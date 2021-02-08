“Winter is not a season, it’s an occupation.”
—Sinclair Lewis
I woke up to another day of rain, rain, rain, and decided, “Enough is enough!” I think I’ve been pretty level-headed, pretty patient with the weather since ordinarily I’d be somewhere close to sunny Arizona this time of year. I tried to be easy going about it, tried to be reasonable: staying home, double-masking when shopping, sticking with my pod for occasional small-scale events, stepping around puddles, slip-sliding on my driveway, reading by the fire. But last week, I cracked. “If I don't get a little sun for at least a couple days running, I’m going to turn into a tadpole or an axe murderer. It's one or the other…”
So I threw some underwear, a bag of kibble, my toothbrush, and computer in a backpack and headed for sister Starla’s in Yakima. She’d just texted me, “Bring shorts — it’s going to be 55 degrees on Friday.” It rained all the way to Hood River (Satus Pass is a safer crossing in the winter), but once that Big Sky opened up it was “Happy Days Are Here Again.”
I can barely describe the joy I felt waking up to glorious sunny mornings in the Yakima Valley. Yes, there was snow 10 days or so ago, but that left in a flash and the sun has been out from morning ‘til night for five days in a row. It’s an odd concept to have steady sunshine after adapting to Peninsula weather — as in, when the rain becomes mist, that is your only cue to get the heck out of the house for a walkabout before the deluge hits again. It’s rain, showers, and drizzle in rotation.
In the valley it might be windy, it might be cold, but the sun is a pretty sure thing even in the winter.
Mighty Tieton
Twenty minutes from Yakima there’s an innovative and rejuvenative experiment taking place in the town of Tieton. As early as 1888 Tieton was a small but vital community of farmers and orchardists. The post office was established in 1909 and the Northern Pacific Railroad arrived in 1916 bringing building supplies, wood for homes, livestock feed, and general merchandise. It was officially incorporated in 1942 and flourished for decades. But in the 1980s, as Yakima grew and Big Box stores arrived, the wheel of fortune turned and Tieton waned. People shopped in town or moved away, many buildings were boarded up, and several of the large fruit storage warehouses lay empty.
Enter stage left: two creative entrepreneurs from Seattle “discovered” the tiny hamlet 10 years ago, purchased some buildings, and began attracting other artists, writers and visionaries to a place where the pace is slow and the air is fresh. The concept of Mighty Tieton, an “artisanal business incubator” emerged and has, little by little, catalyzed a new upward trajectory for the town of 1,195 full-timers (www.mightytieton.com).
After a rendezvous with sister Starla, I drove up to the Tieton plateau to check out the scene. (I’ve visited over the years for the annual LitFuse Writers Conference — there are always new goings-on.) The mosaic workshop has produced astoundingly beautiful large scale replicas of old-time fruit labels mounted around the town square. The square is rimmed with a mix of places to eat (Don Mateo’s Salvadoran pupusas are fab) and upscale renovations like the Boxx Gallery (boxxgallery.com) where proceeds are split between the house, the artist, and the local food bank. The Nomad Mercantile wouldn't be out of place in Bellevue (www.nomad-mercantile.com).
I’ve been wary of the Mighty Tieton concept — worried that creating upscale digs and catalyzing gentrification would squeeze out the locals: 65 percent of the population is Hispanic, mostly agricultural workers. But I can't argue with the appeal of renovated buildings, good food and high-quality art. I just hope the balance can last and create benefits for all.
One extra treat on this visit was meeting fabric artist Nancy Newberry. Nancy left Seattle four years ago for Tieton’s quieter climes and hasn’t looked back. She renovated a small house on an enormous lot where we sat in the sun (!) and had a Don Mateo lunch before wandering around town. In the studio building at 601 Elm Street, she has a workshop stocked with fabric, thread, ribbon, sewing machines, all manner of accoutrements, and a large work table. Her studio-mates have lined the hallways with their work — whimsical, varied and top-drawer.
Goats and sheep
Then we switched gears and Nancy gave me a tour of the Tieton Farm & Creamery a couple miles out of town (www.tietonfarmandcreamery.com). The day was blustery and nippy; we headed first to the new Go-Fund-Me-built barn to check out the Nubian and Alpine goats, and Katahdin and East Fresian sheep. New babies are arriving and we ooohed and aaahed at little piles of them curled against each other.
Farmer-owners Ruth and Lori have dedicated themselves not only to nurturing happy herds of milk-producing animals for their cheese making — “We never buy milk from anyone” — but to rebuilding the once-depleted soil into something rich and loamy for pastures. “Manure is gold,” says Ruth in an interview with Tom Douglas on the “Seattle Kitchen” radio show. And as Douglas, a James Beard award-winning executive chef, restaurateur, and author, added, “We’re not prone to hyperbole around here, but this cheese is delicious!” I managed to get my hands on a couple chunks and I heartily agree.
Their cheeses are named for Ruth and Lori’s animals: Venus — a raw blended sheep and goat milk cheese, “bathed in hard cider from Tieton Cider Works and aged 12 months” — is one I could fall in love with. I couldn’t live without cheese and finding the creamery may be my undoing. To my palate, Venus is similar to a pecorino but with lighter shades of spring grasses and the bright fragrance of summer sun. It’s exquisite.
The farm is between seasons now, but there is always too much to do. Lori, the cheese maker studied at Cordon Bleu in London and earned her cheese-making chops in France’s Haute Savoie. Ruth, the herdswoman, originally from Eastern Washington, grew up with gardening and was inspired by her Master Gardener father. She greeted us briefly but didn't have time to talk because she’d been up all night trying to save two preemie goats. Together these two found their passion and the right place to manifest it—surrounded and supported by a community that appreciates their hard work and talent.
Meanwhile back at the ranch
The fact that I managed to safely bust out of my Peninsula pod and travel to another location has lifted my heart — not that I don't love my amazing pod-mates. I do, I do. But finding some sun, and meeting other people who are doing what they love has revived my sense that things are right with the world.
What’s happening in tiny Tieton is inspiring. The art, the food, the care with which the town’s people are evolving their lives makes me think that there are pockets of positivity bubbling up everywhere if only we look.
There are so many aspects of our Peninsula community and environs that are also life-affirming. I just needed a break, just needed to sprinkle in a little more sun to remember that winter might be cold, but at least our hearts are warm. As John Steinbeck said in “Travels with Charley,” “What good is the warmth of summer, without the cold of winter to give it sweetness.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.