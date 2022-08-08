Jackson Gable

Jackson says, "Summer has gone to the dogs! What's a sea-creatures costume contest, anyway?"

 CATE GABLE

“Time, oh good good time, where did you go?”

—Pozo-Seco Singers

Colleen Smith

Colleen Smith draws a lot of smiles at her Coffee House and Tapestry Rose Yarn Shop in Ocean Park.
Doxie Days poster

Don't miss Doxie Days, Saturday at Colleen's Coffee House on Bay Avenue in Ocean Park 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Or your choice of several other wonderful Peninsula events all on Aug. 13 — dogs always welcomed.

