It's an unwrap

That’s a wrap folks — or maybe we should say an unwrap. We hope you’ve had a safe, warm holiday with friends and family.

 CATE GABLE

The good

Despite all that’s grim in the daily news stream, there was so much good this year. Our community met every challenge with elan — the aftermath of an insurrection in the seat of our democracy; continued covid, along with flu and RSV; something looking like a third world war; crazy midterm elections featuring some crazy candidates; hot weather, then extreme cold weather; and top it all off with a big doses of inflation — we had it all and we made it through with our inimitable Peninsula spirit! Friends helped friends: grocery store shelves remained stocked (well, there was one week we didn’t have head lettuce); nonprofits kept doing their work; our health department was superlative; vaccines and boosters arrived and were delivered into arms; food banks kept people fed; our gardens produced; we enjoyed art shows and live music.

