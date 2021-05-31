She said she usually cried at least once each day
not because she was sad, but because the world
was so beautiful and life was so short.
—Brian Andreas
Beaver Campground
Ding dong, covid is dead… well, not exactly, folks, but it’s shriveled enough that those of us with double vaccinations can go out into the world again, at least cautiously. (I’m still masking up in stores, and I’m not anywhere near ready to fly again.) National figures indicate that about 50-60 percent of all adults have been vaccinated; though I’m still wary of the anti-vaxxers.
All taken into consideration, it seemed time to venture out of my tribe-bubble. So last week I hopped in the car with Jackson to join Astoria friend Vicki Reece for an RV road trip to the foothills of Mount St. Helens. It’s been 41 years since the mountain blew her top. (Time flies even when the world stops for a year.)
My family has a special connection to the mountain because we lost dad during the post-blow ash cleanup in the Yakima Valley. Dad had a heart condition and didn’t realize how dangerous it was to help neighbors with their cleanup while trying to breathe unfiltered silica-doused air. The whole valley suffered: crops died; insects were tattered, their bodies scattered everywhere; livestock dropped. My sister, who had a five-acre farm at the time, reminded me that the day or two after each ashfall (they came in waves), you’d see a row of footprints in the ash, then more haphazard footprints, then drunken straggly ones, then a dead beetle or mouse or snake in a heap at the end. But nature gives and takes; it’s the rich soil fed over eons by that ash that has made Yakima Valley the Fruit Bowl of the Nation — well, that and the miracle of irrigation.
Anyway, I hadn’t seen the mountain since before dad died and it seemed like time. So friend Vicki and I (and our two dogs) headed out to Beaver Campground near Carson. After a three-hour-plus drive through the always-stunning Columbia Gorge, we crossed the Mighty Columbia at Bridge of the Gods and shot straight north into the southwestern foothills of St. Helens. I was so heartened to see there were still big trees in the ground. We pulled into a camping spot we liked mid-afternoon and tucked in under a canopy of enormous mossy vine maples. Every time we decided to venture outside, it rained. So eventually we just got comfy in various corners of the Pleasure Way and read while the pitter-patter of raindrops danced on the roof of Vicki’s rig.
We seemed to be swimming in green light, even when there was no sun at all; and when the sun did timidly peak through, the whole place lit up like a terrarium, diffused sunlight filtering through those big softly serrated maple leaves. It was so quiet — we were one of only two other camping groups in the whole place — the only sounds were the dogs snoring.
Camp hosts Tom and Lana
Later that evening we got a visit from one of the camp hosts. A big white truck pulled up and my reverie was broken by having to put on shoes and emerge from our RV-cocoon. Tom rolled down his window and in the gently misting evening we discussed some pressing financial matters. “You should be in site #21.” “But no one else is here so we pulled into site #22. We liked it better.” “Well site #22 is a double so you should have paid $36.” “But the person on the phone said we could show you our senior national parks pass and receive a refund on our original fee. So you owe us $11.”
Our exchange went on like that for several minutes, threatening to burst into flames. I pressed some extra cash into Tom’s hand and said (I have to admit, sort of sarcastically), “OK, give this to Smokey Bear,” and he said (sort of dismissively), “Never mind!” Then I mentioned the Long Beach Peninsula in an off-handed way and suddenly everything changed and the sky brightened.
“Lana and I live in Ilwaco!” said host Tom. We were nearly neighbors. Tom and Lana have been hosts at National Parks sites for the past three years and this was their second summer at Beaver Campground, territory Tom knows well from childhood visits. They were hoping that their time at the camp wouldn’t be interrupted by some medical stuff Lana was anticipating. I said, “Call me when you get home — I’d love to hear about being camp hosts.” Tom took my number and said, “Sure thing.” Etc., etc.
Funny how our original impersonal, potential dispute became something more fun, friendlier, and more compassionate once we broke through into familiar territory. It was a good lesson about emotional navigation. As a coda to our conversation I asked Tom directions to Ape Cave, our mid-morning destination for the next day, and all was well.
Ape Cave
Ape Cave is a lava tube in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest, Mount St. Helens National Volcanic Monument. That’s a mouthful but I guess it needs to be to capture the grandeur of this manifestation of Mother Nature’s power. As a little brochure says, “Around 1,900 years ago, molten lava poured down the southern flank of Mount St. Helens. It was one of the few times in the mountain’s 300,000 existence the volcano erupted red, hot flowing lava.” Generally, because the Cascades’ magma has a high silica content, our mountains tend to blow not flow. More silica means thicker, heavier magma with “suspended gasses” that result in explosions like the dramatic and deadly May 18, 1980 display.
Having spent a decade on Big Island, I’m familiar with lava tubes. Hawaii’s volcanoes flow, pumping out two types of lava: a’a (ah–ah) is crumbly, moves slowly, and is not as hot; pahoehoe (pa hoy hoy) is very hot lava which can create lava tubes when the outside of the flow cools but the magma inside stays hot enough to continue flowing, emptying itself out on down the slope. This creates a hollow tube or cave. (In Hawaii, these caves were said to be used to strategic advantage by King Kamehameha—his warriors would appear suddenly as if from nowhere and vanquish his enemies.)
The Ape Cave lava tube is about two and a quarter miles long, with an elevation drop from 2,400 feet at the highest end to1,800 at the lowest. It’s a very cold and steady 42 degrees all year round and, of course, once you descend through the main entrance, you’re in total darkness. (I guess there are a couple “skylights” in the upper cave.) Good footwear, a flashlight (and a backup), and warm clothing is required.
The upper part of the cave is a real spelunkers adventure with 27 “breakdown piles” — two-story high stacks of lava chunks which have fallen from the “ceiling”—and many crawl-through spaces. We chose the tamer lower cave, which was exciting enough, with formations called, “railroad tracks” and the famous “meatball.” The floor of the cave is a mixture of surfaces: nubbly and sharp lava bumps and ridges; smooth sandy pumice with spots where water drips from cracks in the ceiling; and smaller breakdown piles where footing is tricky. No dogs allowed — their paws would have been shredded.
I’m not a caver: there can be something distinctly unsettling about being far underground. Irrational thoughts develop. What if there’s an earthquake? What about a flash flood? What if my flashlight goes out? Even so, witnessing in a small way the power of nature is awe-inspiring. Our one and a half mile couple hour hike through the cave was a humbling illustration of the relative insignificance of humans. Or, on the flip side: with nature’s handiwork all around us, a reminder how amazing it is to be alive and a conscious being loose in the big beautiful world.
