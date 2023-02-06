First, I can’t let nearly five sunny days in a row go unremarked. Wasn’t that glowing orb in the sky wonderful? Pinky sunrises, sunsets, and clear cold nights bright with winter constellations!

When the sunshine blessed us, I immediately tipped out of my winter stupor and did a few modest things in the yard: trimmed my hydrangeas, who seem to be (misguidedly) getting ready for spring; made an assessment of the health of my orchard (Liberty Apple, Montmorency cherries, Asian pears); took a Bay Avenue walk into town and noted our daffodils, too, are waking up.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.