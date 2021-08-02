Early risers beat the heat
Life demanded a trip to the Yakima Valley, so I received a big taste of what others have had to uncomplainingly swallow — hot, and I mean hot, weather. Although the heat dome moved officially to the mid-west, many West Coast cities crept again into or over 100 degrees. The moss-between-my-toes dried up
Baking Yakimanian mornings begin like this: rise and shine at 6 or 6:30 a.m., grab a cup of iced coffee, throw on some clothes, and take the dog for a walk. Or, if you’re really ambitious, start your run. Between the hours of 7 and 8:30 a.m. citizens roam the streets in shorts, tennis shoes or flip-flops, a baseball cap, grubby T-shirt and, often, a leash (or two) at the end of which is a cute, shaggy, brown, black, white, spotted, barking, high-stepping, scruffy, dignified or goofy four-legged.
As you approach other dog-walkers, an assessment begins. What kind of dog is that and how will he/she get along with my mutt? Do I need to cross to the other side of the street? Is there a potential dust-up coming? Small dogs are, of course, the worst. They cause a pretty-much-guaranteed ruckus because they all think they’re Dobermans and every encounter is a life or death face-off. General barking, growling, snarls, and serious territorial posing begins within half a block or less. Then there’s that hesitation by the owner — what to do? Do I proffer a treat to my four-legged just to shut down this behavior? (Yes.) Doesn’t this reward a repetition of the same bad behavior? (Yes.) (Repeat.) The variety of dogs and walkers is a fun way to start the morning, especially seeing what various hot-weather uniforms look like.
After about 10 a.m. — here, now, it’s 88 degrees at 9:38 a.m. — everyone is huddled inside an office or a house, hunkered down with another iced coffee, never to be seen again until the sun falls behind the foothills.
Farmers at work for us
Yesterday to take advantage of harvest season in the valley, I wandered over to Johnson Orchards and Bakery (same family, same location since 1904) and found the usual stunning array of mid-summer fruits: apricots, nectarines, white donut peaches, Blushingstar peaches, and (those inscrutable) pluots. There were still a few cherries on a few trees; one hung with gorgeous Lapins, a deep almost black sweet cherry from British Columbia. (Here’s the produce schedule and links to all the valley farms and farmers: tinyurl.com/s8ttkuws.) The Johnson website conveys some disappointing news, “Due to excessive heat, we had to stop our cherry harvest earlier than expected due to damage. We no longer have Rainier cherries available.” Rats! — Rainiers are the sweetest of the sweet cherries.
During our visit I found Eric Johnson (fourth-generation owner with wife Jill) in between rows of fruit trees atop his forklift, so I stopped a moment to chat with him. “How are you doing with all this heat?” I asked. He gave, perhaps, a little resigned smile, “There’s always next year…” [Isn’t that the mantra of all farmers?] We’ve probably lost about 30 percent of our cherry crop,” he continued. “But we’re always hopeful.” (The history of the farm, started by Eric’s immigrating Swede relatives: www.johnsonorchardsfruit.com/about)
Eric and his family are playing the long game in agriculture; as their motto says, they’ve been at the same location as the Yakima ‘burbs grew up around them. Now just past a gas station and just before an intersection of shopping malls, you turn left off Summitview into their orchard, packing warehouse, and farm stand. To help smooth the edges of some pointy challenges, the family opened a bakery in 2011 augmenting their sales of fresh fruit. Sister Starla and I picked up snickerdoodles, chocolate chip and cowboy cookies, along with a cherry turnover. There were also the ever-popular blueberry muffins — baked only on weekends. Two of Eric and Jill’s grandchildren, the sixth generation (will they become farmers?), stood at the register at the ready.
Later, to add insult to injury, the Yakima Valley was veiled in smoke as the temps climbed again. Time for me to return to the blessed moisture, cool weather, and (so far) clear skies of our beloved finger of land.
More fireworks about fireworks
Hot, hotter, hottest wouldn’t be complete without another mention of the hot topic of fireworks. Diana Thomson, who with Bob Duke and others formed Better Beaches and Byways (BB&B), moderated last week’s pubic meeting at the Ocean Park Firehouse: 36 people attended with another 23 on the zoom call. There was everything from outrage to off-topic stories, and informal presentations to suggested solutions.
Although an informal straw poll at the meeting indicated that 80% or more of participants wanted a total ban on fireworks, it seems the most likely change will be a reduction from eight days of madness down to three, with city-sponsored fireworks in Ilwaco and Long Beach. (Note the “Not a Ban, a Better Plan” committee also found 70-plus percent of all surveyed — both public and business owners — wanted a complete ban.) It appears that our electeds find it more palatable to ratchet down fireworks days incrementally. OK, whatever gets us on the path to change.
Diana thanked the members of the “Not a Ban” folks who put in so much time and effort gathering information, convening key players, and outlining suggested policy changes. Their efforts will not go to waste as all their surveys, meeting minutes, and documents were forwarded to the BB&B group. It appears — fingers crossed — that our officials have finally caught up to public opinion and are ready to better address firework dangers and costs.
What kind of beach community do we want?
The allure of fireworks is fading in most places, making us the location of last resort for the boom-boom happy. But we have so much more to offer. If we measured cost and revenue in real dollars for eight days of Peninsula fireworks, we’d likely see the benefit peaked years ago. And I can’t let this topic go without applauding Andi Day and our amazing Visitors Bureau for the fantastic job they’ve done putting our beach on the map, fireworks or not.
As a news-hound I often see articles entitled “Best Places for a Kiss,” or “Hidden Travel Treasures,” or “Best Beaches.” Lo and behold! — Long Beach is often high on the lists. Our boardwalk, beautiful beaches, dramatic land- and seascapes, wildlife, trails for hiking, wind for kiting, food, and fun have garnered national attention. Folks who come for these activities bring their spouses, friends, and families and are just the kinds of tourists we want. They have money in their pockets for treats, adventures, and good food; and they return because they like what they’ve found.
Something more difficult to calculate is “opportunity costs” — that is, what opportunities are we missing by not doing something else on the weekend of the Fourth? Imagine if we created a “Family Fourth at the Beach,” similar to the Willapa National Wildlife Refuge fundraising adventures: hikes around the Peninsula led by naturalists; bird watching locations with docents; vessels shepherding people to Long Island; art and theater events; poetry readings; a Freedom Song Festival; July Fourth themed cake bake-off. Think what the de-centralized Peninsula-wide revenue possibilities could be without the costs of cleanup and the detrimental chaos created for residents, vets, pets, and wildlife.
Now’s our chance to catalyze change. Make your voices heard. The next BB&B meeting will be Aug. 11, 6:30 p.m. at the Ocean Park Fire Station, 26110 Ridge Avenue. (A zoom link will be posted at the BB&B Facebook site: tinyurl.com/2f3zze8k). Or talk to our county commissioners, Long Beach and Ilwaco mayors, or council members.
Let’s strike while the iron is hot!
