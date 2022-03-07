Snowbirds in the Biosphere
Three Northcoast visitors arrived to partake of the Arizona sun last week: Shannon Schutt, nurse anesthetist at CMH; Vicki Reece, retired non-profit consultant; and Nanci Main, celebrated chef. I think I can safely say they all breathed a sigh of relief once they took off their down jackets, dried out, unpacked, and settled in. Their arrival catalyzed my role as unofficial Tucson tourist guide. So off we went exploring great southwest cuisine and launching into a raft of activities and meet-ups.
On our first day together we blasted north out of Tucson to take in a day of fun on the north side of the Santa Catalinas Mountains, the range that provides a dramatic backdrop for all things Tucsonan. Our first stop was the so-called Biosphere 2 — Biospherians consider that “Biosphere 1” is planet earth.
Biosphere 2 was an experiment from the 1980s-90s attempting to recreate earth for eight people who were sealed into a three-acre ecological dome. The whole story is captured in many books, some written by the original Biospherians, some from others involved in the experiment. Suffice it to say it’s a complex tale with many fascinating twists and turns. For our purposes here, let’s just say it was a marvelous vision for space colonization and a dramatic and ambitious effort that ultimately failed; though many things were learned and are still being learned on the site, now managed by University of Arizona where several agricultural and environmental experiments are being conducted.
The Biosphere is open to the public for tours that take nearly two hours. You download a video app and follow along a marked trail while scientists and aides talk about what you’re seeing along the way. The site is an engineering marvel and, in my mind, puts to shame anyone’s idea that Mars could ultimately be “terraformed” to accommodate human life. Providing the support structures and systems for oxygen, management of air pressure, creation of soil and the capacity of the soil to grow food, needs for water, light, and the intricate balance of all the many elements required for human survival — everything we take for granted on our beautiful planet — is a project clearly too sophisticated for our current technologies; and even these attempts to create that environment in less than satisfactory form was outrageously expensive.
Elon Musk and other misguided trillionaire proponents of humanity’s space colonization of Mars need a quick visit to the Biosphere to understand that a better contemporary use of funds and influence is in promoting efforts to stabilize earth — the miraculously-tailored home that we seem unable to properly appreciate.
Perhaps in another column I can talk about other Tucson treasures: the Arizona Desert Museum; the Botanical Garden and the Butterfly House; De Grazia’s home, gallery, and chapel; the many fun and fine dining establishments; and unusually great places to shop for “pre-owned” goods and duds. But for now, let’s just say we band of temporarily transplanted Northcoasters had a great time in the southern sun.
Meanwhile back in O’ville
As we know, the Covid shutdown has disrupted many aspects of Peninsula life. One that I know many of us have missed is that summer north end tradition called Vespers, in which the charming Oysterville Church is transformed into a combination of religion-lite and musical wonderment. As anyone knows who has performed there, the acoustics inside the church are beloved of musicians. They are so fantastic, in fact, that several recordings have actually been made there. Not being a sound technician, I’m not sure exactly why, but the wooden pews, the high ceilings, the shape of the interior somehow combine to create a live and lovely environment for music, voice, and instrumental vibrancy.
Then last week, I received the joyful news that Vespers was going to be revived in a slightly transformed shape, by a new team of folks, and would take place again this summer. Music promoters and supporters extraordinaire, Bill and Sue Swendsen of the Peninsula Performing Arts Center (PPAC), have stepped in to make sure the church is full of music; and Steve Kovach will be in charge of the spiritual portions of the services.
So our Little-Church-that-Could will come alive again in a new partnership between the Oysterville Restoration Society and PPAC. I spoke with Sue last week who said, “We’re so glad to be part of Vespers this year. We’re going to focus mainly on local music groups. The church is a great venue and that’s the main reason so many musicians want to sing there. We’ve got a bunch of people on the list providing everything from classical, to fingerstyle guitarists, to beautiful singers. We don’t have an organ player [yet?], but hymns will either be acapella or accompanied by guitar.”
The first four weeks of Vespers are set — performances are Sunday at 3 p.m. — and here’s what they’ve got in store for us. The ever popular Oyster Crackers start things off, bringing their melodious three-part harmony to the church on June 19th. June 26th will feature Jason Sheaux, guitarist extraordinaire, teamed up with singer Lee Moos, who sports “a nuanced delivery and stunning voice.” On July 3rd Larkin Stenz (yes, he’s on the mend and doing well!) will lift us up with his flutes and hammer dulcimer. As Bill writes, “Larkin’s performances are as original as he is, always memorable, magical and oftentimes, breathtaking.”
July 10th we have a treat in store with the duo of Kathryn Claire, a long-time Peninsula favorite singer-songwriter, and Margot Merah, Dutch singer-songwriter here on tour from Passlo, the Netherlands. July 17th we’ll be wooed by our very own finger-style guitarist George Coleman. George plays tunes ranging from traditional Brazilian Jazz to modern pop classics in his impeccable technique. Joel Underwood is in the church spotlight on July 24th. Joel, another talented singer-songwriter and instrumentalist will charm us with acoustic folk, country, and even classic rock. He is celebrating a forthcoming album of original tunes, “Puget Sounds.”
The traditional Oysterville moments will still be provided by Sydney Stevens and Tucker Wachsmuth as part of the services. The remainder of the vespers schedule is being developed right now, so stay tuned. For two years Covid has silenced the Oysterville church — nothing heard there except for the occasional wedding vows. What a treat to have our summer music restored!
One final snowbird note
And, finally, in other snowbird news: word has it that Marti and Dick Lemke have relocated to Tucson. There is a little klatch of Pacific Northcoasters here and, like at home, news travels quickly.
I’ve heard — on the Big Island we called it the “coconut wireless,” maybe our version should be the “clamshell wireless” — that the Lemkes are looking for a home in northwest Tucson; their sojourn in the Carolinas is at an end. I think Dick wanted to be in a community where he could participate more fully in ham radio culture; and, as he once said to me, “I like wearing shorts and flipflops!”
So be it — hence the snowbird trail from the Peninsula to Tucson is made just a little stronger.
