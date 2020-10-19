All things shall perish from under the sky
music alone shall live
music alone shall live
music alone shall live
never to die
—Traditional German round
For several decades, from time to time, I’ve heard a beautiful descending three-note bird song. It’s rather like the first three notes of “Three Blind Mice,” with a slight minor twist on the last tone. I even wrote this tiny song into a poem sequence in 2001 because the distinctive call rang out all through my Berkeley garden in the aftermath of 9/11 — another period of human disaster and confusion in the U.S. Because for days there were no planes in the sky over the Bay Area, the natural world asserted itself. I felt like this song of hope was being whispered into my ear.
In Nahcotta on these gorgeous fall days, I began hearing the song again and, this time, did a bit of research to discover its origin. This pint-sized operetta is performed by the white-throated sparrow, though there are clearly regional variations. (Listen here: www.youtube.com/watch?v=RXsiA6wcdSA.) Our sparrows don’t hop around on that last note; they just land on it once. More prominent in New England, these sparrows nonetheless inhabit a narrow band along our Pacific temperate rain forest coastline. The left coast is different — so of course our west coast sparrows have their own musical renditions. It’s been noted that during the pandemic lockdown birds took advantage of the withdrawal of us humans to sing their hearts out. Bird songs changed and birds sang more.
Lots of animals sing: dogs, wolves, and coyotes; whales and dolphins; llamas and kangaroos vocalize; even porcupines hum along. Scientists tell us that even the planets sing. Another whimsical and popular camp song that celebrates music is Bill Staines:
All God's critters got a place in the choir
Some sing low, some sing higher
Some sing out loud on the telephone wire
And some just clap their hands,
or paws or anything they got now.
Human songsters
Last week I ran into flutist and musician Larkin Stenz at the new and fantastic gallery BOLD (previously, the Picture Attic) in Long Beach, about which more in a moment. He slipped me a reissued copy of Michele Easton-Cortright’s CD “Catch a Falling Star.” (The CD is available from Larkin at larkinstenz@mac.com, 360-244-0064, or at BOLD.) That got me thinking about what our local musicians are doing during these lock-down days when they can't make music with a live audience or even, sometimes, with each other.
We need music and art now more than ever — but how can we get it? And what are musicians doing to keep themselves happy? I mulled this over, called around, and a couple days later met up with Sue Svendsen, co-owner with husband Bill of the Peninsula Performing Arts Center (PAC); and Bette Lu Krause.
Lu — a visual artist, boat captain, naturalist for Lindblad Cruises, and co-founder of the Bay Gallery in Ocean Park — has been a friend since I moved to the Peninsula 15 years ago after untold joyous months of family-vacation time at the beach in the ‘50s and ‘60s. Lu is remarkable in so many ways. (Did you catch her “Salty Talk” several years ago? She had a full house of us rolling on the floor laughing so hard we were crying.) Whatever she determines she wants to do, she jumps into it with both feet.
Now part of the Oyster Crackers trio with Rita Smith and Christl Mack, Lu talked about how the three of them have found ways to continue feeding their love of music even during lock-down. “Rita and I are on the board of the River City Theatre so we can get together and rehearse there on the stage — socially distanced — on Monday mornings. It’s one of my favorite days. The other one is our Zoom Bayside singer meetings with Milt [Williams].” But like other musicians shocked by the pandemic in early March, Lu says, “We had to cancel all our concerts already on the books: vespers, the garlic festival, a house concert. And we’ve had a tradition of going together to the Sisters Music Festival — that was cancelled this year too.”
But just a couple weeks ago another opportunity for making music appeared on the horizon. Fred Carter, songster and guitar player extraordinaire, who knows the director of the Columbia Theatre in Longview found out about a project to video local musicians. The Oyster Crackers were asked to be a part of this adventure and they shipped off to Longview for a couple hours of taping their favorite tunes. They’re part of a gaggle of local groups participating in a “live stream” event — including Kathryn Rose, Carl Wirkkala and Steelhead — that is being broadcast over the next couple months. (Check ii out here: www.columbiatheatre.com). You can watch the music groups on either FaceBook or YouTube. The Oyster Crackers are headlined on Nov. 28 at 7 p.m.
Music and art
While Lu and I were catching up, Sue Svendsen was buzzing around BOLD hanging art. Where does she get her energy? Sue is on the Long Beach city council; runs PAC with Bill; has her own business, That Woman With the Tractor; and, she’s also been rounding up artists, placing, and hanging art at BOLD. “I just want this place to succeed!” she says. Sue has built structures for the art and even invented a beautiful display technique: each artist’s signature is recreated in copper wire and mounted above their work.
BOLD is a great new addition to our Peninsula art scene. Stop by soon and say hello to owners Daneka Ewert and Greg Holmes, grab a cuppa Joe and a scone, and peruse the fantastic range of local art — glass, jewelry, painting, ceramics, sculpture, cards and prints. You can even sit outside on the patio with your buddies if you prefer. BOLD is open Monday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Tuesday Wednesday Thursday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Wait, did I mention that Sue is no slouch? She also has her own art on display: paintings and wire sculpture. And, although the PAC has been closed, she and Bill are still sponsoring Friday evening open mics (on Zoom) and are working with Dave Gager to create a recording studio so artists can get their music onto CDs so we can all hear it. In the meantime, they’ve also built a new addition at PAC that creates more space for the lobby/kitchen area. (For information: peninsulaartscenter.org.)
Magical Michele
What started all my thinking this week about art and music is Larkin’s magical wife Michele Easton-Cortright and her whimsical and wonderful songs. She died in 1997 before I arrived on the Peninsula. But I’ve heard from friends what an exceptional woman she was: it seems that everywhere she went she impressed others with her talent, intelligence, and gentle nature. Ann Gaddy, who was part of her hospice team, says, “Michele had a joy and reverence for life that everyone who knew her recognized and admired. She was a spiritual being having a human experience. She changed my life.”
So, although I did not know Michele, she has touched me too as I listen to the clarity of her voice, her crystalline melodies, and the wit and wisdom of her clever lyrics for “Belly Button Song” or “Creatures Big and Small.” I’m sure that remembering Michele and hearing her music must be a bittersweet experience for those who knew and loved her. For me, it illustrates a profound truth: yes, all things shall perish from under the sky, but music alone shall live.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.