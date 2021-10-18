The early days
When I walk into the home of David Campiche and Laurie Anderson, David has just returned from mushroom hunting and has an enormous basket of King Boletus sitting on the kitchen counter. They’re as bulbous as big baby heads on thick stalks. The house is its own entity, so full of stunning art it’s easy to imagine it might be lifting slightly off the ground. A piano sits just to the left of the open front door. Paintings and photographs cover the walls; any available table top, shelf or floor space holds glass or pottery bowls and forms, large and small. Laurie’s loom rests at the end of a dining room table where David and I sit down with coffee. I ask how he got here, on this Peninsula, at this table.
“My mother claimed I fell out of her abdomen in the elevator going to the third floor delivery room of the Cook County Hospital in Chicago,” he says. “Dad grew up on the southside in a ghetto on Morgan Street and he was quite the street fighter. His aunt grabbed him by the ear because she knew how bright he was and got him into the University of Chicago. War interrupted that but when he got back, apparently he was an administrator in the largest hospital in the country for severely burned WWII vets. Psychiatrists there helped him get back into the university.”
“Prior to the war dad was studying physics with Fermi [Enrico Fermi was a physicist who created the world’s first nuclear reactor and later ran the Hanford nuclear facility in southeast Washington state]. Then he went blind. After quite an investigation, they discovered his blindness was caused by allergies to heat and dust or gunpowder or something. They sent him to Maine all bandaged up and he got better, but when he came back he got worse. So he got out the atlas and looked for a place that was overcast and wet and it said ‘Cape Disappointment’!” (Dr. John Campiche was our Peninsula doc for decades. He stitched me up several times during my summer adventures at the beach. He also had a jazz band, built a sailboat and was a watercolorist after he retired. Talented family.)
“I was somewhere around four or five when we came west,” David continues. “I grew up here but never quite qualified as being local — I think you had to be Scandinavian third generation. I didn’t like grade school or high school — I didn’t like the bullying — and you had to play football, but at 120 pounds I was no star.”
When asked how his interest in art began, he says, “Well, in senior year … but wait here’s another story. I failed the fourth grade with six Fs but an A in art. They’d put me in the back of the classroom and as it turned out I couldn’t hear a word — I can only hear high sounds, dad figured it out later — but I just sat back there and drew and drew. Then senior year [at Ilwaco high school] there was a guy named Stover (I don’t remember his full name) who the kids loved. He just brought out art in us. David Williams and I were welding this huge sculpture and I started drawing and painting again. I’d do it all night, and when I was done I’d often walk out to the beach and sleep in the tall grass.”
“Then I went to Lewis and Clark — mom and dad thought that would be perfect because I was a goof off and didn’t have very good skills as a student. When I got there I just loved it and did quite well. I was studying art and history. There was a professor named John Brown — everyone knew this was the brightest guy you were ever gonna meet — and he was a story teller so I took class after class from him and always got a B+. He was always raising the bar. He pushed me and pushed me. William Stafford was there too and I took classes from him and became his friend, which was the ultimate gift.”
“I was in New York studying my junior year when I met Toshiko Takaezu [1922-2011 — Toshiko was a master ceramicist known for her closed forms: en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Toshiko_Takaezu]. She was a little Zen master and she dropped me on my head — after that I decided I was going to be a professional potter.” As we talk, David leaves the room for a moment and returns putting into my hands one of Toshiko’s large closed forms in stoneware. Each of these signature pieces has a bead of clay wrapped with a tiny piece of paper that rattles inside. She called the spheres “moons.” Her glaze on this piece evokes the colors of wild creatures or landscapes, with streaks of browns, creams, and grays. It seems to have grown directly out of the earth.
At the wheel
Eventually, we amble down to David’s pottery workshop where I pull up a chair and watch as he begins his craft. He wipes off the center of his potters’ wheel, throws a large ball of grayish clay squarely in the middle and begins to woo it, gently pushing his hands into the mound to smooth and shape it, creating walls and pulling them up and up, curving out a hollow. His concentration is keen. He presses and the clay form opens and begins to take shape. He’s got a slushy bowl of water and slip beside him, along with sponges and scrapers and wood-handled tools.
Pottery is a process and, like most things in life, there’s a correct sequence: each step along the way has to line up and work together to produce a satisfying — though often unanticipated — final result. First the right clay, then the wheel and the forming, then the drying and trimming, then the bisque firing, then the glazing. All in good time. Pieces in these various stages sit around on shelves, the floor, even up in the rafters of David’s small studio.
Later he switches his attention to a set of tea bowls waiting for the bisk fire: they are a family, sitting together, waiting as the clay dries enough to be worked again. He trims a beautifully shaped tea bowl — perfect for holding in cupped palms — thinning its walls, creating an elegant base. He might take a few extra swipes out of the smoothed clay with a metal tool to add dimension — each piece is unique.
Meanwhile, we’re both being watched by several large hand-built creations. These spirit vessels, three feet or more, barely fit in the brick kiln outside; each are made of individually formed balls or strips of clay, built up in layers. Mounted on their tops are wild creatures: a shark, a whale, a dolphin. Some have breasts; one is an open-mouthed mystical figure. In some, David imbeds glass beads that will melt in the kiln and add surprises to the glazed finish. (Around the yard, these spirit beings stand guard, or mark a pathway, or draw one’s attention to the contour of an old tree.)
A visit to David and Laurie’s house is like a visit to a parallel world, part of the Peninsula certainly — the objects in the house are so lovingly of the Peninsula — but slightly apart from it too, and so dense with meaning that it has an intoxicating effect because everywhere one looks there is an array of beauty.
Empty space
Toshiko, David’s mentor, was once asked what was the most important part of her ceramic closed forms and she said, “It’s the hollow space of air within — it cannot be seen but it’s still part of the pot.” This is akin to what’s inside a person, not visible but essential to character. So it is with David and all the things we did not speak about: David and Laurie’s tending of the Shelburne Hotel, or China Beach; his skill in the kitchen; their garden; Laurie’s photographs and weaving; David’s poetry and writing. At the wheel, all these take shape.
Before I leave, David hands me two large, firm mushrooms, a treasure for my evening meal. Well, only one of the treasures from our afternoon together.
