Spring into action
Returning from Arizona, I was greeted by those glorious Bay Avenue daffs in a streak of yellow leading the way to our bustling downtown Ocean Park. It looked like nothing much had changed since I was away, but, sadly, I know we lost some prominent community boosters: Robert Brake and Chuck Messing among them. Then there’s that controversial school bond issue festering. I’m voting with Tom Downer on this one: the ever-shifting justifications for this massive financial outlay seem bogus to me. We agreed years ago on community-schooling, as in teach our young kids in the communities where they live. So that’s our story and I’m stickin’ to it.
Meanwhile, Nature continues to do her thing. In my lower 40, Asian pears were providing a show, white blooms everywhere; and now the Italian plum is catching up, with apple and cherry blooms not far behind. I called Todd Wiegardt to ask if it was too late to prune. “Nope,” he said, and showed up on a sunny Wednesday morning last week with pruning shears on a telescoping handle.
Looking over the Montmorency cherry we planted to honor my mom 15 years ago, he said, “There are a lot of broken branches up in the top. Can’t be a bear…?” “Nope, racoon,” I said. Those branches got trimmed and topped. For a couple younger trees, he said, “These need as many green leaves as possible. No pruning here.” On his way out, he couldn’t help but stop by my little willow to trim off dead branches, returning it to a more shapely shape.
I’m getting in the act too — snipping off the old blooms on my hydrangeas; they look like they’ll bounce back from that two-day furnace blast last summer that crisped them up good. And every day while sipping coffee, I’m exchanging three note songs with a white-crowned sparrow hiding in my wild bramble. I swear there is nothing as beautiful or uplifting as a sunny spring morning on the Peninsula.
Veteran heroes
Cyndy Hayward is preparing for her father Admiral Thomas Bibb Hayward’s memorial. Hayward, Chief of Naval Operations, the highest office in the Navy, lifelong friend of squadron mate Neil Armstrong and mentor to so many, died on March 3 (en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Thomas_B._Hayward and his Seattle Times obit here: tinyurl.com/36ubwuxc). Cyndy, executive director and founder of Willapa Bay AiR, writes, “The tributes that my sister Colleen and I have received from friends and colleagues of Dad’s are truly astounding. The funeral will be at the Naval Academy in Annapolis (full honors, including a jet flyover!) on May 31. The Navy Ceremonial Guard will be pallbearers and the Naval Academy band will play the ‘Ruffles and Flourishes’ when the casket is taken into the Chapel.” She also remarked on these glorious spring days, “Today is a stunner. The first group of artists-in-residence for this year arrived yesterday. They are pretty much speechless.”
Now just a bit more on illustrious military heroes: Nanci Main is at it again organizing food and a chance to gather for our local vets. April 12th is the annual vet lunch. It all started when Nanci went to Vietnam with PeaceTrees Vietnam (www.peacetreesvietnam.org). Co-founded by Jerilyn Brusseau and her husband Danaan Parry in honor of Jerilyn’s brother killed in Vietnam, PeaceTrees mission is to heal the consequences of war and to both plant trees and sponsor the clearing of mines and unexploded mortars, especially in Quảng Trị Province, one of the hardest hit areas. (More ordinances were dropped there than bombs dropped in all of Europe during World War II!)
On that Vietnam PeaceTrees mission several years ago, Nanci met Chuck Meadows, Marine, decorated Nam hero and executive director of PeaceTrees from 1999-2006. Chuck dedicated his life, post military service, to creating a bridge of connection between people of Vietnam and vets who had served there, promoting healing on both sides. He emphasized ways to provide soldiers a chance to talk about their experiences in the only real way vets can talk, vet-to-vet.
So Nanci built on that idea, and her meeting with Chuck catalyzed the Peninsula Veterans’ Lunch now in its fifth year. (Chuck spoke at the first lunch, launched at Nanci and Jimella’s Café.) The free meals have gone through several iterations, including the boxed lunch drive-through necessitated by the covid shutdown last year. But what hasn’t changed is the camaraderie and the classic menu: pot roast, mashed potatoes and gravy, dinner roll, veggies, and homemade desserts.
This year’s lunch, co-sponsored by the Ocean Park Moose Lodge and the Senior Activities Center, is, as mentioned, April 12, noon to 2 p.m. at the Senior Center. If you can, please call to RSVP at 665-3999. But any vet can walk-in day-of too. If you’d like to donate funds for the lunch, drop or mail a check to the Senior Center, 21063 O Lane, Ocean Park 98640. If you can donate a pie, cake, or cookies — homemade or store-bought — drop those off April 11, the day before, between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. or the morning of between 9 to 10 a.m. All support for our vets is so much appreciated.
And here’s another bit of synchronicity: the Hayward family was responsible for building a school as part of the PeaceTrees effort. From Cyndy’s father’s obituary, “Adm. Hayward would be honored by any contributions in his name to PeaceTrees Vietnam. www.peacetreesvietnam.org.” Clearly, we are all connected.
In other news
You have three more chances this coming weekend to see the lighthearted musical “A Bag Full of Miracles” performed by the Peninsula Players and deftly guided by director Rita Smith and assistant director Robert Sherrer. My pod and I caught the show during its opening weekend and had our funny bones tickled.
Standouts for me were Robert, as quirky Bernard Higgins, conducting perfectly timed conversations with himself (he also has a resonant and beautiful voice); and the hysterical onstage presence of Rose Powers as Roxie. Her final song in the penultimate scene is a total stitch. (When you’re musical and can actually sing, it’s a real talent to sing so enthusiastically off-key!)
This is the 18th year the Peninsula Players have been entertaining us: an astounding accomplishment due to dedicated actors, generous local donors, and — of course — our participation as audience members. Two years ago, the players were three days away from opening this comedy when covid shut them down. As Rita, who is also Peninsula Players Board president, says, “We invite you to sit back, relax, and enjoy our performance. Welcome back to the River City Playhouse!”
Also coming up is a spring garden tour in Oysterville, May 21, a major fund raiser for the Oysterville Community Club and the Water Music Society. The incomparable Nancy Allen is helping to organize look-sees into these northend gardens, which are rarely on the standard “Music in the Gardens” summer tour (this year, July 9). Tickets for the Oysterville tour, which will be released on May 10, are $50. There will only be 200 sold. (More information here: www.facebook.com/ MusicintheGardensTour.)
Baking in the Arizona sun like a lizard, I had temporarily forgotten how lively spring can be on our little finger of land between the ocean, the river, and the bay. Time to warm up, wake up, and get out of the house.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.