I’ve been perfecting my white-crowned sparrow song. Though I hope I’m not fouling up the mating rituals of these brilliant little songsters. Their tune is a beautiful descending three note melody — in a minor scale — that ends sometimes with a couple bounces on the last note. I whistle back and forth to the sparrows while sipping my morning coffee on the front porch. I think I’m getting quite good at it, but who knows? The sparrows may be thinking, “Keep up with the bird seed but please just stop that annoying whistling.”
Then there’s the coo-cooing of the Eurasian-collared doves, which reminds me of so many mornings on the Big Island. The doves are the most cautious of all the birds that arrive in the morning. They’re timid, even with the smaller birds, and I’ve never seen them flutter and splash at the bird bath. At the most, after a long cautious pause, one might dip its head down to take a drink; whereas the sparrows and robins plash and bob with abandon, sending a riot of water droplets everywhere.
Then there are the crows. Have you ever thought about how much crows walk around? Other birds can walk, of course, for a step or two, but mostly they hop or fly. Those dapper crows strut and pace, driving Jackson into a frenzy, especially when they swagger around close to the ground. (They seem to know his bark — that naïvely aspiring song he sings — is completely non-threatening.) Crows are smart cookies. Being able to both walk and fly are special talents that give them an edge on other birds. How I’d love to be able to add flying to my transportation repertoire.
The world, sideways
I’ve suspected there may be subtle side effects of the covid vaccination. A month after vaccine #2, I began a slight bout of vertigo. (I found some information online about this and postings from other sufferers at vestibular.org. Don’t get me wrong though — getting the vaccine is a must.) If you know vertigo, you know how completely debilitating it is: the world spins and one has to simply stay still — no stooping down, no looking down, no tossing and turning to the left or right, especially in bed. One must keep one’s head straight up, or straight ahead, or just lie down and stay horizontal. It’s about the little crystals in the ear that get misplaced and float around affecting one’s balance.
The Epley maneuver can sometimes help, but it’s best if you have a helper because it involves hanging one’s head backwards over the end of a sofa or bed and rolling it back and forth (which in itself can start the world spinning). Just talking about it makes me queasy.
It’s all related, I think, to car- and seasickness: it’s all about balance and proprioception, something we rarely think about until we lose it. (Proprioception is the body’s awareness of exactly where it is in space — a sense that’s critical for high-divers, for instance, as they spin and tumble.) I guess the Gable’s must have loose crystals because so many of us get disoriented in this way.
At any rate, I’ve had a week of sitting rather more still than normal, or lying down looking out into the yard at the birds, sideways — not an unpleasant state of affairs but not conducive to getting any work done at a time when, for those of us with soil, weeding should be our main activity.
Nahcotta post office?
I have no updates to offer on the question of whether we will get our Nahcotta Post Office back. Since the Port of Peninsula stood down on its initial offer to sponsor a new site for the post office, the issue is still hanging in the air. Whether the old Wiegardt building’s new owner Colleen Raftis will put in an offer sufficient to satisfy the PO powers is still in question.
We Nahcotta box-holders who’ve been stumbling into each other occasionally in that back corner of the Ocean Park post office have been grumbling about this new state of affairs. But in the grand scheme of things, it’s a small inconvenience (though my box is on the lower rung, hence — see above — vertigo-head is not so happy). It’s mostly the parking lot that we’ve been complaining about. The narrow pull-in just behind the parked cars trying to pull out is a bit tricky, as well as the two rows of parking spots with opposing pull-outs.
Anyway, we’d love to have things back the way they were: to retain our combination boxes (the old style) instead of having keys to lose; and to simply walk or stop by without the long lines generally present at the OP counter.
And if and when Colleen opens the little café she’s talked about, we’d all love to be able to stop by, pick up mail, and grab a pick-me-up of some edible sort at our very own, if modest, Nahcotta “downtown.” We’re rooting for you, Colleen!
Newcomers Karl and Ginger
The red-hot market for housing continues on the Peninsula. Homes are going for sometimes thousands of dollars over list. What this means is that we have a whole new batch of homeowners — or second homeowners — who’ve found our little corner of the world. So, we’re definitely in a period of transition as our Peninsula demographics change. Who are these new homeowners and what will they add to or expect from our community? Will they change our electorate? Will they demand more services, need more places to eat, want (and/or create) more and different kinds of cultural offerings?
A couple weeks ago at the OP Post office, I met Karl and Ginger Styrsky, new homeowners from Sacramento. Afterwards, they didn’t remember my name and had given me an incorrect phone number, so they emailed the Chinook Observer for help: “Contacting you may be a long shot, but in the short time we’ve lived here, we’ve been surprised by the connections in this smaller community than from where we’ve come, so I thought I’d put this out to you in case you might be able to put out some feelers.” Of course their note was forwarded to me immediately. We met up to chat last week.
OK, they found me, now how did they find us? Ginger’s parents were scouting around for “areas to spend their time and went north from Roseburg. They spent time in Longview for a while and ended up in Seaview. My sister and I came up every other month and while we were up here we’d drive around. I was really taken with the Ocean Park area [she means Surfside], the canals, and the way the houses are laid out.”
Then, after retirement, Karl and Ginger “needed a place to live” and they found what Ginger calls “a unicorn.” It’s certainly one of a kind: an exceptionally stunning, contemporary three-story Surfside home on J Place — with nearly a lighthouse-style view of the sea — where they’ve nestled in with dog Murphy, and cat Blink.
As Karl says, “We lived in urban west Sacramento, but we’re becoming more rural everyday. It was always Ginger’s dream to live by the beach. It’s a joy to watch how the ocean changes during the day. We’ve found so many beautiful people here, amazingly friendly.” His sense is that our state has been keeping its fantastic environment a secret, “My joke is that Washington has been spreading a lie…”
Well, yes, we have assumptions about those Californians buying property here; or as Karl puts it, “Yes, we’re worried about our license plates.” But we can’t do wrong adding kind and discerning folks like Karl and Ginger to our community. I can only say, “Welcome to Paradise.”
