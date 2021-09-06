Rant of the week
I’m starting this week with an apology because a rant is in order. Here goes.
While in line at Jack’s Country Store, I noticed the young fellow behind me did not have a mask on. I thought perhaps he was an out-of-towner (I didn’t recognize him) who just didn’t know that Gov. Jay Inslee has issued a mask mandate for public indoor spaces, whether you’re vaccinated or not. So I said ( just trying to be a helpful citizen), “Maybe you don’t know that you need to wear a mask when you’re inside.”
“I have a religious exemption,” he said. “Anyway, there is no virus.”
My tone changed slightly, “Over half a million people have died of covid!”
“They were murdered in the hospital,” he said “Jesus will save me. And you probably don’t believe in God so he won’t save you.”
“What if I believe in God and science?” I said.
“You live here so you must be stupid,” was his retort.
“Well, I also have a studio in Paris, so I’ve been around.” It was the only one-upmanship completely lame non sequitur I could muster on the spur of the moment. I mean, what does one say? Certainly not any of the things I said. Whatever factoids or common sense or even kind remarks I might have come up with if I’d been cleverer were clearly no match for this fellow and his black-and-white world. I felt like I’d hit a brick wall. I know I’m supposed to be forgiving of others, accepting of values different from my own, etc., etc., but his argument with the facts brought me to a full stop. How can any discussion be fruitful? How can we exist in the same world, let alone in the same grocery store line?
Then I went on to the post office, fuming all the way, where I discovered that my six-month box fee increased from $60 to $80 with no notice. How can this be? They took away our charming Nahcotta Post Office; letters are slower in arriving (if they even do); my box is smaller, lower and less convenient; and the fee has gone up.
There is no one to vote out of office for these deficiencies. No easy remedy. Immediately after, I went home and ate a chocolate chewie and a sailor jack. (Two legendary Peninsula treats available at the Cottage Bakery in Long Beach.) That seemed about the best I could do.
Garden as solace
Later I wandered into my lower garden rejoicing in the bounty of harvest season. Yes, we have definitely turned a corner into fall — and not, as a friend said, “the fall of civilization” but just plain autumn. The geese are making lovely Vs in the pewter skies, the apples are nearly ready for picking, and the plums and Asian pears are lusciously ripe now.
Asian pears are best eaten fresh. There appears to be no easy way to preserve them. Maybe pickling is possible; and canning is an option, though peeling an Asian pear is not a job I want to take on (peaches are hard enough). So, while they last, it’s little bags of Asian pears I’m dropping off for friends. The fruit is smaller this year but so crisp, sweet and juicy. Also, in the process of clearing underbrush on the north side of my property, a mature grapevine was revealed — so I’ve also been keeping an eye on those bunches of little green marbles as they begin to plump up.
Despite the obvious shattering of our climate cycles (and our social networks), the garden soldiers on. I find it comforting to walk out on these misty mornings and to pick and eat something from one of my very own fruit trees. Even with the rant-worthy occurrences this past week, my garden and I have managed to stay in synch with one another.
Though it’s not just my garden. The natural world goes on all around us. There’s even a wonderful forgotten little plum tree on Clay Street in Oysterville that Jackson and I pass on our walks. It’s been providing pocket treats for me as we start our constitutional there by the bay. Jackson noticed plums were ripening and falling before I did since his “ground clearance” is lower. (I saw a note that Doxie breeders are being encouraged not to let the “sausage to dog ratio” get too out of proportion now that this breed is rising in popularity.)
Marian’s 99th and the Oysterville Militia
And speaking of Oysterville, tradition goes on up in The Village no matter what. Last Saturday, Sept. 4, there was a gathering of adoring fans in the backyard of Sydney and Nyel Stevens to help Marian Lee celebrate her 99th birthday. The occasion of Marian’s special day was deemed just the thing to bring together the Honorary Oysterville Militia “under the command of General Nyel Stevens, Capt. Sturges Dorrance, Lieut. Harry Schleef, Lieut. Chester ‘Tucker’ Wachsmuth, and Lieut. Diana Thompson, the birthday girl’s daughter.” (This according to the general’s wife, Sydney, as captured in her Oysterville Daybook blog, sydneyofoysterville.com/oysterville-daybook.)
Gen. Stevens gave a short history of the cannon, a full-scale replica of a 1841 Mountain Howitzer, and told the story of how it came to be at its post in the Stevens’ backyard. (It was first fired at the Oysterville Sesquicentennial in 2004.) As the general said, a cannon firing is considered to be a traditional 21-gun salute. All hail, Marian!
Firing the Oysterville cannon is a unique and slightly frightening event in the ordinarily quiet town of nine full-time residents. Especially nerve-wracking for those of us watching was Capt. Sturges’ “setting the charge” because he had to reset it when the first attempt at firing went awry. “Don’t stand in front of the cannon!” everyone hollered as Capt. Sturges did just that, trying to tamp down further into the barrel of the cannon the bulbous foil-wrapped charge carrying six ounces of black powder. When Lt. Wachsmuth repierced the charge and Lt. Schleef replaced the primer, we all held our breath (and plugged our ears) as Lieutenant Thompson initiated a successful second firing.
The day was not only marking Marian’s 99th year on earth, it was also the exact day 78 years ago when she trooped into the Navy recruitment office and signed up to join the WAVES — Women Accepted for Voluntary Emergency Service. “You had to be 21 and I wanted to see the world!” she said. (Her folks weren’t too pleased when she told them.) To all observers, it’s clear that Marian went on to create a most rewarding and full life to-date. All three daughters and family members were present for the firing, as well as an enthusiastic group of friends and neighbors.
All in all, the fun and rewards of the weekend nearly erased from my mind that misguided chap I met at Jack’s. There is so much to be thankful for in our little corner of the world: the days are crisp and sweet, and the geese are flying.
