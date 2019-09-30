The constellation Orion presides over winter’s night sky and is easy to find with his distinctive three-star belt. “There is surely no finer way to begin a tour of the constellations than with the magnificent Orion. In the crisp, invigorating air of a winter night, direct your gaze high in the southern sky, and look for the three bright stars in a row that mark Orion’s belt. They are unmistakable, and will quickly catch your eye,” according to http://www.peoplesguidetothecosmos.com.