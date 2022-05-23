Weather report
We’ve had an extra wet spring; California is extra dry; and this week the high temp in Tucson will be 105 — unheard of for May. Yep, we’re all froggies in a little pot slowly simmering on Mama Nature’s climate change stove.
Despite the proof of our own experience, the public opinion data in recent polls is all over the board on who thinks what about climate change. Here’s info from a variety of polling sources: Nearly nine in 10 Americans believe the effects of global warming will be felt by current or future generations (Gallup). Six in ten Americans believe the pace of climate change is increasing (University of Chicago). A vast majority of Americans — 75% — believe that climate change is happening, but 10 percent don't believe in it (Newsweek). And from Yale: 72% think global climate change is happening; 64% say global climate change affects the weather, but only 35% discuss global climate change occasionally; and 64% rarely or never discuss it.
Welcome to America in the second decade of the 21st Century. I’m not sure what we can agree on; and even if/when we do agree — a similar variety of polls shows that between 70-80% of American’s think abortion should remain legal in our country — our institutions are messing with us.
Now that the current minority rule has been made manifest (the Supreme Court is out of step with the majority of Americans and will be for decades), those of us in the majority on these issues are outraged. Outraged — but, let’s be honest, we’ve been sitting on our hands on the sidelines not doing enough to keep our democracy honest and functioning efficiently. Now what? I’m really not sure, since even our inviolable (we thought) “one person, one vote” is under siege.
But I’m writing this on Saturday morning. So I’m taking the rest of the day off, having another cup of coffee, and retreating to the garden.
Invasive species
But no! Even there a battle is raging — natives versus invasives. I’m always on the alert for bindweed and ivy. And now is an especially good time to see where all the scotch broom is hanging out, because it’s in the midst of its showy yellow blooming phase.
Here’s info from the Washington state invasive species site (invasivespecies.wa.gov/find-a-priority-species): “Scotch broom is on Washington’s Terrestrial Noxious Weed Seed and Plant Quarantine list, meaning it is prohibited to transport, buy, sell, offer for sale, or distribute scotch broom plants, plant parts, or seeds. It crowds out native species and negatively impacts wildlife habitat. It can form dense, impenetrable stands that degrade farmland and create fire hazards. These dense stands may prevent or slow forest regeneration and restoration of upland sites and wetland buffers. Scotch broom produces toxic compounds, which in large amounts can cause mild poisoning in animals such as horses.”
Over the years of walking along the idyllic Oysterville shoreline, I’ve watched the scotch broom command a larger and larger foothold in portions of the grasslands. Walk out to the end of Merchant Street (I think it should be Lane) and you’ll see a big patch of it in full bloom. It’s very hard to eradicate once it digs in. It and other invasives are the first things to take hold after ground has been disturbed — which is why I mention it, because we have lost and continue to lose so many trees and natives as new property owners bulldoze their lots before building.
If Peninsula natives are not planted back and invasives repopulate an area, it’s nearly impossible for our native plants to compete. I know from monitoring an empty lot across from my Nahcotta home that scotch broom is slyly pervasive. I used to walk that land every year, before blooming season, pulling up new shoots. It was always amazing to me that there were two or three times as much root below ground as plant above. These invasives have a sneaky strategy.
If you do take a look on Merchant Street, check out the large eagle perch tree just at the corner of Territory Road. Often there is a magnificent eagle — or sometimes two — there presiding over his/her terrain. Since Jackson — always with his nose to the ground — never looks up, I always do!
Peninsula Senior Activity Center
I went to the Peninsula Senior Activity Center annual meeting a couple weeks ago (21603 O Lane, Ocean Park, 360-665-3999). It’s gotta be one of the best bargains on the Peninsula. For an annual membership fee of $20 all sorts of amazing events, gatherings, and meals are available for a remarkably low price. Dinner and a movie happen every month, and these are mainstream current films. Just bring your own camp chair. There’s yoga and chair yoga, as well as Tai Chai and Zumba classes. For card players: cribbage, poker and pinochle. There’s a lending library, and you can even get a haircut. (Senior Center calendar: https://tinyurl.com/3mvb69fr)
And, as you may know, that local tradition, The World’s Longest Garage Sale, happens this (and every) Memorial Day weekend on the Peninsula. This year the Senior Center is joining the fun in what is being affectionately called, the “Junk in the Trunk’ sale.” If you’re a member, for a scant $10 bill you can pull into the parking lot, open your car hatch and set up a table with all the stuff your kids don’t want (and you don’t either). Handmade and craft items, used clothing, hats, belts, household miscellany, art, furniture, even baked good will be available. There may also be a lot of stuff appearing out of the Senior Center “She Shed.”
Stop by Friday and Saturday, May 27, 28 from 10 a.m. on, or until everyone runs out of munchies. Spend a couple bucks and have some fun perusing the odds and ends and tchotchkes on one of the best weekends to pick up hidden treasures. (You probably heard about that woman who bought a bust at Goodwill that ended up being a for-real Roman antique… lighting could strike twice!)
Brian’s back
Another sign of spring is certainly the return of our north-end produce guy Brian Brown, who sets up in the parking lot adjacent to Okie's Thriftway. Brian drives every week to the Yakima Valley and brings back. Recently it has been California cherries; Northwest asparagus; and cold storage Honey Crisp apples, which he’s getting from the Naches Trading Post.
As Brian says, “Everything has been delayed by a month or so this year because of the cooler weather. And prices are a little higher too because gas has gone up 62 cents just in the last couple weeks.”
Brian sets up his table and easy-up tent from Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. (or until he runs out of produce). Don’t forget that he takes cash or check only.
•••
Also note: favorite local guy with a guitar, Fred Carter, is playing at the Peninsula Arts Center, Wednesday, May 25 at 4 p.m. I know for a fact that Fred can sing and play anything because I have watched him do it. He’s a master. Call Bill at 360-901-0962 or email events@peninsulaartscenter.org for tickets.
