News from outside the bubble
I hope you all saw at least the headline for the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report issued last week, “Code Red for Humanity.” Scientists agree humans and human activity are unequivocally responsible for global climate change which we’re all now. We’ve just had the hottest July on earth on record. There have been flash floods in Germany and China; massive rains; Mount Rainier and our other normally white-capped Cascades are barer of snow than they’ve ever been; we have more and fiercer hurricanes and typhoons yearly; and there are fires around the globe.
And, for me, climate change has suddenly gotten very personal. Though small by comparison to others, the Schneider Creek Fire northwest of Yakima is zero contained and threatening the Gable family cabin. Evacuation orders are in place and sister Starla made several trips to our funky but idyllic place on the Naches River to take family photos and memorabilia off the walls.
The results of climate change are no longer taking place in some abstract far off strangely named distant land. They’re here now — right on the Peninsula we’ve seen blistered fruit, scorched cedars, and abnormally scorching days. There will be more to come.
Yet we humans seem to go on as-if. And, unbelievably, many of our governmental officials still want to argue that there’s nothing amiss. Look away, look away — nothing to see here. It’s hard to know how to respond. What can we do as individuals when it’s global-scale actions that are needed? We’re recycling, and maybe we’ve even purchased an electric car, but really none of us want to change our lives.
Those of us in the “elderly” category — I looked this up the other day, some sites say anyone over 60! — are just hoping we can hang on while conditions are more or less what we’re used to. But what about those grandkids? What kind of a crazy, dangerous, sci-fi future will they be living in 50 years from now?
Fireworks: Take the survey!
Climate change? — we’re having enough trouble just handling our local fireworks issues. Pacific county commissioners have put out a link for a fireworks survey. If you’re interested in making your opinion known, follow the link below and post it out to your friends. The survey is confidential and must be completed by midnight, August 19th, Thursday. It’s simple and will only take a couple minutes of your time.
Please participate so our commissioners have a better idea where folks really stand on fireworks: s.surveyplanet.com/9kcwkzez. The more participation we have, the better able our officials will be to know how to handle our fireworks concerns.
In the meantime, another public meeting took place this past week. Meeting organizer Diana Thompson says that there are some committees forming to gathering information of different aspects of the fireworks issue. If you can help or want to find out the latest, plan on attending (either in person or on zoom). The next meeting is Aug. 25 at the Ocean Park Firehall. (To stay informed check out the Facebook Group, Better Beaches & Byways: www.facebook.com/groups/284493582619940.
Preserving summer fare
Summer is a time of bounty, and I’ve been participating in the tradition of capturing that bounty to enjoy during the grey days of winter. Even though we can get pretty much what we want any day of the year now, there are a number of fun ways to preserve food: pickling, curing, drying, freezing. I’ve been canning: raspberry, strawberry, and peach/apricot jams, and fresh peaches. I wonder how many younger folks who’ve taken up the “putting food by” baton these days? Or is it just another of those old fogey occupations?
Mom’s birthday just passed (she would have been 99) and that put me in the mood to recall my summer growing-up days in the Yakima Valley amid the sticky sweet, steamy, and raucous canning events that were staged by mom’s group of moms. We kids were commandeered in the morning — as much as we could be corralled — to help tote in flats of fruit from the car and set up equipment at a spot on broad tables. We might have even helped bring trays of empty cans from the canning staff to our moms; these would be filled, put through enormous steamers, labelled, and picked up a couple weeks later to be stacked on basement shelves.
By mid-morning, after being minimally useful, we kids were wild creatures running around the grounds of the Gleed cannery playing (the exceptionally unwoke) Cowboys and Indians, or hide and seek, kick the can, and other outdoor games. (Do kids still play outside, I mean without keyboards?)
So, in commemoration, this past week I turned my kitchen into a corner cannery with a pot of steaming water for scalding peach skins off their flesh; a huge boiling water bath; and a pot of simple syrup to pour hot over whole fruit. Empty boxes of pectin were toppled on the counter, along with an assortment of knives; slotted spoons; a funnel; various-sized lids, rims, jars; canning rack and jar lifter.
Most of my jam jelled, to one degree or another; and I got my peaches skinned — really the hardest part of the whole job. Now I have several rows of beautifully colored jars stacked in my pantry. This venture was equal parts nostalgia, pandemic-brain, and good ole “waste not, want not.” You can’t eat a whole flat of ripe peaches before they go bad — even if you do have a few good neighbors to share them with — but buying flats of ripe peaches, berries, apricots or plums is just what a Yakimanian does in the summer. A certain genetic response kicks in, like flying south for the winter. Now I have to figure out what to do with a bumper crop of almost ripe Asian pears.
Rhythm and blues, wedding bells
The Fourth Annual Rhythm and Blues Festival takes place Aug. 27 and 28 at Port of Peninsula (POP) in Nahcotta. (Info: peninsulabluesfest.com.) Tickets are Friday $20, Saturday $25, and Combos 40$. Tickets and listing of performers: tinyurl.com/vpn3ds.
This is a fantastic local event with lively nationally known musicians, and the POP grounds are a perfect place to kick-back and enjoy friends, food, adult beverages, and music. Bring your own chair but leave the food and liquor to the on-site vendors. There’s even overnight parking at adjacent Morehead Park as well as a few rustic cabins. RVs are $40 for the weekend; $25 for tents, and $80 for the cabins. Contact Clint Carter at 360-244-5823 or clintcarterblues@yahoo.com if you’re interested. Also note: the festival is still in need of volunteers. If you’re so inclined, give Jeanine a call at 360-244-2569 for details.
And, finally, just a tip of the hat to Jeff and Shelly who got married this past weekend at Sunset Sands (we hear Alex and Alex did too!). The wedding was short ‘n sweet, and unique; the celebratory community gathering of 125 (with picnic lunches packed by John Vale and crew at the Peninsula Senior Center) went on for hours and was a tribute to the enduring power of love. As Shelly and Jeff say, “We’re better together.” That should be our Peninsula motto.
