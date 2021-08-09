The AMOC running amok
Though the Yakima Valley was a great place to grow up — wildness so close, an acute awareness of the environment, small town geniality, six months of fresh fruit and produce, good local education — I was glad to get back to our breezy climes and rural rhythms. Yakima is a different place now, though isn’t everywhere? Still, I love that many of my old familiar haunts are intact; so I may have to disagree with Heraclitus: I think you can step into the same river twice (though I have to admit that our migrating salmon in the Upper Naches are gone, and I’m a couple years older). There’s no arguing the climate is changing — the valley’s winters are milder and the summers are hotter.
Driving over White Pass on my way home, I caught a glimpse of Mount Rainier, shockingly bare of snow, as are both Mount St. Helens and Adams. It seems fires and water shortages across the West are here to stay. And more signs of macro-system changes are apparent: now scientists are saying we may be reaching a tipping point on the Gulf Stream (or the Atlantic Meridional Overturing Circulation, AMOC as it is more formally called). This current, powered by warmer surface water becoming saltier and cooler as it sinks into the deep sea, flows at 5.2 billion gallons per second — 100 times faster than the Amazon River. It’s been slowing discernably since measurements began in 2004. The AMOC running amok will have an increasingly destabilizing weather impact on both sides of the Atlantic.
Just another thing to worry about late at night.
Home again home again
Just a reminder that climate change has us in its grasp: I thinned blistered fruit from my Liberty apple tree when I got home. My apples started with small discolorations of the skin, but while I was away they developed into dramatic purple indentations on their sunny-sides. I plucked them off and tossed them around the yard, hoping at least our wild critters can make use of them.
Meanwhile, I’ve got plenty of Asian pears. Did their tougher skins save them? Or were they not as vulnerable when we had our hotter-than-hot day? My potatoes needed a good long drink, but they made it through these summer days while I was gone. And mother’s rose now has two buds forming — one for each of her daughters — though it’s a late bloomer this year. The garden never fails to provide mysteries and rewards, bounty and beauty, delights and disappointments all through the year.
Mea culpa
I was wrong in my citation of fireworks data last week. I’m indebted to both Bonnie Cosby, who started the “Not a Ban” planning group, and Magen Michaud, a devoted member, for keeping me on the rails. The Not a Ban folks did several public surveys that culminated in suggested changes to our fireworks several years ago. Here are the correct figures.
As Magen writes, “We did a survey in 2015 to gauge the community feeling of the 2015 July 4th experience and concerns. Of the 359 respondents, 75% identified as permanent residents. 76% said they were unsatisfied with 4th of July experience. (There was no question about reduction or ban.)”
“We did the next survey in 2017 with questions drilling down into possible solutions and identifying respondents’ zip codes. We got 596 respondents and 74% identified as permanent residents. 80% wanted a reduction in the legal discharge days (ranging from a total ban to just eliminating the 5th); 23% wanted a total ban with just city-sponsored shows allowed. 52% wanted some reduction in legal discharge days and were given several choices: 25% wanted personal fireworks banned but city sponsored allowed; 2% wanted a total ban of all fireworks; 20% wanted no change.
“We did another survey in 2018 with members of the visitor bureau in response to our commissions saying a change would hurt local businesses. Of 109 respondents, 77% were local business owners. 71% wanted a reduction in legal discharge (the only option they were given). 65% said yes for a reduction to three days. 25% said no reduction. In reviewing all answers: 29% said no change while the others wanted a change that ranged from seven days to a total ban.” In summary, of the respondents to the three surveys, over 70 percent wanted a reduction in the legal discharge days. Only the second survey with the largest number of respondents actually gave an option of a total ban.
These numbers are nearly four years old. I wonder how they would change given what we just lived through? The steep decline in discharge of fireworks in towns up and down the West Coast might also change some folks’ answers today. A suggestion I rather like — although maybe we won’t need this if we can reach an agreement for change — is to put the issue on a county ballot in order to get a more current and accurate idea about public opinion. At any rate, more power to our local officials as they contemplate a policy change.
Open studios
And lastly, are you ready for some amazing local art? This coming weekend Peninsula Arts Association (www.beachartist.org) is welcoming all comers to their Summer Studio Tour: Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There are 15 locations from Surfside to Ilwaco, with over 20 individual artists and even more represented by galleries BOLD (Long Beach) and Bay Avenue Gallery and Studio (Ocean Park).
I spoke with painter and open studio organizer Bette Lu Krause this past weekend and visited her studio to get a taste of the action. “Jan Richardson called me about this idea in 2007 — the year of the Big Gale — and suddenly I found myself making a map and gathering artists for the event. We’ve had either a Thanksgiving or a summer tour, or both, every year since then and it’s definitely a group effort.”
Grab a free map at either gallery mentioned above, the Long Beach Visitors Bureau, or the Ocean Park Chamber, and wander to your heart’s content. Meet the artists and discover everything from driftwood spirits (carvings by Roy Russelli) to sea glass steampunk (by Mary Halvorson) — two of the over nine new artists participating in open studios this year. You can converse with the artists and see how they work up close and personal; some even provide snacks.
Additionally there will be demonstrations in many locations. Bette Lu says, “I spoke with Sue Raymond at the Bay Avenue Gallery and they’ll have raku making all day Saturday with a pit firing from 4 to 5 p.m. Sunday the pit will be opened to reveal the magical pots.”
Magical is right! Raku is a traditional Japanese low-firing method utilizing combustible materials that change glaze colors, often in unexpected ways, only revealed at “the reveal.” Because of the thermal shock, firing effects can also include especially elegant and signature glaze crackling.
There are no requirements for vaccination cards or masks, but do take a mask with you just in case as each artist will set his or her own suggestions for studio entry. (Just a note: since the Fourth, covid cases have surged in Pacific County. Be safe and take care of yourselves and each other.) Here’s to more higgledy-piggledy summer days!
