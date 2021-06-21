Garden news
Under new business: The black cherry along my driveway (prunus serotina — identified by one of my favorite garden gurus, Rachel Gana) has so many beautiful hanging blooms that their fragrance nearly knocks me over when I get out of the car. And my volunteer wild strawberries, tucked here and there amid the ground cover, are tasty and succulent — if I can get to them before the little burrowing bugs and grubs who’ve also been hankering for their sweet ripeness.
The liberty apples are set and reddening. There looks to be a bumper crop of Montmorency cherries this year. My old falling-over green gage plum is still producing. And despite the best efforts of the Nahcotta resident deer nibbling away on all the new leaves on lower branches, it looks like there will also be a decent batch of Asian pear.
To what do I attribute this bounty? Years of non-directive collaboration with Mother Nature and dumb luck. And, years ago, landscape gardening sisters Ginger and Sojourner lovingly planted the upper yard around the house. I added the fruit trees in the lower yard (Yakima Valley’s in my blood), swapping out the intensive veggie beds those sisters meticulously tended over the years.
And the strawberries? As with so much in my yard, those arrived on their own. My laissez faire approach to gardening is “see what grows where,” and if I like it, I nurture it. I love my wild and unruly mix of native and nurtured: birch trees, salal, rhodies, pines, huckleberry, ferns, day lilies, max frei geraniums, flowering currant, blue violets, buddleia, hydrangeas, and roses. I even have a banana. I use the garden to mark time. It’s summer solstice or, as Sojourner would say, “We’ve got 38 shades of green.”
The Old Gordon Press
But on to weightier topics. The 800-pound-plus Old Gordon Press lived on the second floor of Kirsten Gleb’s garage for years. On the second floor? Yep, as brother Todd says, “Kirsten’s book-binding studio was on the second floor of a purpose-built garage. Her studio was on top and auto workshop on the ground floor.”
Kirsten did things right, whether it was her professional-quality book binding and printing; her knitting; collecting; fiber art; dog rescue; or her work — first as a fireman and emergency medical technician for Boeing; then librarian in King County. She was exacting, meticulous and undaunted by any task. Kirsten lived most of her life in and around the Puget Sound. But in later years she returned to the “family seat” in Ocean Park, having purchased King’s Haven — the home of her grandmother Marcel King — just a few blocks from our beloved Timberland Library, which Marcel had donated land and resources to build.
Kirsten was a part-time resident and familiar fixture around town. She was extremely committed to Camp Victory. We lost Kirsten way too soon in April 2019; and that Old Style Gordon, along with a monster paper cutter, boxes of printers’ type, and various other print-related miscellany ended up in the Gleb family garage in Ocean Park. But it couldn’t stay for long — the space was needed for other things.
Enter Cyndy Hayward, who got wind of the press, found a place to store it, and contacted George Hill to move it. She had a hunch it could be a companion part of Willapa Bay AiR (www.willapabayair.org). How or when, uncertain. But to make a long (and typically small-town) story short, information passing through Todd and Deanna Gleb, Cate Gable, Sydney Stevens, Cyndy Hayward and George Hill eventually made its way to John Beckstrom, newly arrived retiree on the Peninsula. And, lo and behold, that Old Style Gordon has found a new home in John and Alice’s garage in Surfside.
‘I got the bug’
“The Old Gordon Press took a little repair work but it went fine. The press is up and running. It was the best press of its kind in the 1880s and ’90s for doing small jobs — anything from business cards, to announcements, to advertisements.” says John. “But then presses became bigger and technology sort of passed them by. There were new methods of printing, though these presses were still used in small print shops until the mid-1900s. But by the 1970s most shops went to digital copying.
“I had a print shop in junior high. They taught printing and typesetting at Madison Junior High School in West Seattle where I went to school. Back then they were teaching you how to do the basic letterpress printing because it was a viable profession. But as it turned out, this was right before the invention of computers and electronic printers and typewriters. After that I went to high school and I never thought about it again until I retired.
“I’ve come back to it now. Why? There were several factors. One, I couldn’t sit still after I retired. I wanted to do something. My father wrote a short book that was never published and I thought I would publish it. First I thought I’d hand bind it. I learned bookbinding — I heard about this printing museum in Yakima and I volunteered there. And then I thought, why not print it? I got the bug — it became a passion with me.
“Finally I acquired a press, but it really wasn’t big enough for what I wanted. Then I heard about the press Cyndy had and I followed up on that. It was just a wonderful encounter !”
(Now John has created his own business card, on the press of course — Willapa Bay Press. He can be reached at 509-212-8792 or willapabaypress@gmail.com)
Mind your p’s and q’s
John has already teamed up with several of Cyndy’s resident artists and the press is producing small and exquisite pieces — wood block prints, among others. He has a full complement of metal type (in a variety of sizes and fonts) and all the equipment and knowledge to be creating broadsides (poetry, or any notable quotation, designed and printed on one sheet to be framed) and other work.
As it turns out there was another print shop on the Peninsula in the 80’s and 90’s — Mark Nero’s Cranberry Press. As Sydney Stevens writes, “Mark had a letterpress operation — it’s unusual for this little area to have two separate letterpresses. Willard’s 1998 book “Skulduggery on Shoalwater Bay” and K.C. “Casey” Killigsworth’s “A Handbook for Water,” both books of poetry, were printed there. Both are stunning.”
Maybe I should explain that setting and printing metal type is not for the faint of heart. You are basically manipulating each letter separately — choosing them from a box of type separated alphabetically — and putting them together in word blocks, backwards. (Hence the adage, “mind your p’s and q’s” as p’s backwards look like q’s and vice versa!)
Capital letters are separate. Spacers between words or between a word and its following punctuation must all be perfectly situated in your composing stick, as well as the leading between lines of type. Then all of it is tightened down together to be inked. The “registration” — the alignment of the impression on the sheet — must be perfect, especially if more than one color is being used. Drop caps, ligature, glyph, kerning, leading, point size, bleed, gutter… the language and techniques for letterset printing is a world onto itself.
Kirsten would be delighted to know the press is in the hands of an expert. John is thrilled to be working again in a field he loves. And the fact that just the press he needed arrived just when he wanted to get back into printing is one of those small synchronistic miracles the Peninsula is known for.
