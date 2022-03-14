My extended stay in sunny climes and away from the usual winter worries — will the pipes freeze, will the roses freeze, will the chickens freeze — has given me time to indulge in one of my favorite activities: bingeing on media. I’ve had time to read (or listen to) books, magazines, news, and partake of a couple live musical events. (Tucson has a surfeit of culture in just the right balance of not too urban to drive me crazy but urban enough for quality experience.)
I find myself trying to balance what I’ve so enjoyed about being down south with the horrors of entering another cold war with Russia. Watching global coverage of the death and suffering taking place in Ukraine has thrown me, and I assume us all, into a state of shock that layers over two years of covid shut-downs we thought were finally coming to an end. Perhaps we were thinking — how can things get any worse? (As Pooh would say, “Silly humans.”) And now, of course, they have.
So, herewith, in case you need a break, I recommend some media I’ve enjoyed lately: a few items are wonderfully escapist; some are pointedly right on; and a couple are horrifying just-in-tune with the times. If you’re not quite ready for intensive spring cleaning, you could take a break and dive into a couple of these while you slowly come out of your winter hibernation.
Audio books
A couple issues ago in my beloved New Yorker magazine, I was introduced to a futurist author that I was not acquainted with: Kim Stanley Robinson is a prolific — 21 sic-fi novels — author and resident of Davis, California. He’s a hiker and passionate environmentalist who has turned his recent writing into service on the topic of climate change. (Now keep reading please, even if you don’t count yourself as a sci-fi lover.)
I’ve been enjoying the luxurious benefit (it’s absolutely free!) of an online library app called Libby; one that you can connect to your Timberland Library card which gives you free rein over a vast number of both on-the-page and audio books, and even a huge selection of magazines. (Right now I’m enjoying flipping through the pages of a beautiful design and architectural magazine called Tidskriften Rum. I didn’t even know what country it was from until I just now looked it up — Iceland.)
Anyway, browsing Libby — you can peruse by format category, title, author — I found one of Robinson’s books I could download and listen to immediately. (Many you must place a hold on and wait for.) This gem, called "Shaman," is 15 hours of pure listening pleasure, and, unlike Robinson’s futuristic novels, takes us back in time 30,000 years to a tribe of people living in the Ardèche region of France, just below the Chauvet Cave. You may remember that this cave was discovered in 1994 and has some of the most arresting cave art in all the globe (Chauvet Cave: tinyurl.com/yrzaybmm).
Basically, the tale focuses on Loon, a young boy being tutored to become his pack’s next shaman. The immediacy of the Ice Age world that Robinson creates throws you securely into the entirely convincing era of our long-ago ancestors. With brilliant characterization, skillful knowledge of fauna and flora of those times, geology, cosmology, and a certain expertise about the technique of cave painting itself, Robinson took my hand and led me through. I laughed, I cried — always on the top of my list of requirements for a good book. It’s the kind of book you do not want to end and yet you race along to find out what will happen next.
For me, another must-have feature of an audio book, even a well written one, is the timbre and pacing of the narrator; and in this case, Graeme Malcolm, with his sonorous voice and slight but not exaggerated characterizations, provides a brilliant match for the tale. It’s sort of a cousin to Jean Auel’s "Clan of the Cave Bear," but oh so much better.
Documentaries
I recommend two: one uplifting and inspirational; one a horrific example of what the Ukrainian people are facing now, and, perhaps, a warning about the fragility of democracy.
First the uplift: we just lost the globally effective humanitarian, medical anthropologist, physician, MacArthur genius, and activist Paul Farmer (1959-2022) captured in Tracy Kidder’s book "Mountains Beyond Mountains." With a band of compadres from Harvard Medical School, Paul founded Partners in Health and revolutionized medical care for under-served and underclass people in Haiti, Peru, and Russia (and in so doing also changed medical practices in the United States and around the world). If you want to be wowed and reminded about the positive effect one person can have, I highly recommend "Bending the Arc," a 2017 documentary that traces Paul’s revolutionary influence. His outsized life sounds almost other-worldly, but in fact his strength was just a matter of passion, commitment, and change, one step at a time.
Second, for straight ahead horror (you may not be able to stomach this one) but critical historical background, take a look at "Winter on Fire: Ukraine’s Fight for Freedom," which captures the story of the 2014 protests catalyzed by students in the main square of Kyiv which ultimately forced the resignation of Russian-backed president Viktor Yanukovych. Unfortunately, we now see that the “Maidan Uprising,” as it was called, was only the beginning.
As we mostly sit on our hands now — or simply weep — as the country of Ukraine and its people are murdered, can we please, please use this moment to appreciate our democracy; to understand what keeps it healthy and whole: a free press, voting rights, free and fair elections, strong democratic institutions, honest and informed politicians.
Live music
And finally, for a little respite, a little soul-soothingness, there is nothing like live music. On the Peninsula we are fortunate to have many venues for music and many talented musicians. The Peninsula Performing Arts Center, a labor of love for Bill and Sue Svendsen, provides so many fine options (peninsulaartscenter.org). Liberty Theatre has some fabulous performances coming up (libertyastoria.org): The Portland Cello Project (March 19); Willy Tea Taylor (March 24); Horse Feathers (March 26) — and that’s just for the remainder of this month!
And I’ve not been music starved while here in Tucson either. I caught Janis Ian at the Tucson Rialto Theatre; this is her last tour and her last CD. She’s still on her game, and she’ll have some Northwest dates coming up. And last night I went to the Tucson Opera for “A Little Night Music,” by Stephen Sondheim (another giant we recently lost). We were still wearing masks; we still needed to show proof of vaccination and boosters, but we were live — sitting hushed in our seats tantalized by the magic of set, costumes, performers, and musicians all together experiencing some of the best of human imagination and ingenuity on the planet.
“A Little Night Music” is about love, about finding your right place in the world. Its most famous number is, of course, “Send in the Clowns,” as a comment on human folly in all things: “Where are the clowns? / Send in the clowns. / Don’t bother / they’re here…”
Yep, exquisite humans: brilliant, flawed, inventive, humane, murderous. What a world we’ve created.
