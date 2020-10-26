“I guess we’re all the wards of that nineteenth-century science which denied existence to anything it could not measure or explain. The things we couldn’t explain went right on but surely not with our blessing. We did not see what we couldn’t explain, and meanwhile a great part of the world was abandoned to children, insane people, fools, and mystics.”
— “The Winter of Our Discontent,” John Steinbeck
We might imagine the pandemic was one of those things whose existence we ignored because we couldn’t measure or explain it; though certainly if we’d looked back in history to the 1918 flu pandemic — which our most experienced epidemiologists are doing — we should have seen it coming. Well, however you might like to criticize our head-in-the-sand species, the question is still what do we do now? Winter’s coming and, like the bears, we need to prepare.
My pod is still struggling with how to handle the winter of our pandemic. November is normally a time when families gather to feast and laugh, cook together and tell stories. It’s a time when — as the sun transits and gloomy days begin — we need companionship and joy more than ever. We yearn to start the seasonal discussions about how to cook the turkey, whose style of stuffing to make, and how many pumpkin pies we’ll need. But how do we negotiate all this when we aren’t supposed to be more than 15 minutes inside with each other six feet apart, and, even then, probably with masks on?
My just-past birthday was on the lip of winter and my pod all bundled up in layers gathered to celebrate on an outside porch. With La Niña predicted this winter, how long can we continue to eat together on an open-air porch with sideways rain and blustery winds? I guess we’ll soon find out.
Stocking the shelves
I see two problem categories: one emotional and the other practical. The practical issues are nominally easier to deal with: they involve stocking the shelves. And, fortunately, Tom Downer, owner of the amazing Jack’s Country Store, has been on top of needed supplies since our March lockdown. Early on, Jack’s had gardening seeds as many of us diverted energy to the backyard. This summer, they bought an entire year’s worth of canning supplies (now totally sold out) and had customers driving from as far away as Seattle and Portland to get them.
In the last couple months, Jack’s has had great prices, good quality, and bigger quantities of produce, and recently brought in whole cases of staples like canned fruit, veggies, and tomato sauce. And who can forget Jack’s Great Potato Giveaway? With help from the Beach Barons, Moose Lodge, and the Eagles, volunteers handed out spuds in 20-pound totes to whomever stopped by. As Tom says, “In a 24-hour period we had 47,000 likes on our Facebook page that day. Let’s see, at 11 cents a pound, we gave away 7,000 pounds, [he turns to punch numbers into his adding machine] … $840 never bought any advertising as effective.”
Core products
Tom earned a marketing and business administration degree at Seattle University and says, “After four years, I knew where I didn’t want to be and that was Seattle. I figured out a number of things about life, including that I was disinterested in living in an urban area. I wasn’t sure I wanted to stay here, but Jack’s was growing and there was always more than any of us could do.” So he stayed and eventually created a limited liability corporation, buying the rest of the family out of the business.
In terms of how to prepare as a store owner for the pandemic, Tom says, “Twenty years ago we had a trial run for this called Y2K — we rode that wave selling Aladdin kerosene lamps and we learned a bunch of techniques. Jay Lehman, a friend and store owner in Kidron, Ohio — a town that makes Ocean Park look big — taught me a ton of things. At that time he was publishing half a million catalogues!” That catalyzed Jack’s lively mail order business (www.jackscountrystore.com) — still a great way to get everything from auto parts to kitchen equipment.
Mid-pandemic, Tom puts his finger on the current inventory problems: supply, labor, transportation and distribution issues. “All major producers are having to whittle down to their core products. Pepsi, Coca Cola — even Kraft Heinz is making fewer ketchup varieties — they’re letting go of niche markets. Some are even having trouble getting aluminum cans for packaging. By the time you detect some shortage, it’s too late. But for us, there aren’t too many really critical items that there aren’t substitutes for. We try to order a full 30 days ahead.” Right now Jack’s is concentrating on winterizing gear: batteries, antifreeze, portable heaters, gloves.
A couple years ago, Darris McDaniel, new owner of Sid’s Market, invited Tom (and Jack’s) into an independent grocers buying club that has allowed them to pool their knowledge, contacts, and purchasing power. “You just try to figure out where this pandemic is going and for how long,” Tom continues. “We went through a cycle on beef, pork, and poultry where prices jumped, then cratered. People didn’t understand what the effects of the pandemic were going to be, and we still don’t know what the future holds: will we come up with an effective vaccine? I hope the cure isn’t worse than the ailment.”
Pandemic planning
It’s prudent to do a little pandemic planning for your household. If you have a freezer or have space in a friend’s, stock up on volume packaged meat. (Costco has some great products.) Buy a couple cases of canned staples like the products Jack’s is carrying. Get a large bag of rice. Stock up on bread-making supplies. Buy some dried protein: beans can be used for soups, salads, stews. (Note that the Ocean Park food bank has lots of products for giveaway right now.)
And don’t overly worry about use-by dates. Most of these are unrealistic, especially for canned products. (Some expiration tips: tinyurl.com/y5bzw2y3.) Even eggs will be good in the fridge for several weeks — or break them into ziplocks and freeze them. Pickled eggs are also delicious (recipes next week). And I recently read a great article about not wasting soured milk: www.bonappetit.com/story/sour-milk-tips.
Now, on the emotional side — what to do? My pod is considering sub-groupings. Though we’ll continue dining on a friend’s porch as long as we can, we’ve got other ideas too. Four of us have created a book club, reading “One Hundred Years of Solitude,” by Gabriel García Márquez. No different from any other heading-into-winter planning, it’s time to get that stack of books ready for reading by the fire. Are you a puzzler? Gather your puzzles while ye may. I’ve been using rainy days to clean my closets.
And, just recently, I discovered another useful Scandinavian concept like Danish hygge — the quality of creating environmental coziness and contentment. This one is Dutch: niksen is the art of doing absolutely nothing. One site says “Niksen is not a form of meditation, nor is it a state of laziness or boredom. It’s not scrolling through social media, or wondering what you’re going to cook for dinner. To niks is to make a conscious choice to sit back, let go, and do nothing at all.”
You might think this is exactly the kind of activity suitable only for insane people, fools, and mystics, but — once you get your shelves stocked — I’m giving you complete permission to occasionally indulge in doing absolutely nothing this winter. That should be enough of a challenge until spring arrives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.