Dogs, glorious dogs
From the little corner of Vernon and 259th in Ocean Park, George and Pam Hill and Hill Towing have made it to the world stage — all due to the charm and charisma of a Japanese chin named J.C. who will be prancing under the lights at Madison Square Garden in the 2022 Westminster Dog Show. Well, that’s part of the story, anyway, though it starts back a few decades.
As most anyone who has dogs knows, once a dog lover, always a dog lover — and this has been the case for the Hill family. “We started raising bulldogs and bullmastiffs,” says Pam, standing outside on an unusually sunny winter day at the shop beside one of George’s many tow trucks. “And why did I start showing dogs? Well, for our bullmastiff, Harper, there was just a feeling at the end of the leash. He had a presence. Harper was one of a kind — all he wanted to do was please. He had a soul. So, I got in touch with Luke and Rowan Baggenstos (www.lukeandrowan.com), professional handlers, who’ve been in the business 20 years, and they started showing him.”
Once you enter the dog show world — a rarified place with known experts, protocols and standards — and, especially if you’ve been successful, you float to the upper echelons and begin to know the right people. All this was at a time when Pam was looking for an activity or cause that would captivate her; and, as she found out, dogs and dog shows became her passion. While they still had Harper, Pam went in a slightly different direction.
“So we started with bullmastiffs and I never thought I’d be interested in the toy breeds, but I just couldn’t handle the bigger dogs anymore. It’s a lot of work — carrying all their stuff around and everything. So I started thinking about finding a smaller breed. I was actually considering Chihuahuas at first, but then I talked to a lot of people and ended up looking into Japanese chins.”
Truth be told
Once Pam had decided on a breed — yep, Japanese chins was where she landed — she contacted team Baggenstos again and they asked Pam if she would be interested in an amazing little pup from breeders Dale and Jane Martenson (Chin of Touché is their kennel name: www.facebook.com/chinoftouche). And J.C.’s story began.
The Japanese chin breed (also known as the Japanese spaniel), despite the name, originated in China. They’re known for their loyalty, independence, and intelligence. Some even call them catlike because they like to perch in high places and even wash their faces with their paws. They have beautiful long silky coats and are natural entertainers — easily learning tricks to please their owners. As Pam says about J.C. “There’s a big giant party going on in his head all the time!”
“The Martensons are the number one Japanese chin breeders in the nation,” Pam continues. “They have just so much knowledge. They have dogs all over the world. I’d never had a toy dog before so it’s still a new experience, but from the beginning I felt something special with J.C. I got him when he was five months old. On the table or around the ring, he just knows how to present himself. Jessy and Roxanne Sutton are his professional handlers and Dale put us together. He knows how to match up the right dog with the right person.”
So J.C. is on the East Coast and being shown and trained by the Suttons, who have 20 years experience. Jessy and J.C. just performed in The National Dog Show in Philadelphia, broadcast on Thanksgiving Day, and the word got around our little hamlet. Right now, according to the breed rankings from the Canine Chronicle (tinyurl.com/y7a5mwkt), J.C., who is more formally known as Touché Truth Be Told, is ranked as 15th nationally, though these ranking are compiled monthly and Pam anticipates his rank will go up when the December numbers are posted on the 15th.
Another Touché pup, Espionage, is ranked second, but as Pam says, “He’s retiring this year — so J.C. will have his day!” By the way, show dog names are quite the thing. The naming protocol is this: first the kennel/breeder name, then the owner chooses what follows. For instance my sister Starla’s brown standard poodle is Flink’s Chocodog Miss Oliver Rose, her second from breeders Penny and Jeffrey Flink. Pam says that J.C. — let’s call it his nickname — stands for … Japanese chin.
The day I spoke to Pam she was on cloud nine because she had just gotten a letter from the Westminster folks inviting J.C. to the upcoming Jan. 24 dog show in New York. Pam was online trying to get hotel and travel details lined up. Meanwhile, George pointed out, “When you go, you can’t let J.C. see you or he’ll go all crazy and forget his training.” Pam will just have to be a proud mama from the stands. It’s critical that handlers keep, bond with, and train the dog during his/her show-career, so J.C. won’t be back home in Ocean Park until his time in the ring is finished.
Standard breeds, mixes, rescues
Earlier in my life I had an American Kennel Club (AKC) registered cocker spaniel (City Girl Hi’iaka Punahele, “Puna” for short) with a long list of health problems. Pam and I talked about the bad rep some breeders can perpetuate if they breed dogs for profit rather than health. PETA is not a fan of dog shows or breeders. Unfortunately, bad breeders give the show dog circuit a bad name, though as Pam says, “Show dogs are pampered — they have the best lives. They’re fed well, groomed daily, loved up. We can’t wait to get J.C. back home. He makes us laugh all the time. He just wants to curl up in bed with you and love you.” As a winning show dog, J.C. will no doubt have a most-loved status in his latter years (along with George’s beloved bullmastiffs — Sadie is the latest pup).
But you don’t need a standard breed or a show dog to win over or fill your heart. Every breed and every dog is different. So far in my life I’ve been in love with two cocker spaniels (one a genius), a Chihuahua rescue (really cute but hell on wheels) and a rescue Doxie-mix (a stubborn rascally redhead). I tend to like the small package/big personality combo, and it sounds like that’s just where Pam has landed.
How far J.C. can rise in the ranks of Japanese chins is still evolving, but his record to-date is golden. I know I’ll be watching as he performs in the Westminster Dog Show, cheering for our talented furry four-legged representative from Ocean Park.
