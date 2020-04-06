A presidential timeline
Lest we forget, a short timeline. Despite Trump’s attempt to rewrite history, his administration lost 70 days by downplaying the virus threat, stalling funds, failing to order needed equipment timely, and denying that American citizens were at risk.
The earliest reported cases of the virus in Wuhan, China happened on Nov. 17, 2019. By Dec. 31, 2019, Chinese authorities had reported their already full-fledged virus outbreak to the World Health Organization. Japan, South Korea and the U.S. confirmed their first cases at the same time, about three weeks later. (In Washington state we registered the first confirmed U.S. case of the virus on Jan. 21.) Just as a comparison, as of March 29 the U.S. had over 140,000 confirmed cases; South Korea had 9,000; and Japan had 1,800. Both South Korea and Japan instituted early and comprehensive testing and quarantining.
Here’s the sequence of presidential remarks: “We have it totally under control. It’s one person coming in from China, and we have it under control. It’s going to be just fine (Jan. 22).” “Looks like by April, you know, in theory, when it gets a little warmer, it miraculously goes away (Feb. 10).” “The Coronavirus is very much under control in the USA (Feb. 24).” “It’s going to disappear. One day, it’s like a miracle, it will disappear (Feb. 28).” “We’re prepared, and we’re doing a great job with it. And it will go away. Just stay calm. It will go away (March 10).” “This is a very contagious virus. It’s incredible. But it’s something that we have tremendous control over (March 15),” and on and on. (To read for yourself: https://tinyurl.com/rhmdr2z)
If steps had been taken when the virus was first identified and early warnings had been heeded, we would likely not have needed the complete shutdown of our economy. If tests had been manufactured, distributed, and cases tracked and quarantined: 1) we would not be facing the scope of the economic disaster we’re currently in, 2) we would not have the massive number of Americans deaths we are now and will continue experiencing, and 3) we would not be at the mercy of other nations for desperately needed medical supplies.
Trump’s chest thumping belies the truth — the United States of America is no longer the leading purveyor of efficiency, scientific superiority, or good in the world. Period. And despite a dramatic $2.5 trillion “relief package,” the threadbare experience of most of Trump’s appointees does not argue for its effective execution.
Peninsula responses
But despite the dysfunctionality at the national level, I’m happy to say that Peninsula residents are reacting to the current state of affairs with remarkable ingenuity, courage, and creativity.
John Vale, director of the Peninsula senior activity center, cooked up and distributed — with the help of friends and volunteers — 90 meal kits last week. (Not only that but each kit included a handmade face mask.) These kits serve for two or three complete meals, and can be reserved by phone. If you’d like to order one, $10, give a call by this Thursday noon, 360-665-3999, for a Friday pickup from 11:20 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (You can also call to contribute to a fund that provides a meal for someone else.)
Changing food supply chain
As food distributors adapt to sending more food to retail stores and less to restaurants, we may experience occasional empty shelves. Tom Downer, owner of Jack’s Country Store, says, “This reminds me of aspects of Y2K. Many of the lessons we learned then we’re putting into play. The biggest single lesson is you can’t only address the current needs; you’ve got to be thinking 3-6-12 months down the road. We’re already ordering that far out. Goods are going into trucks and landing straight into the stores — there’s virtually no warehousing.”
When asked what people seem to be buying most (along with toilet paper), Tom says, “Pasta, rice, canned goods, some perishables — and candy!” I guess we all need treats right now.
I also noticed flour and yeast flying off the shelves. Baking your own bread is both fun and a great way to spend an afternoon. Nancy Allen sent me a no-knead recipe that looks great: https://cooking.nytimes.com/recipes/11376-no-knead-bread. (You may need to create a free account to access this link.) I haven't used this recipe yet because — OMG — one of my neighbors left on my gate yesterday a still warm homemade French-style baguette. With my morning cup of coffee and a big dollop of jam — heaven!
Roger Taylor, who’s made it his personal mission to deliver produce from the Yakima Valley, made another run last week and brought potatoes. Tom delivered about 2,500 pounds to the Ocean Park Food Bank. These can also be purchased at Jack’s for an amazing $1.29 a bag. I have two bags of dandy little bakers sitting on my front porch.
Just be sure to sanitize whatever groceries you bring into your house. I use denatured alcohol on a rag to wipe down plastic containers before they go on the shelf or in the fridge; or anything cardboard or paper can simply be left in the sun for awhile (when we have it); the virus is broken down by ultraviolet rays.
The Friday morning “Peninsula food team” meets at 9:30 a.m. at the Ocean Park Fire Hall to share information and to collaborate. Thanks to all members of this group for their continued service.
Other fun
Since the CDC announcement that face masks are suggested — please, please, use them! — these can really make a difference in cutting down the number of virus transfers due to “droplets” expelled in breathing or talking.
There are seamstresses on the Peninsula going gung-ho to produce cloth masks. They’ll also be available at the senior center; and kits for making your own will be given out at the Kite Museum. Plus, watch this short video about how to make your own mask with a couple rubber bands, a bandana, a tea towel, or even a T-shirt: https://tinyurl.com/up2zpdd).
In the “other ways to pass the time” file: my sis, sheltering at home like the rest of us, has been doing odd jobs for her neighbors. We lovingly call her “Buzz Butt” because she likes to keep busy during her waking hours — but what to do when you're stuck in the house? Here are a few suggestions: repair the top of your neighbor’s coffee table; re-wire a lamp; fix a birdhouse that needs home improvement; build a retaining wall.
I spoke to another friend who’d just taken two pot roasts, banana bread, and chocolate chip cookies out of her oven; another good idea — feed the neighbors.
This morning, I took a walk on the beach with friends and dogs — being sure to stay at least six feet apart and/or wear a mask. It was glorious to be outside and, even better, there were no cars on the beach.
Everyone is finding ways to cope — whether it’s deep cleaning the kitchen, dusting your house plants, weeding, or helping a neighbor with grocery shopping. I had to laugh about one of my friend’s adaptations: when asked by a neighbor what she needed at the store, the answer was “Vodka!” which promptly showed up on her front porch.
Whatever it takes, we’ll make it through together!
