Sun, rain, clouds, sun, hail, mist, drizzle, sun, fog, wind, showers — hmm, it must be spring! So, it must also be time for that once a year cleaning frenzy; though, wait, haven’t we been doing that all through this shut-down year?
Well, nonetheless, I rolled up my sleeves and began to go through storage boxes stacked in my library, which, with all good intentions, I’d hauled in from the garage. Now instead of boxes I have piles stacked all over the floor and miscellaneous stuff I don’t know what to do with: my father’s death certificate from 1980 surfaced — why and from where? I found a stack of letters from 1983 (keep for reading later); newspaper clippings from 1954-56 and old barbershop photos and programs for the Northwest Regional Quartet Finals; a leather razor-sharpening strap; yards of curtain material. I’m fascinated, but now what?
For us elders who grew up with parents who went through the Depression, throwing stuff away is just not what one does. “Certainly someone somewhere must be able to use this?” So I dutifully start filling boxes again with things to go… where? It seems that Goodwill knows all about spring cleaning (and they also get a junk-bounce if any Marie Kondo shows are on). But an article in NPR entitled, “Goodwill Doesn’t Want Your Broken Toaster,” (tinyurl.com/m65sdcwb) indicates that they had over 13 million pounds of waste in just three states — Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine — with an annual garbage bill of over one million last year. Not that they want to discourage donations, just “don’t give us broken stuff.”
One thing that is not broken and has not been broken by whatever life throws at it is our community radio station. KMUN requires up-to-date equipment, yes, but the heart of it is the hard working staff and volunteers who’ve kept things running through thick and thin since April 17, 1983. That’s a remarkable record. And one of the most talented and dedicated kingpins at the station is the amazing Carol Newman.
Here’s how it all started for her. “My boyfriend and I drove up from California to Brownsmead — we were visiting Ted Messing — and as soon as we got to Brownsmead I said, ‘Oh my god, this is it! This is my dream,’ because as a child my family left Brooklyn for two or three weeks in the summer and went to a farm in Ryegate, Vermont. My brother and I played in the haystacks, milked the cows, and swam in Ticklenaked Pond (it’s still there!). My mom and I would pick vegetables from the big garden. I loved it — how could you not? It was in my heart. But it never occurred to me that it was possible because it wasn’t real life. So when we arrived at Brownsmead, I knew — this is it! I was immediately taken. My partner and I bought a house down the road from Ted and, when we split, I bought him out. It was a shack really, built in 1903, no closets, bathroom on the porch, maybe 900 square feet. And that’s where I’ve been since 1975, on that same road since 1974.”
Those of you who know Carol will not be surprised to know that she’s been a community mover and shaker since she arrived. For instance, “I can’t live without folk dancing,” she said, “so I started a folk dancing class every Thursday night at the college.” She started shopping at what was then a small ‘community co-op,’ and soon she became one of the six founding managers for the current iteration. She was a substitute teacher, “I taught anything they needed, K-6: math, English, PE. I tried to follow the curriculum a teacher left, but sometimes I did other things — taught the kids card tricks or folk dancing.”
Then there’s her political side. “We locals, with the help of the Columbia River Keeper, defeated the LNG project. How did we do that? We worked our butts off for 11 and a half years and it was worth every minute of it. It would have been devastating if that project had gone through. Our efforts gave other people inspiration.”
And, of course, Carol is one of the band of founders at KMUN. She was called during the formulation phase of the station to hold a folk dancing fund raiser in Cannon Beach. “Someone made Indian food and we danced and we all bought $10 memberships. When the station went on the air, I was in New York for Passover, but I as soon as I got back I started doing the folk music show from 10 a.m. to noon. That was in the Gunderson Building — up all those stairs! We worked hard and we had some wonderful times.”
Carol is a walking historical archive for KMUN; she can reel off all the names of the station managers over time, who had the vision, who kept the equipment working in the early days staying late into the night soldering wires, and who makes the best food during pledge drives. And she’s still one of the anchors at the station. Her show, “Arts Live and Local,” has been on the air every Friday from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. for 20 years as-of this past week. She spotlights visual artists, dancers, singer/song writers, dramatist and actors, potters, poets and authors, instrumentalists, museum and production managers, and publishers with her inimitable home-grown, cozy and quirky interview style. And she has initiated 100s of “KMUN virgins” into the wiles of community radio.
I spoke to Carol a couple weeks ago in the KMUN parking lot and little did I know how appropriate that was. During the pandemic, KMUN staff and volunteers have been passing around the equipment needed to keep the station running remotely. Carol has actually been doing her arts show from the seat of her car parked just outside the KMUN building. She waves to the person in the control room as needed, wears her earphones, and has her notes for the show pressed up against her dashboard. As usual, the KMUN staff and radio-family is doing what it takes to keep us listeners entertained and in-the-know.
“We started from nothing,” says Carol. “The station is a miracle. It’s a labor of love — still is and always will be. And I think that’s a big part of why it’s been a success. The people who work here are not here for the job or the money [she laughs]. In fact, we put our money into the station. It’s about commitment and dedication for all 100-plus of us.” Clearly, love is the energy powering KMUN. (If you can, donate here: coastradio.org.)
It’s the smart, creative, and committed people like Carol Newman who’ve given us North Coasters so much. Carol recognized immediately that Brownsmead was where she wanted to plant herself and that has never changed. Her commitment to place has been deep and wide. “I’ve always lived in Brownsmead. When I first came, I said out loud to myself and everyone, ‘If I can’t live here then I’ll go somewhere else. All the things that are important in my life are in Brownsmead — except the Jewish part of me. (I have a congregation in Portland).’”
The one thing Carol bemoans is that home prices in Astoria and the surrounding area have risen so high. “There are incredible people who would like to live here and can’t afford it.” It’s something that we on this coast will need to address if we want to keep our communities vital, if we want to attract people in the future like Carol Newman, our local treasure.
