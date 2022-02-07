Home cooking
The covid shutdown and months of stay-at-homeness sparked new trends in human behavior: one of them was certainly a return to an interest in home-cooking, canning, and baking. Since people were “stuck at home,” why not make the best of it by enjoying some slow food? Jack’s tried to keep us stocked with canning supplies, which flew off the shelves early in the pandemic. Lots of folks wanted sourdough starters and instruction on baking their own bread. And, is it just me, or has the pandemic also catalyzed an explosion of cooking shows?
I don’t have a TV in Nahcotta, but in rented digs in Arizona, television is an omnipresent piece of equipment. There is an entire Arizona PBS channel for cooking shows all day every day. One rerun features an ancient Julia Childs commenting on visiting bakers; other favorites include “Simply Ming” (hosted by chef Ming Hao Tsai); and Walter Staib’s “A Taste of History.” There’s even a show with Jacques Pépin still in front of a stove — and a camera — at 86.
Occasionally on these shows, the name James Beard floats up; and this week I want to remind us all that Mr. Beard is woven into our Peninsula history because, so many years ago, he “discovered” some of our most creative and accomplished chefs.
Jimella and Nanci’s James Beard encounter
James Andrew Beard (1903-1985) was born in Portland, Oregon and, as a kid, vacationed at the family house in Gearhart where he reveled in the fresh seafood, game, and produce of the North Coast. (More biographical detail: en.wikipedia.org/wiki/James_Beard.) After a short stint at Reed College, he made his way to Europe where he gloried in French cuisine and other laissez-faire activities. Returning to the U.S. he realized “that part of his mission was to defend the pleasure of real cooking and fresh ingredients against the assault of the Jell-O-mold people” (David Kamp, “The United States of Arugula”).
It was in this frame of mind that he found Nanci Main and Jimella Lucas, new chefs at the Shelburne Inn. As Nanci says, “When we met James Beard in 1981, the coast was the land of deep fry for seafood. He came back from New York every year to teach cooking classes in Gearhart and he would always ask, ‘What are the newest restaurants? What’s going on?’ and he heard about ‘these two ladies over at the Shelburne.’”
Charming the ovens
“One day he just showed up at the hostess stand — Jimella and I had no idea he was coming — and one of our waitresses said, ‘There’s a very large man out front who says his name is James Beard.’ Jimella and I went into shock. I remember Mr. Beard sat at table nine and he was extremely impressed with the meal we cooked. He knew instantly what we were doing — he recognized what we valued — he knew we were buying directly from fishermen, that everything was local, that we were making our own breads and sauces.”
“He took one bite of my bread pudding and said, ‘This reminds me of a bread pudding I had years ago in England. You have the gift of charming the ovens!’ He had that kind of taste memory. Then he came into our humble kitchen as Jimella was fileting a 75-pound halibut in the dish room — we didn’t even have a filet table — but it didn’t matter to him if we had a million dollar kitchen or not. He understood what we were doing, that we knew our fishermen and their families, knew where every fish was caught. So he wrote us up in his food column, syndicated in 128 media outlets, he put his name behind us. And then there was a full-page article in the ‘Food Day’ section of the Oregonian — and that catapulted us onto the national stage. He also wrote the introduction to our first cookbook. We never forgot our debt of gratitude to him.”
Mr. Beard called Nanci and Jimella “Pioneer chefs” because they were ahead of the game, leaders in the burgeoning movement spotlighting fresh and local Pacific Coast cuisine. When they purchased the Ark, he was concerned that their location might be too remote. But he still visited, and they made it work, becoming a “destination eatery.”
The night James Beard came to dinner
Shelburne Inn owners Laurie Anderson and David Campiche also remember a James Beard visit. Laurie tells the tale, “Our 30th anniversary of innkeeping finds us waxing nostalgic, and certainly one of our most memorable experiences during our tenure as innkeepers of The Shelburne Inn was the night we entertained James Beard for dinner. It was 1980, and David and I were still living in the small living quarters in the back of the lobby. James Beard spent much of his boyhood in Gearhart, Oregon. As an adult he enjoyed returning to the area, visiting old friends and teaching cooking classes. I took one of his Seaside, Oregon classes in 1981.”
“He was always on the lookout for innovative, high quality eateries. David’s mother, Val Campiche owned a bookstore at that time and Mr. Beard often stopped in for a chat and to check out the cookbook section. As an employee in the bookstore, David met James Beard for the first time. Later, when he came to dinner in the Shelburne Restaurant, (then operated by chefs Nanci Main and Jimella Lucas) David emboldened himself to offer a personal greeting to the venerated chef and author. I remember being totally stunned when David spontaneously invited James Beard to dinner in our tiny living quarters. We had one week to prepare, and it wasn’t just food we had to get ready. We scrubbed and polished brass, washed the windows and generally did what one might do to prepare for a royal visit. James was very intrigued with David’s stories of gathering our fresh, local mussels off the rocks at North Head, a quite dangerous activity that we heartily do not recommend, now that we’re [older]! James was lured to dinner with the promise of these wild ocean mussels prepared a variety of ways with Laurie’s bread and desserts. Between all the house cleaning, mussel gathering, food preparation and running the inn, you might think this young couple would be exhausted. On the contrary, we were so challenged and excited to host James Beard for dinner that we forgot the fatigue that accompanied the adventure.”
“Finally the day arrived and James arrived promptly at the designated time with his valet, John Carrol. We humbly invited the two of them into our tiny quarters to begin the evening with a Stuffed Mussel Appetizer and white wine. To our surprise, when we walked in, there on the floor lay our old dog, Tasha, flat on her back in the middle of the living area (which was also our bedroom) spread eagle, sleeping. James Beard commented in crisp tones directed at the dog, ‘You really are a slut, aren’t you?’ We all had a good laugh and that cut some of the tension for David and me. After our first course and a few glasses of wine, James turned to David and said, “Okay, now let’s see you cook!” David then came back to the reality that he was to prepare dinner for this remarkable man in whose debt we remain for his immense contribution to American cuisine. He reflects now that the wine wasn’t much help to his performance that night, but fortunately everything went quite well. We served the mussels three different ways, a shrimp and tomato aspic, freshly baked croissants and a delightful chocolate dessert which was his rival, Julia Child’s recipe, Le Gâteau Victoire Au Chocolat, Mousseline. We all had a wonderful time, enjoying the food, wine and conversation. The very next day James telephoned to thank us for the get-together. We weren’t expecting a critique, of course, but I’ll never forget his comment, ‘I enjoyed the dinner so much last night. It was prepared with so much love.’”
Thought for the day
James Beard, a trained Shakespearian actor, always did seem to have a bon mot at the ready. Nanci remembers one of his sayings that has stayed with her — it’s something I think we can all take to heart: “Mr. Beard could find the most precious in the most humble.”
