"The streak of consecutive days with measurable rainfall has reached 38 at Quillayute Airport, tied for the second longest streak on record (records began in 1966). With rain expected every day in the next week, the record of 47 consecutive days from Nov-Dec 1990 may be in jeopardy." — Washington AgWeatherNet report for week of Jan 24-30, 2020
My Tucson friends have been trying not to tease me about our Washington coast weather, though yesterday I got an email with the Southwest weather report — high 60s, sun all week — accompanied by the subject line “Just sayin’.”
OK, OK… don't rub it in. We’ve had a heckuva January thus far, and, as the AgWeatherNet folks say, those 47 straight days of rain in 1990 “may be in jeopardy.” (Get their reports here: https://tinyurl.com/ua5t8az). They have also noted that we may have “glances of sun” in between precipitation bands. (I wish “precipitation bands” was a gathering of rock groups instead of what we’ve got.) And I love that they call our unsettled weather the result of “a respectable and persistent Aleutian low,” though I guess we do need to respect the weather. What else can we do?
I’ll quit whining now.
Dental work in the ‘Couve
Last week my life included a trip to Vancouver — the ‘Couve, to folks in the know. Jackson needed his teeth cleaned. This sounded like a straightforward procedure, but little did I know how complex canine healthcare can be now, nor how expensive. Not only did the vet office take blood samples, they also showed me X-rays of his various tooth anomalies. He needed a couple extractions where adult teeth did not come in to push baby teeth out and had stitches. I went home with three days of pain pills — for him — though I was the one who needed them after paying the bill: $600 (including “complimentary” nail trim).
Yes, I’m grateful for the professionalism of this doggo clinic, and fortunately Jackson is back to his rascally ways, though it’s soft food and no bones for another week; however, this procedure has had me doing a lot of thinking. How can anyone on a limited income responsibly take care of a beloved dog or cat? Shouldn’t we be applauding this increased level of professionalism in the veterinary field? Or is it just another indication of excess that misidentifies me and other animal lovers as “the elite?”
I probably overthink things; I can't help it. Of course I want Jackson to have as good and as long a life as possible. Still, at this point in my earthly journey, I do find myself asking more often these days, “How do I choose to spend my money? Who do I want in my life, and what do I want to be doing?”
Seize the day
All this questioning has become more urgent as I begin to more thoroughly understand that time is our most precious commodity. I just got a note from long-time friends in France that one of our beloved neighbors was out snowshoeing in the Alps and then simply dropped dead. She was fit, mid-60s, and had just retired. Boom — mic drop.
Losing her is shockingly unexpected. And just another reminder to (see above) be sure you're doing what you want with your life, your skills, and your energy. And in that file let me say a few words about a dramatic opportunity coming up for those who want to both have some fun onstage and support a great cause.
I think we all know — thanks to the caring community outreach and great reporting from Erin Glenn and Sydney Stevens — that ICE targeted our Peninsula and, over these last years, arrested long-time folks who were working in our community, raising kids, and paying their taxes. Maybe they didn't have official green cards but they were well-loved and upstanding citizens. The New York Times even reported on this and explained to many of us how this outrage happened. (See the full story and pictures of our Peninsula neighbors who’ve been affected here https://tinyurl.com/yybxatms.)
For you drama buffs
As an ACLU spin-off, a group of concerned citizens formed Pacific County Immigrant Support (PCIS); and they have been assisting our Hispanic neighbors with fund raising and legal counsel. Now PCIS has received an Abe Keller Peace Education Fund grant (abekellerpeacefund.org) to broaden its efforts. (Abe Keller is a Seattle non-profit formed in 1998 to support peace and justice activities in the Puget Sound.) PCIS is using these funds for two exciting events coming up this spring. Britt, playwright and Chair of Humanities and Professor of Spanish at University of Maine at Farmington, interviewed over 30 people before compiling these monologues. The voices vary depending on country of origin, race, religion, age, and location. The stories also illustrate the range of differing circumstances of our US immigration rules.
Many of these monologues will surprise you. You’ll hear from a blind immigrant from Canada; a woman from Bosnia-Herzegovina; voices from Mexico, Guatemala, China, Syria; an older gentleman from Russia; a young man from Egypt; a teenager from Honduras; and a 65-year-old from Ireland, among others. The stories elicit a wide range of emotions from humor to anger and everything in between. Even those of us who’ve been following the immigration story have learned a tremendous amount by reading Britt’s pieces.
American Dreams will be performed as a readers’ theater, which means that participants won't need to memorize lines; actors will just deliver their “voices” on stage, perhaps with some simple props to indicate age and country of origin. Participants might even want to perform a couple different monologues.
Anyway, here’s where we need your help. PCIS will be holding auditions for this readers’ theatre Wednesday, Feb. 5, from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Community Room in the north end of the Ilwaco Library Building. (The performances will take place Saturday, April 25 in Ilwaco and April 26 in Raymond and will be followed by a community gathering and desert buffet.) If you're interested or need more information, contact Sandy Nielson, 360-214-4973.
Poet laureate visit
The second exciting PCIS-sponsored event will be a poetry reading — perhaps including some local poets — by Washington State poet laureate Claudia Castor-Luna, who is herself an immigrant from El Salvador. (She arrived with her family in 1981.) Though we don't yet know the dates of her visit, we hope that she’ll be in Pacific County for two days so that she can repeat her readings in both North and South County.
Castro-Luna served as Seattle's first Civic Poet from 2015-2017 and is the author of This City (Floating Bridge Press). She is a Hedgebrook and VONA alumna, the recipient of a King County 4Culture grant and a Jack Straw Fellow. We’ll keep you posted on her visit.
In the meantime — OMG — I’m getting “a glance of sun.” I guess I'd better take advantage of this and take Jackson and his extremely clean teeth out for a walk.
