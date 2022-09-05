Idiosyncratic notes and suggestions
Idiosyncratic notes and suggestions for songs were scattered on the stage during the recent Pink Martini performance at the Liberty Theatre.
Do I always start with the weather? This must be a habit left over from a childhood in the Yakima Valley where, whether you were from a farming family or not, everyone knew what was going on with the fruit and the seasons. Yakima is Big Sky country and when storms roll in you see them coming. Or feel it in the air. A cloud in front of the sun can drop the temp instantly. If dry air becomes humid quickly, we all know it’s going to rain.

Jennifer Crockett
Executive director Jennifer Crockett says, "We made it through covid and we have a wide range of events coming up at the Liberty. Come join us."

