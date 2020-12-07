Les Colvin had just let go his hold on the roof when he felt one side of the ladder collapse. He could feel himself losing his balance. Falling was one of the last things he remembers.
Twelve years ago that was how I started my Thanksgiving column about home inspector and North Coast native Les Colvin. Les suffered a severe double concussion and had been lying in a coma for 10 days in a Portland hospital when Kathy, his wife and owner of Chinook Coffee, asked the doctor if she could bring their boxer Norman in for a visit. The doctor, maybe a little skeptically, said, “Well, OK.” So Kathy lifted Norman onto the hospital bed and put Les’s hand on him. Les, still more or less unconscious, started stroking Norman, and that began his return to humanity.
It took three days for Les to come back into his body. “I don’t remember any of this,” he says, “But Norman was my dog of a lifetime — he was scary smart — and he brought me back. Then when they wanted to charge me $900 a week for rehab — lifting and pushing things around — I thought, ‘Wait a minute, I’ve always wanted to build a house, this is the time.’ So that was my therapy.”
Many, unbeknownst to us, watched the Colvin house going up on our way out of Chinook as we traversed the Columbia River to shop. It took three years. Now I’m sitting with Les and Kathy around their kitchen table in the house that Les built while five big beautiful boxers circle around us nudging our legs and hands, just checking in.
“That’s how it started with the boxers,” Les says. “Norman brought me back and I wanted to give something back to him.”
Wigglin’ Home Boxer Rescue
Kathy met Les in 1996. As she says, “It was a blind date I didn't want to go out on. I had a job, a pickup truck and a dog — what more could a girl want? Then I met Les and I thought, ‘Uh oh, that’s the guy I’m probably going to marry.’”
Kathy and Les had both loved boxers over the years. About a year and a half after resuscitating Les, Norman died. “Norman rescued me,” Les said, “so I thought we should start rescuing them.” In 2016 the Colvins had the opportunity — with the help of DeAnn King, Jason McCathren and others — to launch a rescue organization, the Wigglin’ Home Boxer Rescue ( WHBR: wigglinhomeboxerrescue.org and www.facebook.com/BoxerRescue).
Kathy is a board member and intake officer; Les is on the dog transport team. He drives an average of 14,000 miles a year. Wigglin’ operates in Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Montana; but they have rescued dogs from as far away as Texas and Mexico.
Help always needed
There are lots of volunteer jobs to do in a dog rescue organization. There are the “pullers” — the folks who recognize a dog in danger, alert the organization, and help to get the dog out of a bad situation. A transport team is formed. Then if the rescue dog exhibits no human or dog-on-dog aggression, it’s taken for “vetting” — a veterinarian visit for neutering or spaying, surgery, vaccinations and medication, micro-chipping, etc. The average expense per dog is a minimum of $300. (This cost can go much higher if major injuries need care. WHBR has over $100,000 in vet bills annually.)
The dog then lives with a foster family for anywhere from three to five weeks while an adoption home is found. During this time, foster-folks create a dog-profile. This “bio” helps in finding a match for that forever-home.
As a breed, boxers are known for their loyalty, devotion, intelligence, playful energy, bravery and confidence. Some sites say boxers are the world’s best “cuddlers.” But like people, each dog has a history and a set of preferences — some are great with kids, cats and other dogs; some need to be the only dog in the household. Every rescue boxer goes through a meet-and-greet with the potential new family including all other pets. Each dog story is heart-rending, though the Wigglin’ Home team makes sure there are happy endings.
Lola’s tale
Lola is a stunning white female boxer-mix who was abused by a backyard breeder. She was kept in a kennel too small for her so the top of her head was rubbed raw; and because she was always lying in urine and fecal matter, she had sores and scars covering her entire body. Her last batch of puppies was “not good.” So the breeders dumped her on a remote dirt road near Coulee City. The people that found her were ranchers; but after two weeks, they decided she wasn’t going to work out on the ranch so they called Wigglin’.
Les continues, “I made an appointment to meet this rancher and pick up the dog at a truck stop outside of Ellensburg. I didn't know what he looked like or what he was driving. So I pull into the truck stop, I get out of the car and I’m looking around — there’s trucks and cars everywhere. Then clear across the parking lot I see this white dog streaking towards me, she had to go around trucks that were moving and cars — and there’s a guy running behind her. She runs over, gives me a sniff, jumps in my car, sits in the backseat, and she’s ready to go.”
“She was 25 pounds when I picked her up — now she’s 65 pounds.”
“We were just going to foster her because we already had three boxers,” says Kathy. “She was such a sweetie. So we had a meet-and-greet with a couple lovely people and she was so horrible. I mean I didn’t know who this dog was! It didn't go well at all — I was so embarrassed. A couple weeks later we tried another meet-and-greet… same thing… same thing! Then I said, ‘You know what? She’s already made up her mind. She’s home.’”
“And now she won't leave my side,” says Les.
You can help
WHBR has re-homed 726 dogs. They work directly with many other dog rescue organizations like National Mill Dog Rescue (nmdr.org), a group that rescues animals from puppy mills. There are so many ways you can help. Perhaps one of the most important is simply by being aware that all God’s creatures deserve respect and care; especially dogs, who've been domesticated over centuries and have adapted to our human ways. Don’t be afraid to call for help if you see a dog in danger or abused, and don't support puppy mills.
I learned from Kathy that Amish communities are one of the worst for puppy mill abuses. I was horrified to learn that “Dog farming is a large part of the economy for many Amish communities in Lancaster, Pennsylvania [this is the Gable family seat!]; Holmes County, Ohio; and Shipshewana, Indiana. These dogs are treated like livestock. They spend their entire lives in a barn in stacked cages, only being removed to breed.” (More info at www.thepuppymillproject.org/amish-puppy-mills)
Another way to help is to support the Colvins in their work. Les says, “Our two most limiting factors are having enough foster volunteers and finances.” At the Wigglin’ website there is a convenient donate button right on the top of the page. And if you see a boxer that needs help, please call 360-723-0219.
It’s the holiday season — that one time of year to do something a little bit special for someone else. This year, why not make it a boxer?
