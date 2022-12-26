The good
Despite all that’s grim in the daily news stream, there was so much good this year. Our community met every challenge with elan — the aftermath of an insurrection in the seat of our democracy; continued covid, along with flu and RSV; something looking like a third world war; crazy midterm elections featuring some crazy candidates; hot weather, then extreme cold weather; and top it all off with a big doses of inflation — we had it all and we made it through with our inimitable Peninsula spirit! Friends helped friends: grocery store shelves remained stocked (well, there was one week we didn’t have head lettuce); nonprofits kept doing their work; our health department was superlative; vaccines and boosters arrived and were delivered into arms; food banks kept people fed; our gardens produced; we enjoyed art shows and live music.
In general we have so much to be grateful for. And in that file there are a couple special shout-outs I’d like to give. Thank goodness we have the Timberland Libraries in our county. They provide expert research help and — as we used to say in the Bay Area — a warm well-lit place for books. Plus they added these after-hours passes to make the resources of the library even more available for people who may not be able to make it through the doors during regular hours. Plus, each one of us Pacific County citizens have $40 of printing available for us — every month! (I finally took my aggravating, expensive to maintain and persnickety printer to Goodwill.)
Second, I hope that each and every one of you have managed to create a friends-pod during these nearly three years of covid mania. What would we have done without kin to complain to, eat with, and beat at dominoes (or fill-in-the-blank)? We irritated each other sometimes — we know each other pretty well at this point — but my-oh-my I would not have made it through without my pod. They popped me out of my house when I was shoe-horned in and grumpy; fed me when I opened the fridge and looked at it in blank despair; they made me laugh when I had no idea I had any laughs in me. And they encouraged me to be me time and time again. I bow to my podmates.
Lastly, as most of us know, we live in a remarkable giving community. We’re a collection of small villages with six degrees of separation (or less) between us. When we lose Marian Lee, our eldest military vet, or Pam Sturges, or Nyel Stevens, or Bud Goulter or Wayne Chapman we know what that means and we all pause for a moment to take it in. When the food banks say they need more donations, we get out our checkbooks. When a house burns down, we donate clothes. We walk dogs. We give Christmas presents, backpacks, school supplies, music concerts, wildlife tours. (For more giving suggestions check out the Pacific County Foundation giving catalogue spccf.org.) Political, geographical, emotional distances melt away and we do the right thing. That is not only good, it’s beautiful.
The bad
This is not to say that there aren’t disturbing activities, events and people all around us. I’m still mourning and furious about the loss of our Little Nahcotta Post Office That Could. It was a gathering place for our once-bustling community by the bay. It was great when Jayne’s Bakery was still adjacent to our post office: it was truly the hub of “downtown Nahcotta,” a place to see art, find out the latest gossip, grab an amazingly delicious scone, post a letter and get on with the day. Now I’m left with a miserable “N” after my original Nahcotta post office box number — the last vestige of our charming bayside railroad terminus. Years hence, “Nahcotta” will likely appear on historic maps and nowhere else.
The other disappearances that eat at my heart are the loss of our trees. I have written about this before in so many contexts and in so many different ways, each time more saddened and more discouraged. Our landscapes, our trees and forests, are part of the magic of our place. Our trees connect us to past years, to the wildness and beauty that made the Peninsula a destination over past centuries. Our trees provide habitat for the animals who share our home. “When the tide’s out, the table is set” isn’t just a travel tagline — it was (is?) a way of life. But when I see more and more lots denuded of trees and another pole barn go up, when I hear that a recent bayfront house sale nearly broke the $2 million mark, when another charming landmark shop (or post office) closes — I think we are watching a movie called “Paradise Lost.”
Our commissioners, our shop owners and business people, our community leaders, all of us need to do a better job of preserving what we love about where we live. I’m not saying progress can or could be stopped — no, there’s no going back to horse and buggy days — but we must make a better effort to consciously shape where we live, to decide the kind of community we want for ourselves and for our children.
The ugly
January 6th two years ago was ugly. The dissembling about what happened that day continues to be ugly. The evidence of wrong doing that the “Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capital” has unearthed, organized, and reported is a service to the nation. (The report is here: january6th.house.gov.) I’m proud that our representative Jaime Herrera Beutler stood up for the truth; her take down was ugly. Joe Kent’s misguided policy of revenge was ugly (and his ballot recount a waste of precious resources). I’m proud that our county helped put Marie Gluesenkamp Perez in place to represent us in that other Washington. May she have the patience, fortitude, and courage to speak up for the real needs of our area.
And, what can we say about the treatment of women in the Middle East. Brave woman are dying in Iran (we hope and pray our visiting writer Aida stays safe). Afghani women can no long go to school — any school, at any level — or be part of any non-profit organization. And in our own country, Sepreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, smilingly, has dragged American women back to 1778. We know these are dark times when half the population — and the half of the population that actually produces life — is made invisible, is unvalued, and repressed.
Last and certainly also least, Russian leader Vladimir Putin is ugly. His war in Ukraine is an evil humanity hasn’t known since the Holocaust. It’s outrageous to me that we must stand by following the global rules of engagement while he twists the truth, destroys priceless cultural treasures, murders, rapes, tortures and endangers innocent men, women, and children — his own Russians included. Yet, what are our choices? Putin was trained by the KGB to control the muscles of his face so as not to show emotion, so his bland demeanor hides his evil smirk. But you can see in his eyes that he is a dead man walking, a shell of a man who craves only power.
The new year
Yet, we have another chance to make things right, to make things better, to support good work. We have just passed the darkest day, the longest night, of the year. Now is the time to rest up, rejuvenate ourselves, and be ready for the return of the sun.
As humans the trail behind us is long — the earth and its creatures have been 4.6 billion years in the making — and the path ahead is still rising. We have so many tools at our disposal, so many informed and inspiring young people, so many reasons for hope. Dark lessons reveal opportunities.
May we be strong and vigilant enough to take advantage of them.
