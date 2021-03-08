Poking a dragon is dangerous. I suppose we should have known that little David-Nahcotta would probably lose a fight with the United-States-Postal-Service-Goliath, especially with PO-slayer DeJoy in charge.
For several days after the sudden closure of our little gem of a post office — Saturday, Feb. 27 — there were frantic and resourceful emails and phone calls zigzagging back and forth between residents all up and down the Peninsula. It’s not only Nahcotta residents who feel profoundly the loss of a community hub, but all those who understand the value of history.
All may not be definitively lost, but a positive result looks dim at this point without engaging some Big-Gun political personalities. (If you care about this issue, please let your concern be known: U.S. Postal Service employees Cheryl Lite, 971-201-3611; and Ernest Williams, 702-768-4957. Our government reps: Jaime Herrera Beutler, 360-695-6292; Patty Murray, 202-224-2621; and Maria Cantwell, 202-224-3441).
PO at the POP
Jay Personius, the visionary and innovative Port of Peninsula (POP) manager, quickly jumped into the fray to suggest that the port would be willing to sponsor a post office location for Nahcotta. I think it’s a perfect solution. The port has a mandate to support the community it resides in and it also has a budget that could stabilize a contract post office into the foreseeable future.
The location at the port is, in fact, the reason Nahcotta even exists (more on that in a moment), so this partnership makes complete sense. There is some conversation about building onto or adapting the existing Willapa Bay Interpretive Center to accommodate it. The project, initiated by Nancy Lloyd, has informative oystering displays and authentic artifacts that would pair nicely with our rural post office. The building is ADA accessible, has a little-used bayside lanai, and the parking is convenient.
I was encouraged by this seemingly natural solution until I heard that the USPS is unlikely to reinstate a contract post office with the Ocean Park post office so close. The powers that be said “There is no business case for it.” But does history require a bottom line to be valuable? I say no. J’accuse!
Historian Sydney Stevens tells the tale
I sent news of our post office closure to the Seattle Times metro desk. It seemed the kind of story that would illustrate the current post office crisis — something even our urban neighbors might be interested in. A couple days later, reporter Erik Lacitis, drove down with his wife and their new rescue dog. (He arrived with open-toed Birkenstock sandals in the middle of a rainstorm. I forgot to tell him boots were de rigueur.)
After meeting with Chris Wiegardt, son Cody, current building owner Colleen Raftis, and me at the old Nahcotta building, we drove up to talk with Sydney Stevens about the history of our beloved Nahcotta.
Here’s the challenge that starts this pioneer story: how to get mail, passengers, and freight from Astoria, Oregon, to Olympia, the capital of Washington Territory. As Sydney writes in her March 2, 2021, Oysterville Daybook (sydneyofoysterville.com), “The first leg of the journey was by steamer, the General Canby, a tug of considerable size, built in South Bend, and run between Astoria and Ilwaco by way of Fort Stevens and Fort Canby. The next leg from Ilwaco to Oysterville was by the Loomis Stage Line. The stage coach travelled right along the beach.”
“Part three of the journey was by the little steamer Garfield which crossed Shoalwater Bay from Oysterville to Bay Center, South Bend, Riverside, Woodard’s Landing, to North Cove where passengers and mail were again transferred to a stagecoach for the run to Peterson’s Point, now known as Westport. The fifth leg of the journey, from Peterson’s Point to Montesano was again by water on the little stern-wheeler Montesano. The sixth, and final leg of the trip was by stage line from Montesano to Olympia. Total time for this incredible mail run (which happened three times a week) — 60 hours! Bet that beats today’s record!”
Local luminary Lewis Loomis was disgruntled that the slowest part of the journey was the Peninsula leg between Ilwaco and Oysterville. He hatched the idea of building a railroad to replace the stage coach ride on the beach. Much money was donated for this venture and donors initially thought the railroad terminus would be in Oysterville, but the only navigable channel was over a mile from the shore there. The channel came closest to the shore four miles south, at what became the twin cities of Sealand and Nahcotta. So the railroad and the Nahcotta post office — where mail was unloaded from the train and loaded onto the ferry for the trip across the Bay — were both launched at the same time, October 1889, the year Washington officially joined the union.
Dorothy Trondsen Williams — who still holds first-hand knowledge of this history — confirmed that the Nahcotta post office has always been in the same building: once the J.A. Morehead General Merchandise — though it was rebuilt after the January 1915 fire.
As I see it, the postal service is eating their own children: they don't seem to understand that the Nahcotta post office is a scion of their own creation story.
The art of losing
I know the hard workers at the Ocean Park post office are ready to welcome us new P.O. customers, but I’ve barely had the heart to go in there. I’m not ready to give up on our battle. I think it’s a battle of survival, both for Nahcotta, the name and the place, and for our zip code. If we lose this struggle, will we continue to exist? Will Nahcotta still appear on maps? Who will remember our history?
Days after this post office outrage, our pandemic pod suffered a profound blow, the loss of our matriarch: E. Margaret Main, 96. Nanci Main’s mother had a fall and, then, as is often the case, a series of events unfolded that meant her Creator called her home. She now has a new job description, our guardian angel.
Though we did expect her death — in a vague, sort of shadowy far-in-the-future way — that silly, innocent human magical thinking allowed us to push the thought off because we believed it would never really come. But death did find her — breaking our illusion — and that has deeply shaken those of us who loved her so much; though her passing has brought us closer to each other, given us time to share tears and laughter, to tell stories and to remember.
Losing a beloved means losing a part of one’s history, missing a face, a smell, losing a name that, in some not too distant time, will not be heard again. Losing brings up other losses. Reminds us what it means to be human. The future is a mystery, and — despite our best efforts — the past is soon forgotten. This moment of now is the gift. Cherish it.
