Arctic days
Finally the melt began and the snow receded, but not before a few black ice days with cars in cartoony fashion sliding off roads here and there. In these frigid times, I can’t help but wonder how our wild friends are faring. What do the deer and the possum eat? How do they find water when every puddle is frozen solid.
And what about our local chickens? I’ve heard from Nancy Allen — as mentioned before, she’s the premier Peninsula chicken-keeper — that her girls are getting hot oatmeal every morning. As remarked by a mutual friend of ours, “In my next life I’m going to come back as one of Nancy’s chickens!”
Gloves, scarfs, boots, and layers got me through the chill. But I worry about our homeless population during this deep freeze. Astoria has a warming center. What about our community establishing something similar in one of our buildings? The Senior Center, the Methodist Church, the Ocean Park Fire Department? Even a big garage with a little heat would suffice. Of course we’d need to create a band of volunteers to supervise and some administrative guidelines. Would our homeless population — which I’ve been told mostly want to remain hidden — take advantage of such a place? All questions to consider.
Anyway, being warm, clothed, and fed makes me grateful for my own good fortune and so much more aware of the suffering of others — human or animal.
The great horned owl release
As the cold temps released us from their grip, we released another year from ours. We’ve released good friends to covid and to other bodily-system break-downs; we’ve lost luminaries — Joan Didion, Bishop Desmond Tutu, Stephen Sondheim, E.O. Wilson, Betty White; we’ve lost our patience as the pandemic continues long past when we thought it would; we’ve lost time as another 365 days pass into the narrative of history; and we’ve lost some species, forever.
We’ve had to accept our circumstances in a way humans are not used to. How could a microscopic virus cause us to bow down so low when we thought we were earth’s superior beings, at the top of the evolutionary heap?
There was one release last week that brought warmth to the hearts of many in Ocean Park. The neighbors around 258th and Park Avenue all noticed an injured owl weeks ago and called the Wildlife Center of the Northcoast (now in its 24th year: 503-338-0331, coastwildlife.org). Then Bill Elliott drove the owl over for evaluation and rehab. On Christmas Day this group of 20 — including Bill’s wife Liz Todd, friends Todd and Dena Gleb, Kathy and Ted Lailer, Nate Chapelle, Reva Lipe (about which more soon on her own wildlife rescue plans) and others — came together to celebrate the release of the now-healed great horned owl.
The Wildlife Center staff determined the owl had broken its ulna, the smaller of its wing bones. (The ulna is part of our human forearm — we have the same bone structure). Ginger Nealon, one of the techs at the center, said, “Great horned owls are a little rarer to see at our facility. This one is a good-sized owl with a wing span just shy of five feet. The females are generally bigger than the males, but we really don’t know what sex this one is.”
Ginger continued, “This owl had a couple injuries: one of its toes was dislocated, but because it was the outer toe the owl was still able to perch, so no problem. The major issue was that fractured ulna. Fortunately it wasn’t too close to the joint, which makes for a better prognosis. I contacted a specialist at the Cascades Raptor Center in Eugene (cascadesraptorcenter.org) and asked whether this fracture should be surgically pinned, but the answer was to just splint it in place — not be too invasive. So we just wrapped up the wing. [The intact bone stabilizes the broken one.] Scar tissue takes about three weeks to develop. When we changed the wrap we did a little PT — that was difficult for the owl so we made sure to give him a big rat after each wrap change.”
“Once the fracture was stable, we needed to make sure the owl could fly. So we transferred him to a big 150 foot flight aviary with a lot of perching options, high and low. We got him out of the rain but also out of the warm center to acclimate him back to being outside. We’d been giving him frozen mice, but in the aviary we did a ‘prey test.’ We got some live donated mice and put them into a little kiddie pool. Then we check the next morning and they were all gone! So we figured we needed to get him back out because we’ve got a lot more owls that are going to need that aviary.”
Finally, flight
So the neighbors, Reva and Ginger — with the owl in a small cage covered by a towel — all walked to the end of 258 nearer the wilder portions of Park Ave. Owls have a territory and this owl may even have a mate, as one neighbor mentioned he’d seen another owl using a perch tree on Park. (Ginger told the story of one owl they rehabbed who had a mate that waited the whole time outside the center. The two owls called back and forth to each other until the injured owl was finally released and they flew off together.) One neighbor was afraid the released owl might be picked off by eagles seen in the area, but Ginger said, “Great horned owls are fierce predators. They even hunt other owls and can coexist with eagles.”
So, the owl cage was set down, the door was opened, and the towel removed. We stepped back and got quiet, waiting. Nothing happened for several minutes and we all imagined the owl’s thoughts, “I’ve been warm and fed. Wait?! What?! My vacation is over?!” But after a little encouragement, the beautiful bird flew out of its cage, low to the ground along Park Avenue, and with broad even wing strokes flew straight up into one of the highest trees. It was a happy end to a story of kindness, healing and human ingenuity. We all talked among ourselves for a few more minutes before returning inside for Christmas celebrations and the chance to tell a heart-warming holiday story to our families.
Also of note
Friend and all around good-hearted community member Chuck Messing died a couple days after Christmas. Chuck kept the grounds of the Oysterville church looking spectacular and kept many an old lawn mower (mine included) running like new. Sometimes when my mother visited from Yakima, we’d have Chuck over for dinner. On one such occasion, mom apologized to Chuck because she hadn’t ironed the white tablecloth. That struck Chuck as so hysterical that for the next year or so we often greeted each other at Jack’s with, “Have you ironed your tablecloth lately?” Chuck’s celebration of life is Jan. 5 at the Ocean Park Moose Lodge at 1 p.m. We’ll miss you, bro. You were one of the good ones.
Also note: “Ahikaaroa: Under the Beaver Moon,” the current show of Richard Rowland and Randy McClelland’s anagama (wood fired kiln) pottery is at the RiverSea Gallery through Jan. 4. Then our own David Campiche stars in an exhibit of his work beginning Jan. 8. Good art — something we’re lucky to have in abundance — warms the heart. So put on your mask and go see some. Here’s hoping for a healthier, happier, more artful, and just 2022.
