids
In news closer to home, members of the Peninsula Arts Association (PAA www.beachartist.org) continue not only making their own art but supporting art in our schools. I spoke with JoAnne Webster, PAA president, last week and got the skinny. “Yes, PAA has been donating art supplies to the schools for years and years. We either get grant monies that go directly to this project or a portion of our membership fee is used to support art in the schools.”
“We call the teachers and ask what they need. Usually it’s paper, markers, paints, different kinds of pens. Sometimes if one of our members dies, there are craft or art supplies left over. We sort through those and often these are donated too. One of the last things we got was a whole bunch of oil paints, which are expensive, all unused. These went to Maria, the art teacher in Naselle, and she was thrilled. Every year it’s a little bit different.”
PAA has around 60-70 members and generally the organization provides two open studio tours and four shows a year. The pandemic has curtailed some of this activity, but our Peninsula artists are still making and displaying great art. (If you want to do something special for our local artists, buy art! Visit one of our many fantastic galleries — BOLD, Bay Avenue Gallery, Marie Powell or Don Nisbett’s galleries in Ilwaco — or our neighbor galleries across the river.)
JoAnne continues, “Every year we donate from our treasury and it amounts to around $500 for supplies. We also give a scholarship of $1,000 to a graduating senior — we have an endowment for that — and it doesn’t necessarily have to be a student who is planning a career in art. We take into consideration all kinds of things. A few years ago the student who won the scholarship wanted to go into nursing, but she also took unbelievably beautiful photographs.”
You never know when or how art might be reactivated in a life. JoAnne herself worked for an architectural firm in Hartford until she retired. “I’d been coming to the Peninsula for 20 years, visiting my son who works at Cape Disappointment. The first time I visited I fell in love with the place, and I knew when I retired I wanted to live here. Now I work in clay and glass. I make art dolls and shrines. I have so many ideas in my head — I’m always learning a new skill. I’d always been doing art and shows — even when I was working — but now I have more time and I’m doing a lot of different things.” Making art, enjoying art, studying art simply enriches a life.
Plum tree
A couple weeks ago I wrote about an “abandoned plum tree” I noticed on my Oysterville walks with Jackson. It sits outside a white picket fence at the beginning of Clay Street just before the “No Cars Please” sign. Little did I know it actually belongs to Sydney and Nyel Stevens and that I’d been a plum thief for a couple weeks running.
Word got around — the “Coconut Wireless” is always buzzing in small towns — and back to its owners. So I got a bit more of the story. Sydney writes in her blog, “Our one-and-only plum tree — actually an Italian prune — was purchased and planted in our yard some years ago, and when it suffered failure-to-thrive syndrome, was transferred to an area just outside our fence. For a year or two, as long as Nyel was able, he picked the plums around Labor Day.” (Complete tale here: tinyurl.com/82vepaf8)
As Sydney tells it, I wasn’t the first dog walker to assume these plums were up for grabs. Sometimes I get facts wrong when writing about Peninsula events (gasp!), so I feel compelled to correct this one too. Special thanks to the Stevens for adding a tasty touch of class to my dog walks.
Marshall Shanks
We lost an exceptional “Gentle Giant” this past weekend when Marshall succumbed to covid.
He was a well-known and beloved individual on the Peninsula, and for many years was a fixture at the Ark, Nanci and Jimella’s Café, and Jack’s Country Store. Marshall was always at the ready to help friends with jobs big and small. It’s unbelievable to imagine that he is no longer sharing Planet Earth with us. I guess his big heart and his strong arms were needed in other realms.
Marshall, my friend, we will miss you. Dear everyone, get vaccinated.
