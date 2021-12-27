Boxing Day
I had several other ideas to write about this week until the snow started falling. But that sort of knocked everything else out of my head. So I’ve been sitting in my overstuffed chair since before sunrise (now on my second cup of coffee) just watching the snow fall and the birds jostle around outside under my rose arbor. When they started gathering, I finally put on big red boots, scooped up two Campbell soup cans of bird seed, swept off the tops of my gate rails, and scattered puddles of seed around. Now there’s a panoply of hardy, winged friends — chickadees, Steller’s jays, bluebirds, towhees, thrushes, and sparrows — politely jockeying for a place at the table; or roosting in my thicket of forsythia, buddleia, and black berries.
And, OMG, the snow just keeps coming down. I feel like I’m inside a veritable snow-globe looking out. As one Astoria friend wrote, “I woke up this morning and thought I was back in Minnesota!” Even Jackson went a little crazy this morning — he dashed down the porch steps like a kid and started eating snow. We’ll be making snow angels later because apparently it ain’t over yet. Just remember to drive friendly and pump your breaks if you have to go out.
Over the fence
Some of us gathered with friends in slightly higher numbers for the holidays this year. The “honor system” was in effect at several gatherings I attended — as in, “We assume you are vaccinated and boosted as we are.” Masks were set aside so that libations and food substances could be enjoyed. And were they ever! One astounding party had enough crab legs to supply a small brigade of hungry fishermen. Another boasted both an enormous sliced ham with sauerkraut and mustard, and turkey and gravy. And, of course, there were enough cookies to sink a ship.
What this has meant is that I got odds and ends and snippets of news from different tranches of our community, people I know and love but haven’t seen in weeks or even months. So in the Chinook Observer tradition of yesteryear (you know, in the Dark Ages before social media) here’s a collection of over-the-fence news.
Rhody masters Steve McCormick and John Stephens are weeding and cleaning up between storms. Frank Wolfe is walking walking walking on Sandridge daily. Kathleen Sayce was seen with binocs around her neck perusing the shoreline swaths in O’ville. John DuCharme is going back into the classroom part-time next year to do we’re-not-sure-what but certainly something useful. Sturges Dorrance, looking relaxed and happy, is stepping into David Campiche’s spot on the KMUN Board. Sydney and Nyel hosted son Charlie who drove home for Christmas this year (now he’s trying to figure out when and how to snowboard back to LA.) Steve and Teri Kovach headed to Seattle to visit four-month-old granddaughter Ella (who has the cutest “rocket hair” of any baby mammal I’ve seen).
The beat goes on
Nanci Main has been in her kitchen for weeks baking stollen, 100 varieties of cookies (“Fika” — it’s the Swedish way), and making vats of cabbage soup. (She fed the firemen after their post-explosion duty in Surfside when they’d been up all night.) Lee and Janice LaFollette participated with Fred Carter (Vicki made a killer dip) and Bette Lu Krause for a rousing Christmas sing-along (including “Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer” — tinyurl.com/adtyhmcw, and the McKenzie Brothers “Beer in a Tree” — tinyurl.com/2p8448vp).
Al Betters picked out the most magically appropriate holiday gifts for his entire pod before heading to Portland to celebrate the Kwak-Ferguson Fellowship award for grandson Ryan, neuroscientist of the first order specializing in Alzheimer’s research (University of Iowa). Kim and Andrea Patton welcomed daughters Anya and Alysa home just in time to cut down the holiday tree from their own backyard and get real candles installed, for the traditional German Christmas. (Also note: it's cabbage time!)
Bob Pyle celebrated anew his recent book of poetry (with photos by Judy VanderMaten), "Tidewater Reach," and talked about warmer days: i.e. when the Coronis fritillaries migrate to the high Cascades after the blooming of delicate wild flowers in the Central Washington shrub-steppe. Tucker Wachsmuth (his handmade Christmas card display is still featured at the Columbia Heritage Museum) mentioned the card games he plays with his grandkids — rummy, Slap Jack, and whist — along with working on the occasional jigsaw puzzles. Ann Driscoll reminded me that one of my musically-talented high school buds, Doug Smith, married her equally talented sis after they met at the UDub music department.
Kenny Tam encouraged me to stop by sometime to watch a documentary about how the Buddhist tradition traces the Dalai Lama (and other ceremonial lineages) over multiple lifetimes. Pat and Phil Stamp’s young black lab, Willow, was returned to their Nahcotta home from Surfside after running away the night of the big thunder and lightning storm. (A scary story with a fantastic ending.) Meanwhile neighbor Bonnie got the mistakenly-removed load-bearing wall in her bathroom replaced.
Bradley (and Dan) had a quiet day at home tidying up the yard with a leaf-blower. Liz and Bill Todd (and about 15 neighbors) decided that Christmas was the perfect day to release back to the wild a great horned owl rescued by the neighbors and resuscitated by the Wildlife Center of North Coast (story next week). The owl flew off into the woods just west of Kirsten Gleb’s old home (now Dena and Todd’s abode). John Walsh invited caroling elves onto his porch and later received a big plate of cookies. Devora and Kevin welcomed Cooper Kovach into their menagerie for a couple dog-sitting days. One dark and stormy night, Cyndy Hayward reminded a friend he’d left his car lights on.
Vicki Reece found a nearby service man who had exactly the right socket to get the stuck plug off her RV’s hot water tank. (She’s prepping for a drive south.) Rose Powers shared the story of her exquisite amber necklace — while some of us searched it for gnats frozen in time. Phil and Nancy Allen continue to have the most pampered chickens in the state. (Phil has recently made a “private nesting box” for a new addition “so the other girls won’t peck her.”)
As for me
I hope to head south for a couple weeks when I can get a snowplow blade installed on my 2004 Volvo wagon. This old paint has 250,000 miles and is still going strong. In fact, I tried to buy a new (used) car last week, but three miles away from the dealership, I drove back and hopped into my old front seat again sighing with relief. In sickness and in health, ‘til death do us part (knocking on wood here).
So, my friends, it’s been a glorious coming together this holiday season, enhanced even more dramatically by picture perfect snowy days. We’re so hoping we all stay well, sneeze/cough/scratchy throat/and covid free as 2022 approaches. Get your resolutions ready.
