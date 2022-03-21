Packing up the sun
On my last full day in Tucson I’m sitting on the patio of Presta Coffee Roasters trying to figure out how to pack some sun in my trunk for the trip north. I’m wondering if my pod will still remember me by the time I show up. I’ve tried to keep up with folks by phone and Facetime, but that’s no substitution for in-the-flesh meet-ups. And, in strangely ironic circumstances, most of the news I’ve gotten about “back home” has often come from snowbirds gathering here in the southwest. There seems to be an unusually large klatch of us in Tucson
Marty Lemke and I got together for happy hour a couple days ago while Dick was supervising the inspection of their new house. It’s a go. They’ll also be looking for some place Pacific Northwest-ish though not on the Peninsula — “We couldn’t find anything we liked, the market is so tight right now!”
Gary and Marla McGrew and I had tacos together last week; and then they set up a lunch for us with Cindy and Tom Downer who also have a splendid place here. We talked about all things Peninsula: who was sick, who had retired, the price of gas here versus there (and more on that in a moment), odds and ends.
So it was from Cindy that I heard about Nyel’s hospital stay in Seattle. (Please send him healing thoughts.) Then I called Sydney to get all the news that’s fit to print — also here in her blog: sydneyofoysterville.com/oysterville-daybook. I heard about my neighbor Ginger Bish’s health struggles — Ginger, be well! I’m catching up on the loving and bittersweet postings of Peter Jenke, reviewing the amazing life of Linda (she died peacefully last Friday): www.facebook.com/peter.janke.125.
I have to admit that looking up at this blue-blue cloudless Tucson sky has kept me at a distance from the struggles of Peninsula friends. And even though the news brought me closer than I wanted to be with Putin’s murderous goings on in Ukraine, my thoughts about Peninsula friends hit closer to home. One needs a balance between sinking into the reality of losing friends, the horrific international news, and whatever one does to keep one’s spirits light.
Live(ly) theatre
So, in that regard, just a quick reminder that a lively band of dedicated singers and dancers has been preparing a lighthearted comedic musical for our enjoyment. “In fact,” says director and lead Rita Smith, “you might say we’ve been practicing this play for two years, almost to the day! We were supposed to open March 20, 2020, but because of Covid, of course everything closed down. So now ‘A Bag Full of Miracles’ is opening this coming weekend March 25 and 26 and runs for the first two weekends April. This show has every kind of character in it, all so different. It’s just a fun musical because the plot has so many twists and turns.”
The story, which takes place in San Francisco, includes a happy-go-lucky retired school teacher; a lawyer who’s a scammer, a cheat and a scoundrel; a flamboyant antique dealer; a lonely doctor; two clueless people with no taste who’ve won the lottery; and a radio-preaching reverend and his loyal sidekicks — just to name a few. And, OMG, it seems like a quarter of the Peninsula is starring in this production.
I might just mentioned a few stand-outs: half of the Oyster Crackers will be on stage for this “miracle play” — Rita as lead Maggie Hill and Better Lu Krause as Lady Windesmeer; as well as married couple Kevin and Deborah Perry. Deborah, adding to her usual roll as make-up artist, is, I hear tell, having a great time playing Nancy Day who steps out of her character’s plain-Jane self to become a glamorous and seductive siren. Fred Carter stepped in to handle the music and sound stage, and, according to Rita, “He’s just a hoot and is doing such a great job.”
No vaccination cards or masks are required for the audience, though all players have been vaccinated. (You can still wear a mask if you want.) Rita says they have cut down on the full capacity of the theatre from 150 to 50-60 to keep things safe. “We usually come down from the stage after the production to greet everyone, but we won’t be doing that this time,” says Rita. “No hugs.” Anyway, if you want to get your funny bone tickled, this production seems like a pretty place to start.
Lastly and g(h)astly!
As mentioned, talking to Tom Downer in these sunny Southwest climes brought us around to discussing the price of gas. When I first arrived in Arizona, gas was around $3.35 a gallon, and now most stations are ringing it up to $4.50 or higher; while friends in California are wailing about prices upwards of $6.50. Though I’ve heard from everyone if this is part of what we can do to help the Ukrainian people in their ongoing nightmare delivered by war criminal Vladimir Putin, then so be it. (Compared to gas prices in Europe and other countries, we’ve had incredibly low fuel costs for decades.)
My talk with Tom brought him around to showing me a couple mind-boggling photos of a new set of fuel tanks that he installed at Jack’s in December 2020 — after months of delays and a 40% contingency increase as one thing after another went kerflooey. Without knowing that this pic was taken in our humble Ocean Park, I’d have guessed it was some industrial Duwamish locale. Tom also tried to make an financial argument for a electric charging station, but the astronomical costs (and no loan assistance from the state) were prohibitive.
After our conversation, Tom sent the following detail, “The three new fuel storage tanks each hold 12,000 gallons. One of them is a single compartment for regular gasoline. The second is two-compartment and holds 8,000 gallons of regular and 4,000 gallons of non-ethanol supreme. The third tank is two-compartment, split equally between diesel and supreme that contains up to 10% ethanol.”
“Underground fuel storage tanks have a slew of regulatory requirements. An important one is that there must be pollution liability insurance as a condition of the license to operate. No fuel can be delivered to a location that does not have the license. The insurance policies are available from a very limited number of underwriters. It's my understanding that the policy we have is underwritten by Lloyds of London, reinsured through the Washington Department of Ecology, and then sold through a select few brokers.”
“Our old tanks were installed in 1980 and have reached what is widely considered the end of their useful life. Exactly how much life is left we don't know. Insurance carriers also won’t answer the question of whether lining the old tanks would extend the insurable life. Our dilemma was deciding whether to make the huge investment in new tanks, knowing that the growing effort to eliminate petroleum fuels substantially elevated the risk in a market that already had a very low rate of return, or to run the risk that Ocean Park would be without a gas station because we couldn't buy insurance. We concluded that we owed it to the community that has supported our family for the past fifty years.”
I’m always impressed with Tom’s combination of business savvy and community spirit (free potatoes anyone?). And it was fun to see him relaxing in shorts amid the saguaro, though I know he’s back in his hardware apron by now. Alas, I too am trading in my flip flops for rain boots.
