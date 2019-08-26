News flash
The leaves are falling! We may have an Indian summer ahead of us, but then again, we may not. Sad to say, it looks like we’ve turned a corner on summer — I’ve seen my first seven Canada geese heading south.
High in the trees, my resident squirrel has been bombarding us with pinecones. He chews them off, and sends them down for pick-up later. Jackson and I have been cautiously looking skyward when we wander into the yard — bang! — as another cone hits the compost bin.
This summer’s bumper crop of cherries and berries has morphed into other fruits. We’re nearly at the end of plums, but we’re at the beginning of apples and pears. It’s inevitable, I know, but it’s a shock every year when our glorious summer days get shorter and more grey creeps in around their edges. I guess we too should be gnawing off pinecones for the larder, or at least gathering up a big pile of books for wintering over.
Here’s a little transition-between-seasons’ news.
Tails anyone?
This item is surely in the “Did anyone ask for this?” category. Japanese researchers from Keio University have invented a three-foot robotic tail with vertebrae-like plates and four artificial muscles that can be attached to one’s hind-end. Per the announcement, “This counterbalance movement provides enough force to change the body’s momentum and center of gravity, helping to correct balance and give wearers greater stability.” They say tails might be especially helpful “to steady elder users.”
Where should we start on this? First, we all had tails at one point in our evolution and there was probably a pretty good reason for losing them; though, I’ll admit, there were times when I thought a tail might be cool. But, really, imagine that next trip to the grocery store: “OK, let me get my walker, Dora, and, oh, can you help me strap my tail on before we go?”
On second thought, maybe we should be grateful there are creative thinkers who are so far out of the box. You never know what you might need. (Watch a short video here, though beware of subject/verb disagreements: https://tinyurl.com/y3so3qb6.)
Rod Run
A little closer to home and definitely more “grounded,” let’s not forget the Beach Barons’ 36th Annual Rod Run to the End of the World, coming up Sept. 6-8. There will be the usual and amazing rods spiffed and polished to the max and other fun too: a swap meet, music on the main stage, lots of food, a raffle and a VFW colors ceremony. (Register here: http://beachbarons.com/html/registration_.html)
Is it a sign of the times that there is a special set of rules regarding vendor behavior? “Argumentative behavior between any vendors, the public or committee member will not be tolerated. Vendors are to behave in a business-like manner, no matter the extenuating circumstance or disagreements that may have occurred.” No drinking, drugs, or foul language is allowed; and — should we also add — best to leave your politics at the gate.
The Beach Baron’s field is just south of Bay Avenue on Sandridge. And, I can say from the times I’ve cruised in, a good time is had by all. (Karin Pilgrim-Forkner ‘64 Chevy brings make some delicious memories!)
Worldwide water
Meanwhile, in the water things are always happening. I happened upon some great news scrolling through links this weekend. In a surprise upset, Nevin Harrison, 17, became the first American to win the women’s World Sprint Canoe title in the 200-meter race in Szeged, Hungary. (World sprint canoes — who knew?) She won by nearly half a second, which in sports is huge. The beauty of her win is that she just poured it on from start to finish and didn’t even know she’d won until she looked up after the race. (Video here: https://www.canoeicf.com/?video=1408&tag=32081.)
In other watery news, National Geographic posted this story several days ago: “Roughly a thousand miles southwest of San Francisco, Ben Lecomte, a 52-year-old French long-distance swimmer, is exploring one of the ocean’s most polluted places.” He’s making an 80-day swim across the Great Pacific Garbage Patch, a swirling mat of “1.8 trillion pieces of plastic weighing nearly 90,000 tons.”
Yep, we live on a planet folks; it’s finite. Everything we throw away is still with us in one form or another, and plastics are forever… nearly. Because of the natural currents in the ocean — in our case the North Pacific, the North Equatorial, and the California Currents — we have a spot in the Pacific Ocean where they all spin together forming the North Pacific Gyre, a sort of salty whirlpool. This is where everything that is thrown or washed into the ocean ends up in a big pile of mess. This mess is twice the size of Texas — a thousand miles across — and is made up of layers of garbage from large masses of fishing nets and debris, to shampoo and detergent bottles, to tiny plastic pieces.
Lecomte and his support boat are taking samples of water and debris from the garbage patch for study back on land. But even us non-scientists on the coast know part of the story. Fish and marine birds eat plastic because it looks like food. Whales are washing up dead, either tangled in nets or with their stomachs full of plastic. (Now plastic particles have even been found “in high levels” in Arctic snow.)
We’re all eating and drinking plastic particles. Microplastics, defined as less than five millimeters in length, have been found in rivers, lakes, drinking water supplies, and bottled water. The World Health Organization has said that microplastics in drinking water pose “no apparent health risks,” though they also say findings are based on “limited information.” (Right — and the atomic bomb tests at Bikini Atoll were not a risk; and the air first responders were breathing at the World Trade Center was A-OK fine; and cigarettes don’t cause cancer…and…and…)
Some folks don’t realize that even clothing made from recycled plastic, touted as eco-friendly, is still plastic; the micro fibers that end up in your washer or dryer lint catcher (and then your garbage) are simply reformed plastic and won’t go away for eons.
(OK, no doubt I’ll be called Mrs. Doom and Gloom again. I suppose I’m the Peninsula Cassandra — the woman in Greek mythology cursed to utter prophecies that were true but that no one believed — though in this case we’re talking science not prophecies.)
Food from the sea
In water news closer to home, tuna season has been good. (Tina Ward, owner of Sportsmen’s Cannery, told me the boats didn’t need to go too far out this year to get their limits, and Sportsmen’s had so many fish to process they were backed up a week!) I got on the list and now I’m waiting to pick up my canned tuna. There is no comparison between generic grocery tuna and fresh local-canned.
Lastly, for a little combo of land and water, head to Oyster Sea Farms this coming Thursday, August 29th for a taste of Oak Flats wines brought to you by proprietor Marc Kramer and his family. The sampling takes place on the QSF pier from 3 to 5 p.m. Depending on water temperatures, you may even be able to ask owner Dan Driscoll to open up some fresh oysters on the shell.
Soon, yes, we’ll have to bid a fond farewell to summer, but life is still good.
