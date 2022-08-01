Kindergarten teachers armed and ready
I read the news every day, sometimes several times a day depending on what’s going on. This morning the leading New York Times headline was, “Trained, Armed and Ready. To Teach Kindergarten.”
The accompanying photo was a woman with her ponytail stuck out the back of a baseball cap, a nine millimeter pistol gripped in her hands, and a shell casing flying over her head. Along with training on the gun, she now knows how to apply a tourniquet. Back in her classroom, she’s positioned a bookcase by the door, in case she needs a barricade; and, oh yeah, she’s learning some counting songs her five-year-olds can dance to. That’s life in the fast lane of kinder-care these days.
I had to pause to catch my breath. How have we come to this? How have we let our country come to this? It’s a road with a thousand tiny steps in the wrong direction that has ultimately brought us here. But surely, seeing where we are, we can take steps to regain our sanity as a nation. Can’t we?
Bugs
My topic today is sort of along these same lines, though, of course, our species is more interested in keeping our children safe (one would think) than worrying about bugs. But, nonetheless, I’m talking about the loss of insects on Planet Earth. It’s a slow moving catastrophe with enormous consequences.
“What?” you say. “We don’t need bugs.” You might think the planet would be better off without flies, fleas, mosquitos, moths, chiggers, spiders, tarantulas, scorpions, beetles, mites, gnats, aphids, wasps, ticks…well you get the picture. But, guess what? The environmental services these bugs (both insects and arachnids) provide is one of the most unappreciated in the land. We are shooting ourselves in the beehive — or the mixed metaphor of your choice — by trying to eradicate them. (In fact, per last week’s homily, bug eradication with pesticides and insecticides adds to the GDP.)
A couple weeks ago, monarch butterflies were added to the list of endangered species. Monarchs provide a lovely narrative — their long multi-generational journey is heroic — and they’re beautiful to boot, but they are only the tip of the proverbial iceberg… ah… termite mound of bug loss.
Bugs are responsible for pollinations, decomposition, and are a huge part of the food chain. If all the bugs on the planet dropped dead now, we’d be up to our chins in sh*t and rotting things in fairly short order. So says, Oliver Milman in his recent book, “The Insect Crisis: the Fall of the Tiny Empires That Run the World.”
“The question of how long human civilization would withstand the loss of insects is both hideous and unfathomable,” he writes.
Milman spins out this scenario to illustrate. First birds begin dying. (It takes about 200,000 insects to raise up one swallow chick.) And shortly after, anything that sets foot on land that is mortal — those birds, hedgehogs, squirrels, even humans — would begin to “build up across the valleys, hills, parks, and neglected city apartments.”
Blowflies, whose maggots are able to consume 60% of a human corpse in a week, would be absent, as well as the rest of the “cavalcade of insects that arrive to break down the deceased.” For instance, there are 8,000 species of dung beetles clearing manure from the fields everyday, “a group that has been doing a thankless cleanup job for at least 65 million years.” Then the food supply would disintegrate — no pollinators. (Though he spins a horrendous futuristic tale about little drone and robotic pollinators.)
Many medicinal products are derived from insects, so scratch that off the list too. Gardens would become “lumpen deserts.” And no more flowering meadows or oxygen producing rainforests. These items are only the beginning of his nearly 500 pages of fascinating facts about bug employment that we’d be lacking.
Pollinators
So let’s talk a bit more about pollinators since this is an issue that has made its way into the human consciousness and the mainstream news as farmers all over the globe realize that this is a job that feeds us. And, if the pollinators disappear, it’s a job that must be paid for or accomplished in other ways. (See pollinator drones above.)
I spoke with Master Gardener Rachel Gana to get some insight into how we might assist pollinators in doing the job that keeps us alive. “First of all stop using use pesticides, insecticides, or any chemical fertilizer” she says. “Even that dyed bark mulch is apparently not good for the soil. Native plants are most beneficial for our pollinators, but also planting for a succession is important: early- mid- and late-blooming flowers. Especially early-bloomers seem to be what most home-gardeners lack.”
I’m glad to know my own early-blooming Ceanothus and climbing rose is helping our pollinator population. There’s another tip Rachel suggests that makes me exceedingly happy. “I have a really messy yard and that’s good for the insects. They like piles of things: branches and cuttings, leaves. Even rocks — they transfer heat to the soil and on foggy days that moisture creates micro-habitats. It’s good to provide insects places where we don’t walk, places they can be protected and overwinter. Remember that most of our native wild bees nest in the ground.”
A messy yard fits perfectly into my ethos; I’m elated that my bugs are pleased with my gardening style.
The pollinator garden
My neighbor Ann Gaddy transformed the front of her yard specifically to support pollinators. “I’ve just been trying all sorts of plantings to see what works. If it does, great. If not, well, I’ll plant something else.” Ann has a variety of flowering plants in different heights and colors, all chosen to please the bugs, birds, and bees.
“I can’t say enough about Penstemon,” she continues. “It comes in all different colors. It looks so delicate but it’s sturdy. These all wintered over.” She points to two tall red Penstemon. “The humming birds love these and I just planted a dark purple one over there.” As we walk around the garden Ann names her plant family: yarrow, golden rod, borage, calendula, Shasta daisies, nasturtiums.
Ann has a “Pollinator Garden” plaque prominently displayed on the fence. This is something she earned from the Xerces Society “Bring Back the Pollinators” program (www.xerces.org). Sign their protector pledge to grow pollinator-friendly plants, provide nest sites, and avoid pesticides, herbicides and insecticides, and you too can join the effort.
Stop the insect extinction
Milman writes about a visit to Floyd Shockley, insect exhibit specialist at the Smithsonian, who says the first land-dwelling insects arrived 410 million years ago. Shockley shows him a Meganeura — a gargantuan dragonfly from 300 million years ago with a 28-inch wingspan, roughly the size of a modern mallard. Those days are long gone. Now, due to human disregard for what our fellow earthly inhabitants need to survive, insects are declining at one to two percent annually. It’s a slow-moving extinction event, but not slow enough that insects (or anything else) will likely be able to adapt.
Despite the horrendous nature of our behavior on earth — “flattening and poisoning landscapes, altering the chemical composition of the atmosphere, and creating biological deserts” as Milman writes — insects will undoubtedly survive us. “We need them more than they need us.”
So let’s return the favor of their various earthly services. Dig up a portion of that perverse and poisonously immaculate lawn. Let some dandelions grow. Put a pot of flowers on your balcony — doesn’t matter how small the effort. As Milman concludes, “Things are just going to get worse if humanity chooses to do nothing differently.”
I’m going to go out and make another pile today. You should too. And while we’re at it, can we please figure out a way to get that kindergarten teacher off the firing range and into a safe classroom?
• • •
For more information on all things garden related, see the Pacific Northwest Master Gardener site pnwmg.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.