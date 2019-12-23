This is the third year that Nanci Main and a cadre of community boosters — Al Betters, Cliff Pedersen, Kathy Haney and Steve Kovach — will lovingly prepare a lunch for local veterans, Jan. 9 from noon to 2 p.m. at the Moose Hall in Ocean Park.
The lunch has a history that goes back to Vietnam and lies at the heart of the story of a remarkable Marine, Maj. Chuck Meadows. I’ve just spent an hour reading about this hero and I’m a bit dazed after entering his story about an offensive on Jan. 31, 1968 — the Tet year of the monkey — that took place at the Nguyen Hoang Bridge spanning the “River of Perfume.”
Battle at Nguyen Hoang Bridge
It was not a river of perfume on that day when the “Golf Company G leathernecks” received orders to enter Hue, cross the bridge, and take the Citadel — a palace with a Vietcong flag fluttering above its ramparts.
Meadows received the command — for a mission he would soon realize was just plain crazy — by phone from Lt. Col. Gravel, a commander far from the action. (The Hue ended up being one of the bloodiest battles of the 16-year Vietnam War.) His marines had been hoping for a few days of quiet because a two-day ceasefire had been declared, but as Meadows and his company made their way to the river, things were too quiet. He noticed there were no chickens on the roads. There were no children or pedestrians. It was eerie — all the wrong omens were in place.
Meadows had been given scanty intelligence about the mission. In fact, he didn’t even have a layout of the city until he found a tourist map taped to the wall of an abandoned gas station. They’d been told it would be “a piece of cake.” That was the farthest thing from the truth.
The lethal reality started with the first enemy fire. The marines had no cover crossing the bridge and many fell; others died trying to retrieve the bodies. The doc on duty, Donald Kirkham, bled out tending to another soldier. There would be no air or artillery support, partly because of the low-ceiling weather and because of the citadel’s historic structures. (There could be no damage to Vietnamese property.) Chuck got on the radio to the First Marine Division’s Task Force X-Ray at Phu Bai and stated his case. He was told his orders stood: “Proceed to the citadel.”
So Meadows and his men advanced again into chaos and calamity. I’ll spare you the details (though the full account’s here: https://tinyurl.com/t48gf59). Finally, Meadows radioed Gravel and reported five dead and 44 wounded; casualties at 35 percent. He told Gravel that he was, on his own authority, pulling back to the Nguyen Hoang Bridge. (Chuck earned a Silver Star for his actions that day.)
PeaceTrees Vietnam
This is only one of many such stories of horror in Vietnam. So what does Chuck Meadows have to do with our Peninsula Vet lunch?
Here’s the connector: Pacific Northwest chefs are a close-knit group of talented individuals that Nanci Main is part of. Jerilyn Brusseau, another well-known chef, lost a brother — Army Lt. Daniel Cheney — in Vietnam, making her and her mother Rae part of a group no one wants to be in: the Gold Star Families. Jerilyn and her husband Dannan Parry had talked for years about the war and how to catalyze some healing in its aftermath. Would that ever be possible?
Then on July 11, 1995, President Bill Clinton announced the normalization of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and the United States. Jerilyn and Danaan manifested an idea they’d been contemplating for years. They proposed a project to clean Quảng Trị, the most bombed Vietnam province, of unexploded munitions and replace them with trees. In November that same year, PeaceTrees Vietnam was launched (details here: https://www.peacetreesvietnam.org/).
Jerilyn suffered another tragedy when just weeks before their first trip, Danaan died suddenly. But the PeaceTrees group decided to go ahead with their plans. And now 24 years later, 106,000 ordinances have been removed, 44,000 trees have been planted; 100 family homes, 12 libraries, 12 kindergartens, and two community centers have been built. Even so, there is still so much to do.
Nanci and Jerilyn have been friends for decades and in 2015 Nanci joined the 20th anniversary PeaceTrees citizen diplomacy trip to Vietnam and met Chuck Meadows. “He was a conservative and I’m a liberal and we sat across the aisle from each other on the bus,” she laughed. “But we really hit it off. Chuck suggested our first-ever Peninsula Vet Lunch. He emphasized that the gathering was just for vets — no family members. He knew that would allow vets to talk about their war experiences, something they rarely do.”
Time to talk and remember
Al Betters, a member of the Vet Lunch team since the beginning, was a Navy Seal and occasionally shares just a sliver about the dangerous and incredible missions he’s been on. (Al even taught Doris Day to swim — but that’s another story!)
Al (who earned two Silver Star medals and a Purple Heart) and Cliff Pedersen had been on the organizing team before, but, as Al says, “I didn’t even know that Cliff was a vet until this past week on Wednesday when we met at the Moose to go over the schedule. Nanci was talking to Kathy about the food, so Cliff and I began to talk. I found out he was stationed in Europe at central command in the ‘60s in the top secret document area.”
“Yeah, we don’t really talk about it much — with some people it dredges up old memories that they’ve been trying to forget for a lifetime. You kinda did it and it’s over and you have another life now. It’s losing people that’s hard — even losing one other person. You want to remember them in the back of your mind, but that’s it. You don’t want to have it as a steady diet.”
This year at the lunch, the organizers are thinking they’ll label tables by wars — Vietnam, Korea, World War II — so people can sit together if they like. If you want to help, give Kathy a call at the Moose. Or, if you’re so inclined, drop off a homemade pie — that’s one of the desert traditions that has evolved.
Chuck Meadows is gone now, but his idea for the Peninsula Vet Lunches — that our ever-giving Nanci Main took and ran with — continues. He is remembered also for the healing he inspired — taking Vets on Vietnam tours where those horrendous battles happened so many years ago.
As Jerilyn says, “Chuck forged deep friendships on both sides of the Pacific and returned to Vietnam more than 40 times with citizen diplomats and veterans groups. Speaking about his efforts, Chuck once said, ‘To my view, peace is not the interval between conflict. It’s the peace inside you, knowing that what you’re doing is meaningful.’”
If you’re a vet, swing by the Moose on Jan. 9 at noon for a great meal and some conversation. And the rest of us — we who can barely imagine what our military men and women have been through — thank you for being there to defend us.
