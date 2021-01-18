We’ve either been drowning in the down pour or reveling in rare moments of sun these last couple weeks. And, as any real estate agent will tell you, “This is the time to look for property! Drive by and see if the house is underwater.” Both king tide swells and groundwater pools were apparent all over the Peninsula.
At least there were a couple sun-windows. Walking with Jackson in one of them I was surprised by some apparent harbingers of spring: the daffodils planted all along the north side of Bay Avenue are popping up their pointy green heads. Then driving home last Friday from Vancouver, Washington, I followed a ribbon of fog along the Columbia River. It was an eerie feeling to drive up the Astoria-Megler Bridge incline into that fog bank, then ascend down onto the Washington side into brilliant sun. I was glad to be home.
A family of 'keepers'
Although, the minute I opened my front door, I remembered the current nightmare I’m tangled in: too much stuff! And I do not mean your everyday run-of-the-mill clutter. I’m talking about generations of boxes — full of letters, papers, ticket stubs, receipts, diaries, stock certificates, bank books, photos, users manuals, carbon copies, accounting notes, recipes, newspaper clippings, and handwritten everything. This is called “ephemera” — memorabilia written or printed and expected to have only a short-term usefulness, the stuff museum directors and historians lust after.
Yes, I come from four generations of keepers, or perhaps more since I don’t really know how far back this genetic predisposition (disease?) started. What I do know is that my parents loaded box after box of stuff out of my grandmother’s house when she died; and then my sister and I loaded those same boxes, and more boxes on top of those, out of my mother’s house when she died.
These boxes ended up with my own boxes of reports, work documents, files, pamphlets, contracts, grade sheets, poetry copies, magazines, and books (in the thousands) and are now residing in a solid volume that takes up space where my Volvo wagon should be (garage), and/or in a storage pod in my driveway. They also reside in various places in my house: in closets, on high shelves, on low shelves, under beds, in cupboards, in drawers, on top of cupboards, and on any horizontal surface that has the audacity to stay in place for more than an hour.
It’s a sickness, I admit. However, these boxes are full of historical gems not only brilliantly revealing of my own personal history, but including a treasure trove for anyone interested in the history of everyday Americans on planet earth.
A few examples
I have found in no particular order: food ration coupons from World War II; Seattle Chinook Iron Company (owned by my great uncle Percy) stock certificates from 1930; immigration papers from Galt, Canada when my grandmother’s family immigrated to North Yakima; telegrams from Pittsburgh before the crash of 1929; a Gonzaga Senior High School yearbook, Spokane, circa 1937; early documents from the formation of the Society for the Preservation and Encouragement of Barber Shop Quartet Singing in America (SPEBSQSA) in the Yakima Valley; and photos of my father on the S.S. Cape Cleare transport ship headed to the Pacific Theatre from the Port of Seattle in 1943. (This last I knew nothing about.)
As far as my own history, I’ve discovered four or five items that I absolutely cherish. One is a hospital certificate with prints of my two baby feet at birth; and one for sister Starla (she’s listed as “Girl Gable”). Another treasure is correspondence from Malcolm Wells, architect famous for environmentally friendly structures; I contacted him in my college days. (Malcolm Wells website, www.malcolmwells.com, and his New York Times obit: tinyurl.com/y6dbgocn).
He was an early proponent of earth-sheltered architecture. I even have a plan he drew up for me after a conversation we had in his studio in the ‘70s: “A Gable House… with a Big Hole in the Roof.” Oh, and so far I’ve found $391.50 cents worth of uncashed checks, now useless (see definition of ephemera above).
Some of you will know what these findings mean (you know who you are): for a keeper, this means nothing can simply be jettisoned without review. It means every single piece of paper in every single box must be touched and examined for value. Multiply every box by — I don't know — even 20 minutes and the truth is I will die in my garage about 15 years hence. (It’s similar to finding out that at the current rate of vaccination it will take 10 years for everyone in the U.S. to get dosed.)
Ed Nolan
I’ve taken radical action in a few cases though; I’ve begun throwing hardback books into the garbage. But there are some things I simply cannot toss. I started several years ago thinking about what value the family ephemera might have to the Washington State Historical Society in Tacoma (www.washingtonhistory.org). In 2009, I traveled there with local writer and history doyenne, Sydney Stevens, to meet Ed Nolan, WSHS Head of Special Collections. At the time Sydney was sorting through her family files (the Espys are also keepers). Ed showed us some yummy remnants from the past: a Navy recruitment poster with a sailor riding a torpedo, and an August 25, 1966 Beatles ticket to the Seattle Center Coliseum (six dollars for ”Main Floor, section 7, row B, seat 6”).
Ed said, “Remember that history didn’t stop in 1920; it’s happening all the time. And don’t think you have to be famous or have famous relatives — in fact, so much the better. For instance we have the diaries of a woman who kept a daily record of her life from 1934 to 1977 — she wrote about department stores, long vacations, just regular daily life.” So I hope Ed will love perusing my grandmother’s diaries from the 30s and 40s that include notes, for instance, on her luncheon every Tuesday at Frederick & Nelson (a Seattle department store known for Frango Mints).
A couple years ago I released to the archives the 1944 top of mom and dad’s wedding cake showing the groom in military duds — yes, mom had kept it stashed in our freezer for seven decades! — along with mom’s wedding dress and dad’s army uniform. So facing the daunting need to clean out the garage, I contacted Ed again about these boxes.
Because of the pandemic, the museum is closed, but Ed was still interested so we met up outside on the WSHS loading dock and I transferred 13 boxes and one large plastic container of family paraphernalia to his care. (Inventory won’t start until the pandemic is under control.) These are not all the boxes but it's a beginning.
Walking backwards in time
For me, these weeks have been a walk backwards in time — into a time when I didn't exist. Here are photos of my parents before they were married: my mother posing flirtingly, stunningly leaning out of a car window; my father with three other Army transport officers in shorts in Guam. I ponder the indescribably unknowable: how did I arise from these two young people?
And day by day I find myself battling that keeper-gene, that the-minute-you-throw-it-away-you’ll-need-it fear, that don't waste anything behavior. I’m trying to forgive myself for not rewashing every Ziploc. If something is broken I don't automatically think, “What else can I use this for?” I’m trying to learn that I will survive without clutching at my past, that I don't need to carry it with me as I enter the future.
