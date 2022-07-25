Long Beach Peninsula logging 2022

Exhibit A: Destroy something wonderful, magic even, and it will still add to the Gross Domestic Product.

 CATE GABLE

Inflation

When we think of our lives in economic terms, we’re generally worried about how to pay this month’s bills. But how the economy works nationally, in the grand scheme of things, is also of concern. And I’ll bet it’s on our minds lately as we suffer through the highest inflation many of us have ever experienced.

Peninsula land clearing 2022

Land clearing for new housing is counted as a gain for the economy, but is it really?

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.