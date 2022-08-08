“Time, oh good good time, where did you go?”
—Pozo-Seco Singers
Creatures big and small
Dear friends, I’m almost afraid to mention that Canada geese are beginning to head south in their unkempt Vs, calling to each other to gather up and fly right. And the leaves of my swaying birches have begun tentatively falling, one by one, flitting down amid the happily and still blooming Dorothy Perkins roses, crocosmia, Penstemon, impatiens, lavender, thyme, snap dragons and dandelions. I find it exceedingly hard to admit it, but we may be turning the corner from our (finally) glorious summer into — can we hope? — a glorious fall.
The mama deer and her two fawns long ago left my lower yard where “No Mow May” turned into “OMG-there’s-no-way-I-can-mow-now” summer. And I saw the first, though small, Orb spider yesterday — always a harbinger of autumn — stretch out circular webbings across the railings on my porch.
Still, or maybe because of time passing, I’m delighting in our amazing biome. Last week I washed out several ziplocks and hung them on the line. The next morning I walked out to bring them in and was met eye-ball to eye-ball with an enormous deer lying cool as a cucumber in my grass. (I love that the deer — who have over the years less and less wild habitat — can do safe sleep-overs on my property.) I just backed up slowly. I can get those ziplocks later.
This afternoon a chipmunk standing upright on my porch at the threshold of the open slider had no idea the trouble he’d be in if Jackson caught a glimpse of him. I politely told him to get lost. Over at a friend’s house, a hummer was confused and panicked, having wandered into a glassed in porch. I calmly approached and when he/she stopped on a ledge exhausted, gently scooped her up and let her free. While sitting under my flowering cherry, little green aphids land and start tickling, walking between the tiny hairs on my forearm.
Sorry if I sound like Saint Francis of Assisi; I’m just an ordinary human slowing down enough to revel in the miracles all around us.
Fond farewells
This past weekend Sturges Dorrance and daughters Meredith, Sarah, Elizabeth and Jennifer (and many family dogs) celebrated the life of devoted wife, mother, and friend to so many — Pam. The gathering was stellar. The buffet table was magnificent to behold created by Peninsula catering A-team Rita Nicely, Nanci Main and Katie Witherbee-Allsup. Phil Allen was on hand for parking assistance and Nancy served salmon. Ken buzzed around the edges helping to clear. The weather — no doubt arranged by Pam from a suitably high place — was the epitome of beachy perfection: sunny and clear, with a cool breeze off the ocean. Kites marked the spot. (Leftovers went to the Ocean Park firehouse!)
I also want to acknowledge the gathering of family and friends for Wayne Chipman last week. Wayne’s death was a tragedy of epic proportions. He and brother Will worked for me and many folks in my pod over the years. Known for their meticulous carpentry and problem solving, they always got us laughing. Wayne, bro, you left your footsteps all over my roof. RIP.
Oysterville Regatta
Other summer delights are in store, and many have coalesced around this coming weekend. First is the modern-day Oysterville Regatta, started in 1994 by Tucker Wachsmuth, Dave Williams and Chris Freshley — with maybe a one year lapse for covid.
Even as a total landlubber I can say with enthusiasm I love the regatta: all us folks on the shore talk and kibbitz, nibble snacks, and with binoculars try to figure out what is going on out on the bay and who’s ahead (though this can change suddenly). Since Tucker stopped sailing a couple years ago, he is generally able to narrate the news from shore-side.
The regatta sailors use the Bruce Kirby designed laser (first made in 1970), a single-handed sailing dinghy with a common hull design and a variety of riggings depending on wind strength and weight. Tucker, who’s been the sole advocate for the regatta recently, finds a good high tide at the right time with decent weather. This year it lands on, as mentioned, Saturday, April 13, 4 p.m.
“The sailors gather at noon and we talk about the event, This year I’d also like to do some planning for the future — how can we make sure the regatta continues? Then we get all the riggings sorted out — that keeps me busy — and we hope to get boats in the water by 2 p.m. We’ll have at least three racing that I know of as well as the time-keepers boat. Doug Knudsen will be here for safety.”
The buoys are permanently anchored in the bay, and making the first buoy is easiest; but the second leg — calculating how to make the turn back to the shoreside buoy for the second loop — is trickier. Evidently there is something called a “beam reach” when the boat is at right angles to the wind, the fastest and easiest for sailing. But you don’t get a favorable wind on the return trip. Tucker says our bay wind is generally coming from the northwest.
“I know the people on the shore are having a good time, but what they miss is the camaraderie of the sailors on the bay — there’s lots of bonding that goes on out there, a lot of encouragement and talking as you pass another boat or strategize on that turn. Do you turn first — another boat could cut you off — turn wide, or wait to see how the others negotiate it?” He adds, “I love almost everything about the regatta — it’s a wonderful event and it has the history element, too.” Dogs welcome, of course.
Jazz and Oysters
Also on Aug. 13, Nahcotta’s Port of Peninsula is sporting “Jazz and Oysters,” the Water Music Society fund raiser. (Performers’ schedule and ticket info here: watermusicfestival.com/event/jazz-and-oysters) You can eat, drink and be merry from 11:00 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. for $25. Music will be provided by some of the finest including the Mel Brown B3 Quintet, The Ellen Whyte Ensemble, Rangers and the Re-arrangers, and our own Ilwaco High School Jazz Band. It’s a kid- and dog-friendly (on leash, dogs not kids) gathering with plenty to see, do, listen to, and eat. And it’s for a good cause — funds go to support our music in the schools programs.
Doxie Days
And, finally, if you’re lucky enough to have one of those long-nosed, bigger-than-life personalities in a low-to-the-ground tubular body — AKA Dachshund — bring him or her along to Colleen’s Coffee House on Bay Avenue Saturday, Aug. 13, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. A Portland dog rescue group, headed by author and Doxie-owner Kizzie Jones, will be on hand to manage the proceedings.
Given what I know about Doxies, I’ll bet there will be a lot of chaos, barking, attempts to eat whatever happens to fall on the floor, and lots of belly rubs. There will also be book signings (Kizzy has a string of Doxie-centered picture books), a beach walk, and a sea-creatures costume contest. It goes without saying that Colleen has the best coffee on the north end, plus a range of dangerously tasty treats (including Copper-approved dog biscuits).
So what’s not to like about these summer dog days? — maybe just the fact that they’re racing by oh so quickly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.