Are we there yet? Can my friends come out and play? And, more importantly, when can I get a haircut? These and other burning questions float through my mind as I careen from one day to the next as time ticks by, sometimes in orderly fashion, sometimes strangely contorted. Though the virus has put a heavy blanket over all activities, there are still other problems in life that surface in peaks and hillocks along the way.
Thus, we got hit in our family with some truly devastating doggy news. My sister’s glorious standard poodle Frankie suddenly took ill last week, and in a mere two and a half days she was gone. It was some kind of virulent systemic storm that neither of the two vets consulted could diagnose in time to thwart. So, in the midst of this already horrendous pandemic, we are grieving for a lost family member. (If you don’t have a dog, a cat, a parrot, a hamster, a pig, a snake, or a hedgehog member of your family, you may not understand the grievousness of this loss.) She was a “good dog” in every sense of the word, and we had no idea that we wouldn’t have many more years of her sweet “Curly-gurlness.” In fact, we were just about to celebrate her ninth birthday on June 9, the day she emerged into the world and the day dad died 40 years ago in the exhausting Yakima ash cleanup — the aftermath of the Mount St Helen’s eruption. (She was named after him.)
Frankie’s death brought many other things to mind and heart. First, of course, is the oft forgotten lesson of truly loving every day of life with the beloved people and beings who share our days. Predictably, we humans seem too easily distracted to be grateful for all the gifts we have when we have them and often only belatedly grieve when they're gone. I guess it’s just how we manage to get through every day, imagining we’re in control of ourselves and our world. The jokes on us.
And, while we’re on the topic, it’s a good reminder that we have no real control over Mother Nature either; she certainly seems angry at us lately — perhaps I can be forgiven for anthropomorphizing her — what with the pandemic, the murder hornets, the deluge and flooding after the Michigan dams collapsed, the prediction of an unusually fierce hurricane season approaching, heat wave in the Bay Area, snow flurries in the east, the Arctic thawing, etc. But, that’s the bad news. There’s a lot of good news too.
Kim’s phone story
Last week one of our Ocean Park residents, Kim Farnham, called the Chinook Observer office to praise a worker at Wal-Mart in Warrenton. I spoke to Kim a couple days ago. Here’s her story.
Kim’s phone was majorly on the blink for a month or more, which meant that she could neither receive or make outgoing calls — a dangerous handicap for someone needing regular communications with her doctors. She tried tirelessly, on the phone for hours, with representatives from her current phone provider and got no satisfaction. In fact, many of these representatives were downright rude to her; one even saying, “Listen lady, I’m not here to teach you how to use your phone.” Another rep actually hung up on her. This went on for so long that Kim’s children in Nevada were about to call our sheriff’s department to have someone make a welfare check and see if she and her husband were still alive!
As Kim says, “Finally, I called over to Wal-Mart and they said someone could help us, so my husband and I decided we’d put on masks and go.” They were reluctant to venture out because they are both in the vulnerable category for the virus, but they needed a phone that worked.
“When we got to Wal-Mart, there was this young girl, Amanda, who said to us, ‘We’ll get this. You will leave here with a phone that works!’” Kim continues, “That’s how determined that little girl was. She even got me a chair to sit on — it was incredible. We were there three and half hours, though that was nothing compared to the maybe 30 hours I spent on the phone before with no success at all. Now I have a phone that rings. I can answer my phone!”
When all was said and done, Kim remembers, “She even missed her lunch and she said ‘That’s OK.’ Well, I had a fifty dollar bill in my wallet and I put it on the table and said, ‘I’d like to tip you.’ But Amanda said, ‘No, my tip was making you happy.’ When I left there, I was in tears I was so grateful.” That kind of customer attention seems a dying service these days, so Kim called over to talk to Amanda’s manager Ray to put in a good word for her.
And then on top of all that, Kim and her husband went to visit Amanda again just a couple days ago to get some help setting up their phone message function. “During all this time, I know everybody is distressed, but I’ve never run across anybody like that little girl before,” says Kim. “I said to her, ‘You probably don't want to see me again,’ but Amanda said, ‘Oh yes I do!’ She just knew how thankful I was, and she told me to feel free to come see her any time.”
So kudos, Amanda, wherever you are, for your commitment to humanity and caring.
Covid-19 test up close and personal
In other good news, I’d like to thank the Pacific County covid-19 testing team. A couple weeks ago, I didn’t feel like myself. I had a headache (unheard of for me), an upset stomach, extreme exhaustion, and a dizziness bordering on vertigo. I didn’t have the fever or dry cough, but I was upset enough to call in to our EOC testing hotline to inquire (360-875-3407 or 360-642-3407). Because of those peripheral symptoms and because I’m also in the over 70 category, I was approved for the test.
Here’s how it goes. A technician will take basic info from you over the phone; then you're given a testing ID number and a time to appear. For the whole procedure you stay in your car, pressing your health cards and a picture ID up against your window when asked for them. Then you pull under the overhang at the county facility on Sandridge and two extremely friendly and efficient nurses — Leah Heintz and Lori Ashley — greet you. I was dreading the swab thrust, but it only tickled a little. Leah and Lori are pros! I got a call from Leah with the results in about four days time.
I was thoroughly impressed with the whole process. And lest you start worrying about whether you may have bumped into me somewhere, I tested negative. These days I think it’s fairly common when things in your body don't feel quite right to worry, “OMG, I’ve got the virus.” I was glad I could get a test and cross it off my list — at least for now. I’m still suited up — gloves and a mask — when I dash to the store.
The moral of these stories? Even amidst the pandemic, life goes on with its normal frustrating, sometimes heartbreaking, often uplifting events. Just don't forget to tell your friends, family, and helpers — two-leggeds and four-leggeds alike — how much you love and appreciate them. And keep yourself safe.
