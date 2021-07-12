Revisit getting vaccinated
It’s official folks. The Delta virus is the predominant version in the United States now — meaning over 50% of the covid cases are attributable to this variant. It’s more virulent because it duplicates itself much more quickly in the human body; it’s therefore more contagious and may result in more dire physical problems. Covid hot spots in the country are areas where vaccination rates are low. In other words, those who are unvaccinated are the primary vectors for spreading this more dangerous form of the virus.
I asked Katie Lindstrom, director of Pacific County health and human services, if we have the Delta virus in Pacific County. She said, “That’s likely. There is virus sampling on a weekly basis in Washington, but not every county is sampled. It’s sort of haphazard. But we do know that the Delta variant has shown up in our state.”
Let’s applaud our healthcare workers who did such a stellar job of getting early vaccine doses into peoples’ arms in Pacific County. We are far ahead of many other counties in the state. “When we first started our vaccination program, there was a giant rush that lasted through March,” Lindstrom said. “It started to taper off in April, and by May our vaccination rate was down significantly.” As noted in a recent Chinook Observer (tinyurl.com/June-30-Covid-Update), Lindstrom and her team are developing more convenient ways to vaccinate people who may not have made it in to the high-volume clinics in those early days.
“We’re working with the county health department nurses and several school nurses who have some free time to create a once a week pop-up clinic,” Lindstrom continues. “We need vaccination sites that are super convenient for people, like at the Saturday Market [Ilwaco] for instance. The group we are mostly down to now are the anti-vaxxers — and I don’t think we’re going to be able to convince many of them.”
Can I just say there is really no excuse for not getting the free vaccination, unless you have a 2021 death wish. If you’re pro-life, get the vaccine! Some are even calling covid a “sickness of choice” since the vaccine makes it close to 95% preventable. If you haven’t gotten vaccinated yet, you’re providing another body for the virus to use to replicate itself in more lethal ways — basically that puts you on “Team Virus” instead of “Team Human.” You’re endangering yourself and the people around you.
In Washington 62.4% of our population have had at least one dose; 55.9% are fully vaccinated. States with the lowest vaccination rates have the greatest threat of covid. Transmissibility and caseload are highest in Mississippi (30% of people vaccinated), Alabama (33%), Wyoming (35%) and Arkansas (34%). These states have three times as many new covid cases as states with higher vaccination rates. Arkansas has 17 new daily cases per 100,000 people; whereas Vermont (with 66% vaccinated) has only 0.4 cases per 100,000. The data is clear.
Let’s keep Pacific County safe. We don’t want to have to close down again. And, just a reminder, if you haven’t been vaccinated, for your own and others’ safety, please wear a mask.
Restarting, a musical community meet-up
In the good news file, free summer concerts at Cape Disappointment have started again: 7 p.m. for three more Saturdays — July 24, Aug. 14 and 28 — at the Waikiki Beach lawn and outdoor amphitheater.
We lost an entire summer of these feel-good gatherings during shutdown. I have fond memories of a group of eight to 12 friends and I making portable food, hauling tables, ice chests, and an easy-up tent to the grounds to enjoy the beachside entertainment. The music varied from decent to fabulous. Dancing happened. Huge bubbles bobbled around. And it was community meet-up time.
I heard from pod-member Steve Kovach that last Saturday’s Cape D show, the first in the new series, “was great. It was the Hackles from Astoria and there were between 75 and a hundred people there. It got a little chilly — they played for an hour and a half with no breaks — but we loved it. I talked to Ranger Steve Wood who started everything off by welcoming the crowd back. He was pleased so many people came out. We also talked about getting some volunteers together to protect [refinish] the wood benches. I guess they had to replace the whole stage this year because it rotted out.”
The next concert is July 24. Get ready for some Afro-Cuban rhythms when Neftali Rivera and Grupo Borikuas take the (new) stage. Bring your dancing shoes for this one. Complete schedule and links to the music groups: tinyurl.com/5a3z87ef.
Reopening a hidden treasure
A dedicated band of volunteers gathered last week to get reoriented and prepare for the reopening of the Willapa Bay Interpretive Center at Port of Peninsula in Nahcotta. (Turn right off Sandridge at 273rd, pass Jolly Roger Oysters and park.) Cris Wiegardt was there to go over the details of the center; he also gave a short talk on the clamming industry on the bay.
“Oystering usually gets all the publicity, but my favorite thing on the bay is the clam industry,” Wiegardt said. “The oystermen didn’t really care much about the clams, but in the ‘70s — I was nine in 1974 — there were six of us kids who took turns picking up clams our dad raked. I can remember harvesting as many as 450 pounds in one tide. Dad shipped them all down to markets in San Francisco. I think that was the first time anyone considered clams to be a valuable product. In 1995 I started a clam business — we dug about 89,000 pounds of clams a year and when I retired we were up to 120,000 pounds.”
After several questions from the volunteer crew, Cris also talked about the state of the bay. “There is so much ground being lost to burrowing shrimp up at Stackpole. It’s so infested that they can’t grow oysters on it anymore. Some of the oyster clients are having to be rationed.” Cris noted that “once they put dams on the Columbia River things changed, and the shrimp populations exploded.” He also mentioned that one of the new features of the Interpretive Center exhibit is a pictoral timeline about oyster hatcheries.
This center is really a small but mighty museum — a hidden treasure. Noted local historian Nancy Lloyd was among its primary early organizers. There’s a video of oystering on the bay; a beautiful wall-sized mural/map of Willapa Bay and environs; tons of historical photos of local fishermen and fishery scenes; a roster of all the local oyster companies that have existed over the years; and lots of shellfish-related artifacts. When visiting Sunday, I met five women just arriving to explore; one of them had heard about the center from a friend in Long Beach. Truly, it is one of the best kept secrets on the bay.
The center will be open through Labor Day, Friday, Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. through 4 p.m. If you’re interested in helping this band of Interpretive Center docents spread the word on all things shellfish, give Cris a call at 360-244-5241. And, by all means, if you haven’t ever poked your head into this informational gem, stop by and see for yourself what a fine example of local history it is.
•••
The long eight days of fireworks from June 28-July 5 were tough for our first responders and for many residents. Let’s not let this be forgotten and slip issues under the rug before we have an honest community conversation about what we want our beach to look like for future Independence Days. Get in touch with me if you’d like to discuss: categable@gmail.com.
