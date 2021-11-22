Gaia’s stage
This is a special week in our year — a time to focus on all the people, events, gifts, and resources we have in our lives. It’s a time to thank our parents and all our ancestors for the DNA we’ve inherited from them; and maybe even this old planet earth for life itself, for the just-right conditions, not too hot, not too cold, that transpired to create the miracle of sentient beings.
We — and all earth’s creatures large and small, winged or footed, or clawed, or blubbery, shelled or shapeless — owe our consciousness to a sequence of events that is no less than astonishing; we are star dust.
Every astronaut who has ever gone up in space and looked back at our little blue ball in the darkness has come back with a new awareness of the preciousness of our home. Here on planet earth, evolution has woven a tight-fitting net of adaptation, a balance of competition and cooperation, that has resulted in a rich fabric of life. There is so much we don’t yet understand about how this “fit” works, though we see it all around us. And, in fact, it’s not a static event — we are but tiny mites in the grand scheme of Gaia’s continuing epic drama.
The best of the Peninsula
On the Peninsula, we’re lucky enough to live in a place where Gaia’s balancing act is still mostly in place. We have a front row seat for the cycles in the natural world — whether it’s the salmon returning, the life of an oyster, or the fall cranberry harvest.
Our spit of land was formed at the end of the last Ice Age, some 15,000 years ago, by the force of the Mighty Columbia working against the basalt headlands at its mouth, depositing sediment from far inland. Those of us who’ve found this magical spot walk in the footprints of Native peoples whose culture covers and underlies our place. Our braided histories, our stories both benevolent and cruel, are richly layered where we live. None of us stands alone.
And here we’ve taken our stand, creating a remarkable community. As good friend and indomitable community booster, Diane Buttrell, says, “There’s something in the soil!” We’re not perfect — far from it: ICE has tattered the fabric weaving our Hispanic neighbors together; we’ve allowed our beach to be decimated by fireworks year after year; we’ve largely disavowed our homeless citizens; we’re not immune to the divisiveness infecting our nation.
Yet, we’ve come together time and time again to solve complex and unattended problems: we’re feeding our school kids on weekends; our food banks flourish; the local art scene — for music, craft, and culture — is robust and varied; we’ve found ways to support our fishing families and our fisheries; we take care of our elders as best we can; when a call goes out for donations or volunteers, we step up; we’ve got a vital local newspaper and an amazing community radio station; young people are returning and beginning to fill positions of local leadership. As small towns go, surely we must rank in the group of most resilient.
What I’m most thankful for
So with that backdrop, let me name a few special things I’m most thankful for in this week of thankfulness and gratitude. Friends and family must top the list. My pod-mates have gotten me through two years of fear and uncertainty. When a lethal virus struck us and the nation closed down in March of 2020, our pod huddled together and experimented with ways to continue to share meals, laugh, and keep loving each other.
Last winter at this time we froze our butts off on the outside porch of one pod-mate; we were determined not to be thwarted from enjoying each other’s company. We tinkered with how to stay six feet apart, outside, with masks, washing our hands, even washing our groceries, following protocols that were the best we knew at the time. We pooled our money, bought and tried out several outdoor heaters, one that sounded like a jet plane taking off and obliterated any conversation. We talked about the best mask designs and joined up to buy some of them in bulk. We kept each other posted on virus updates. We did throw caution to the wind for last year’s New Years Eve — dancing together indoors, eating pie and ice cream, and celebrating still being alive.
We can laugh about it now because surely one of the major thank you’s for all of us must be the development and implementation of the covid-19 vaccine. Against all odds, this vaccine was created and disseminated in record time. Now, as pod-mates all fully vaccinated and boostered up, we can more casually gather to keep the faith and the flame of our friendship. (Breakthrough infections can happen, but I note that the rate of deaths in the unvaccinated population is 12 times greater than for those of us who’ve trusted our medical experts. Yes, our arms were sore temporarily, and some of us had a fever for a day or two. But the vaccine has an obvious risk/reward payoff.)
Humanity has overcome this latest threat; and lest we forget how it all took place and the deadly desperation of that first virus wave fogs over in our minds, here is a detailed timeline of the advance of the virus: www.cdc.gov/museum/timeline/covid19.html.
Thanksgiving meal
So this year, being able to gather for the Thanksgiving meal is in itself a triumph. Supply chain issues have kept some grocery store shelves bare and prices are a bit higher this year, but … unemployment is down, spending is up (higher than in pre-pandemic times!), folks in sector jobs like retail and food service are making more money. The economy has bounced back. There will be turkeys in most ovens; with steaming bowls of mashed potatoes; baked Brussels sprouts; sweet potato casseroles; pitchers of gravy; and, one hopes, pumpkin, pecan or mincemeat pies with lots of whipped cream. (Thankfully, there are many places on the Peninsula serving up meals for those who have no warm places to gather.)
Our pod has felt secure enough to blast off to be with other family members this year because the vaccine has restored our ability to travel and spend time with loved ones in distant places. We’ve made it through another year due to so many things: our good fortune to be living in one of the most advanced cultures and countries in the world; restored leadership in the White House; our good decision-making as individuals; the resources and good will of our local community; and, certainly, our overall good luck in being who and where we are.
May you and yours come together around the Thanksgiving table this year and recount to one another the many ways you are grateful and glad to be alive.
