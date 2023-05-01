Cate's dog

I hope everyone got outside last week to do a little sun-worshipping.

 CATE GABLE

Here comes the sun… sort of

Last week sister Starla arrived and brought the sun with her from Yakima — at least that’s how I tell it. Then by Friday it was 86 degrees on the Peninsula: some weather sites said it was “the hottest day in the PNW since October.” Shorts came out of drawers, flies came into the house, the Montmorency cherry started blooming, the hummers begin nest building, and, overhead, big loopy "V"s of Canada geese — squawking and talking — headed north.

