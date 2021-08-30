Mmm, a flood is threatening
My very life today
Gimme, gimme shelter
Or I'm gonna fade away
—Mick Jagger and Keith Richards
Fire, flood, excessive heat, the storm bearing down on the Gulf Coast — what’s next? For those of us with homes, and maybe even second homes, at least we have a roof over our heads. But for many people right here on our Peninsula, home is a basic need that’s missing from their lives.
I got to thinking about this again recently because as I walk, sometimes through less traveled parts of our Peninsula, I often see roughly constructed “shelters.” These remind me of the basic human instinct to build, the need to have a safe warm place to sleep, the desire for a home.
I’ve talked before about how I reoriented myself when our family traveled from Central Washington and first arrived at a Seaview cabin for summer vacations over the years. I’d head out to the beach, drag driftwood into a pile and begin building a rough structure: floor of sand, walls the wind whipped through, and maybe even a leaky roof. Nowadays these handmade structures are hidden from view, generally in the woods under the pines. Are they fashioned by a kid, as I once was, or by someone needing a place for the night?
Homeless camps
I’d heard there might be homeless camps scattered through the beach pines and grassy meadows around Seaview; so last week I wandering some paths with friend David Campiche. We pulled scotch broom and tansy along the way as we followed deer trails and meandered from “K” Place out to the dunes. Our objectives weren’t exactly clear. If we’d found a campsite, would anyone have wanted to talk with us? Unlikely. We’d undoubtedly have been considered intruders. I thought, rudely, maybe I could get a good photo, as if campsite inhabitants were some kind of trail-side attraction.
But here’s the truth, homelessness is a serious problem in our county. And it’s one we aren’t adequately addressing because most of us rarely see it. Except maybe at night. Sometimes while driving through Ocean Park to pick up my mail, I see strangely dressed men walking on the roads in the dark, talking to themselves. Where can they be going at 10:30 p.m.? Nowhere.
What’s the scope of the problem?
Here’s what I’ve discovered from people in the know: the problem with the homeless on the Peninsula is they are hidden from view and, moreover, they generally don’t want to be found. As Greg Claycamp, housing and community services director for Coastal Community Action Program, says, “We have a huge problem with homelessness — it’s a really big issue — but we do not have a clear number of who’s homeless. Nationally there is a ‘point in time’ homeless count every January — though obviously we had to modify it this year because of the pandemic. For one 24-hour period we go out and canvas and look to see who is homeless. But it’s always an undercount: it is a minimum estimate. You just can’t find everybody — some are not interested in being counted.”
“Plus, there are unique aspects of homelessness at the beach. Many don’t stay here all year because it gets very wet in the winter. Basically, the federal definition of ‘homeless’ means staying in a place that is not safe for habitation, a place that does not have access to sewer, water, or electricity. Sometimes there is also a requirement for groceries or a hospital within a certain distance. Because the majority of the Peninsula is unincorporated, in some places we actually meet the definition for frontier!”
“Even defining ‘homelessness’ is tricky. Some people are couch-surfing, some are hiding out in tents in the woods, some are on the beach, some are sleeping in vehicles. But if they don’t reach out to us, we don’t see them. We don’t go out cruising around looking for them; in many cases our hands are tied. And a lot of people don’t want to look at the problem.”
Housing shortage
When I asked what the key to the homeless problem is, Greg says, “We don’t have enough housing. We’re actually at a point where because the housing stock is so limited, we can’t always use the subsidy dollars we do have because there is literally no place anybody can move to. Housing is simply not available.”
This recent real estate sales boom on the Peninsula has benefited many of us who sold property (and put lots of money into agents’ pockets), but it has had a big downside too. First, assessments and taxes are going up. (Reassessments went out several weeks ago and property tax evaluations have increased another 20 percent.) Additionally, many of these sales are going to people for second or vacation homes, which takes properties out of the potential rental market. Along with this trend, our commissioners still don’t fully understand that allowing Airbnb rentals adds to the upward pressure on rental prices. Simply put, this past years’ sales-boom has reduced the housing market for long-term rentals and increased rental prices county-wide.
There have been a couple low-income or subsidized rental units built on the Peninsula, but not nearly enough to accommodate either our homeless population or families who are struggling with low wages. And there is a substantial waiting list for section-8 housing.
Solutions?
Greg mentions a series of possible measures which could and should be executed as a package in order to reverse our homeless trend. Although for real estate agents and investors this is a nasty phrase — “rent control” would be one way to cap rental prices. Another idea would be to make changes to zoning to allow for denser habitation. In some cases, housing leases specify number of inhabitants when more people might be able to be comfortably housed in a property. (Sometimes friends allow informal couch-surfers, which might endanger their own rental agreements if known.) So more legitimate and legal shared-housing situations would certainly help.
The trend to tiny homes is another solution that would provide more quickly for additional housing options, particularly in rural areas like ours. Tiny homes, often pre-manufactured, can be shipped and constructed for a fraction of the time and cost of standard home-building. But the concept has been slow to catch on in rural areas where building and zoning codes are left over from the last century. Sometimes a requirement for a minimum square footage is the problem; or a restriction on the number of residences on a lot. Creative and adaptive housing policy on the county level is needed.
And, of course, simply more money to increase the subsidies to support rental costs and other services for the homeless would always help. Unfortunately, the issue of homelessness is not a glitzy opportunity for fundraising; in fact it’s not something many of us want to confront. (For those interested, a Pacific County Resource Guide here: tinyurl.com/23uzd96s)
How many lives could we change? I’m reminded of that great starfish story by Loren Eisley. “One day a man was walking along the beach when he noticed a boy picking something up and gently throwing it into the ocean. Approaching the boy, he asked, “What are you doing?” The youth replied, “Throwing starfish back into the ocean. The surf is up and the tide is going out. If I don’t throw them back, they’ll die.”
“Son,” the man said, “don’t you realize there are miles and miles of beach and hundreds of starfish? You can’t make a difference!” After listening politely, the boy bent down, picked up another starfish, and threw it back into the surf. Then, smiling at the man, he said … “I made a difference for that one.”
