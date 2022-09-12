Queen Elizabeth II, a quiet heart

We thought she’d live forever because she’d been with us forever. In my second grade class at Nob Hill Elementary, I gave a special report on Queen Elizabeth II. We had United Kingdom pen pals that year because one of the Yakima Valley elementary school teachers was part of an exchange program and ended up, as I recall, in Wales, a country on the rugged coast of England. I can clearly see the photographs of the two Welsh roundy-faced students I wrote to, though I only remember the full name of one: Stephen Sutcliffe.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.