Ah, Winter
Winter in the Pacific Northwest is an honorable event. It may be a kind of dues we pay for the beauty we live in for most other months of the year. And though I love our place in the world, I’m one of those folks who gets SAD (seasonal affective disorder) during our PNW winters of gray, wet days — day after day after day.
SAD is a silly and embarrassing name for a real condition. In fact, this year I got hit so hard with SAD that I couldn’t even look for my happy light (another insipid and unfortunate name) — I was too SAD! When/if the sun does come out for a few hours, as it did a couple times in these last weeks, I feel temporarily rejuvenated. But, like whack-a-mole — boom! — the clouds roll in again and I become Mole-woman. I dive back into my hole. Occasionally friends can roust me out, but even an evening of laughter and good food doesn’t stick.
Typically my morning routine has been this: wake early, feed Jackson, make coffee, feed the birds and sit in a chair watching crows, mourning doves, wrens, juncos, chickadees, jays, white-crowned sparrows, towhees, finches, starlings, black birds. When, suddenly, I realize I’ve been stunted and sitting for an hour or more just gazing out the window, I wonder what has come over me.
I set a goal this winter of going through boxes of papers, bills, letters, photos and other old ephemera (even trays of slides), but I’ve found it to be desperately difficult to get motivated on this task. When the weather is winter-gloomy, I can’t seem to move. When the sun does come out and I feel a little energy surging, I think, why stay inside? — let’s get out of the house! So, as you might imagine, this task is stopped before it starts.
Threading the needle
Here’s a long story shortened: finally I “woke up” enough to rouse myself and head south to rendezvous with a few friends in Tucson. This has been a possibility for me for the last six or seven years — suspended only during covid shutdown. I feel guilty about this, since it assumes a kind of privilege that I know most folks cannot take advantage of. But, as I now know, the sun is so much better than a happy light; and, not only that, I know where to find it.
The problem with migrating south this year is that the winter weather has been crazy. First there were blizzards and heavy snowfall that even shut down Snoqualmie and other major Cascade passes. Then there would be a few days of warm weather which made for dangerous avalanche conditions. (Alternating cold weather snow with warmer temperatures produces icy slippery layers — perfect conditions for avalanches.) We lost three East Coast mountaineers recently on Colchuck Peek near Leavenworth, the deadliest Washington avalanche in years.
So determining when to head south was a bit of a dice game. I picked a weather window last weekend that appeared to indicate Mt. Ashland, Siskiyou Pass, and all the way to Weed and over Shasta was going to be clear. I slipped through the danger zone in beautiful weather and managed to land right. Even Mount Shasta was glorious; it appeared to be wearing a halo that glowed in the sun as I passed by.
An overnight stop in Manteca where there’s a fantastic taqueria (La Estrella, Tacos and Seafood) just off I-5; a next-day ride through Bakersfield to Boron and Barstow to Blythe; then a third day through to Tucson and Bob’s your uncle. I made it.
Snow in LA — what?
But friend and neighbor Marla McGrew (Gary is staying home this year) took off and followed the freak winter storm all the way down the coast. Marla and a friend stopped in Portland for gas, just before that record-setting 10.8 inches of snow fell. (The biggest snowfall since 1943). Then they were holed up just outside of Medford waiting for conditions to clear as I-5 was closed at Black Butte.
When they took off again it was just in time for snow in Los Angeles. Grapevine had blizzard conditions; and even on Highway 99 there were many detours on the way to Bakersfield.
Now we have a taste of what our friends — the birds, insects, other mammals, even our plants — must feel. “Who moved my cheese? What is going on here? It’s either too warm or too cold and all the weather patterns we’ve built our lives or our migrations around have collapsed.”
Pattern disruptions
Seasonal cues in the weather — warmer spring or cooler fall temps — trigger instincts and tell animals when to move to other climes. As these patterns change or become unpredictable, migration patterns are disrupted and entire ecosystems are endangered and disturbed.
A study in the Arctic — just one small example — indicates that from 1991 to 2019 eagles are starting their migration, on average, half a day earlier. That doesn’t sound like much, but compounded over 25 years it means that “juvenile eagles may be missing out on mating season or adults may be reaching their summering grounds before their food sources.”
The report goes on to say that some “species, individuals and populations [may be[ benefiting and others harmed by climate change. To determine the impacts of this mismatch, researchers will need to continue monitoring.” One of the scientists involved in this study, Gil Bohrer, Ohio State University, says, “More and more, the ecosystem that should be tightly coordinated is getting out of whack.”
All of this disruption that we’re causing is going on mostly invisible to us humans (except for our farmers and scientists). It’s only when our own migration patterns — for us lucky snow birds, for example — are fouled up that we’re faced with the profundity of planetary system changes as reflected in the unpredictable weather.
Some people in southern California were delighted by the snow, perhaps because they saw it as a one-time thrill, an unexpected, even beautiful, anomaly. But many more of us see this recent unusual weather for what it is: a disturbance in the basic macro-systems of planet earth: climate, jet streams, ocean gyres (like the Gulf Stream or the Antarctic Circumpolar Current). And this is only the beginning.
In the grand scheme of things, the human life span is miniscule; and human memory even shorter. I’ll be long gone by the time our children and grandchildren have to deal with a radically changed life on earth. I’m just setting the record here — snow in southern California in March is not OK. We’re breaking the patterns that have sustained plants, insects, sea-life and animals for millions of years. And they can’t be as flexible as humans. I’m going to enjoy Tucson, but I’m SAD.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.