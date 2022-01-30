Snowbird synchronicity
As some of you know, I’m kicking around Arizona. I’m almost embarrassed to tell you how much I love basking in the warmth of the sun down here. Don’t get me wrong, I love our phenomenal little finger of land: our remarkably giving community, the access we have to fresh air, fresh seafood, and the natural world; but the winters get me down, maybe more as I get — what’s that expression? — long in the tooth (derived from horses whose teeth grow throughout their lives).
So, for as long as I can manage it, my practical solution is to drive south to a little town called Oracle just outside of Tucson where I have friends and a place to stay. And, there, a favorite southwestern treasure halfway between Oracle and Tucson is the non-profit second-hand store called The Golden Goose (www.goldengooseaz.com). It’s not your usual thrift-store shopping experience. Since it’s close to two rather hifalutin Saddlebrooke housing developments, the Goose receives lots of high-end stuff and sells it to raise money for good causes.
Poking around in there last week I started chatting with volunteer-helper Allan Cunningham. It was the usual superficial “How are you?” conversation that evolved into “Do you live around here?” Then “I’m from Washington state,” And he says, “What part?” “Southwest,” I say. “Where exactly,” he says… leading in incredible concentric circles until I say “Ocean Park/Nahcotta” and he says, “I have a family home there — 238 off Sandridge!”
OK, what are the chances that the one day Allan volunteers at the Goose and the one day I decide to stop by, and the one helper of 20-plus onsite I stop to chat with will be someone who lives just blocks from where I live 1,500 miles away? Do snowbirds have a unique magnetism to each other when they’re far from home?
Lovebird snowbirds
Whatever that answer is, I’m finding there’s a growing band of Peninsula folks heading south for some part of the winter. Another snowbirding couple I spoke to last week are the newlyweds Jeff Stevenson and Shelly Pollock. Shelly is a well-known community booster — founder of the Grassroots Garbage Gang and owner of NW Insurance and Financial (tinyurl.com/z7czuuaz) — and Jeff has recently retired from his landscape design business.
I ask when they realized snowbirding might have some appeal for them, and Shelly says, “So many of my clients are snowbirding it seems, and I was just curious what the attraction was. So Jeff and I decided to try it and now we’ve found what we call an adult day camp, a winter camp for us.”
“Part of our migration south also has to do with our addiction to pickle ball. Everybody who plays pickle ball on the Peninsula seems to disappear in the winter. So now Jeff and I go to Sky Valley Resort [Desert Hot Springs, CA] — where they have pickle ball and tennis courts, a mineral hot springs, farmer’s market, etc. (www.skyvalleyresort.com). We love it. The odd thing about covid is that it’s been sort of a blessing — we found out that we can work from anywhere. And at Sky Valley we feel so much safer being outside at the pickle ball courts or sitting around a campfire. We’re able to socialize more. At home at the beach, you’ve got your pod — but that’s pretty much the only people you feel safe with.”
“It also started with Steve being sick too. [Shelly was caregiver to her first husband during a long battle with cancer.] I started to realize that life was going on without my being at the office. I work with great people and I just didn’t have to be there every day. Then covid hit. If it wasn’t for the pandemic, I would probably still be seeing people in my office, but now people don’t expect to see me face-to-face anymore. I want to be there for my clients but this just seems like a new phase for our type of business. I was disappointed during open enrollment time because I used to get seven to 10 hugs a day from everybody stopping by! But you can’t do that now.”
There are many aspects making snowbirding possible for an extended period of time — remote work or retirement, and some discretionary financial resources for traveling. Because Jeff is retired and Shelly can do her work remotely, they’ve joined the snowbird trend “We’re so grateful to be able to do this!” Shelly continues. “Jeff and I came back to the Peninsula for Christmas — we were home for a month — and I felt like we were hibernating.”
Keeping in touch with friends and family
When I ask these two to describe their snowbirding experience in three words, Jeff says — "warm, cozy, relaxed.” Shelly offers — "fun, freedom, active.” Of course they miss their Peninsula friends but, as Shelly says, “I’m grateful that Facebook is a part of our community. We get the weather updates from Jackie Sheldon and lots of news from Nansen Malin. And thank goodness for email. We can check in on our neighbors anytime, and the grandkids call us.” Jeff and Shelly also Zoom or FaceTime regularly with Rita Nicely and Nanci Main to catch one other up on all things personal.
“And although we don’t see my parents — they’re in the Portland area — my mom is an older 83, and my dad is a young 82 — we play Pinochle with them every night for one or two hours. Pinochle is our family game, and since we don’t watch TV, we can spend this quality time with my parents. There’s never a night when Jeff doesn’t say, ‘Hey, let’s give your dad a call.’” When I ask who wins and if they’ve kept a running tally, Shelly says, “We rotate partners — I’d say we all have even hands.”
When we talk Shelly and Jeff are house-sitting in Tempe, Arizona but will head back to Sky Valley in early February. “Then depending on the weather, we’ll probably drive north to the beach sometime in April.” Another piece of the puzzle is how to travel with their four-legged, Bella. One disadvantage of southwest winters is that it’s still hot enough to be lethal to any animals left in a car. Shelly says, “We’ve got a Class B vehicle, our commuter car, and we built in a second generator to keep it cool, so it’s a good kennel for Bella. It’s great — we take her everywhere.” The bottom line is this: there are details to attend to if you aspire to snowbirding during cold and gloomy PNW winters, but it’s all manageable with a little planning.
Through these last couple weeks as I talk both to friends at home and Peninsula snowbirds, I realize there are two kinds of people — those steadfast folks rooted at home who keep the lights burning; and those of us who traverse from place to place, picking up ideas and pollinating them far and wide. Both kinds of people are needed; we complement each other.
So to those of you holding down the fort, bravo! and thank you for keeping things running while we butterflies do a little flitting around. We’ll be home soon so we can share with each other 1) your news about what we missed, and 2) our stories from outside the bubble.
