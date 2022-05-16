Another Alito moment
Men and women gathered all over the nation last Saturday to protest Alito’s return to the Dark Ages. A passionate group of people in Astoria also took to the streets adding their voices to tens of thousands of others in cities big and small, all outraged by SCOTUS trying to turn back the clock.
As Carol Newman said about the Astoria gathering, “I was wearing an old T-shirt of mine from San Francisco that just said ‘Choice.’ [Yep, we have to do this again!] Erica Berry organized our demonstration and it was her first time planning such a big event. The exciting thing is there were so many young people.”
The New York Times noted, Marco Barbato brought his four-year-old daughter to Houston’s demonstration “so she could see how democracy works and witness people standing up for what they believe in.” As he said, “It is a woman’s business to do what they wish with their bodies. My daughter needs to know that.”
Thank you, Marco, for hitting the nail on the head. It’s not about “quickening,” or “trimesters,” or “rape” or “the leak” — that’s all what-aboutism. It’s about women (and men, if there is a comparable issue) having agency over their own bodies. If the government can take that away, what other deplorable authoritarian shenanigans will they attempt next?
Our sensational news cycle is one headline, then on and gone; but I’m not going to let this issue disappear so easily. It’s too important. It’s emblematic. We’re living through a period in the U.S. that will be prominent in the history books as a major fork in the road for American Democracy. Which path are we going to take and what road are you on?
Art in the city
So, yes, I was in Astoria for a little taste of “city life.” At Astoria Coffee House and Bistro I sipped a Lavender Breeze (gin, Cointreau, house-made lavender bitters, lime, dash of house-made grenadine). Tangy, dangerous, and wow! At Imogen Gallery I marveled at the dynamic power of the large-scale charcoal drawings of April Coppini. My favorite was “Yellow-faced Bumblebee Queen.” How did she do that? How did she capture that bee in a fit and flurry of black charcoal strokes so convincingly that you can almost hear that queen bee buzz? Coppini’s work is brilliant — don’t miss the show (imogengallery.com).
On to Curry & CoCo Thai Eatery for a fabulous meal. A friend and I watched through the window as a couple of young tourists sprawled on the pavement waiting for their take-out, unwilling to leave their bikes unattended. And here’s a tip from a Jaguar-driving regular: “Richy Eggplant” or the “Tom Yum soup.” The curries are also splendid; and if you like Pad Thai, try their “country” style.
Then to the Lightbox Photographic Gallery and Fine Printing (1045 Marine Drive) for a conversation with owner Michael Granger about a very special exhibit that lasts through June 8th.
My Sexy Chernihiv
First let’s pause for a second on the city of Chernihiv (we’ll get to the sexy part in a moment). The web tells us that “Chernihiv is a city in northern Ukraine. In its historic center, Dytynets Park is home to churches like the 11th-century Transfiguration Cathedral; the Cathedral of Boris and Gleb features silver Royal Doors, and St. Catherine's Church is topped with gold cupolas. Near central Red Square is red-brick Pyatnytska Church. Southwest, near Trinity Monastery, the tunnels of Anthony Caves hold centuries-old monks’ tombs.” Settled some 2,000 years ago, “Chernihiv was the second most important Ukrainian city during the Rus’ period of Ukrainian history, often serving as a major regional capital.” Perhaps just this short description can give you an idea of the irreplaceable treasures there.
Eight years ago Bogdan Gulyay began photographing his friends in stunning poses, with unique clothing, in remarkable settings all around town. Most of the photos are sensual, featuring nude women; though the stars of the photographs in my mind may be the many remarkable architectural sites in Chernihiv. Or, at the least, there’s a radiant dialogue between the flesh, curves, startling power and beauty of the female body set against the angularity of city streets, concrete forms, apartment blocks, civic buildings, parks, and churches.
The contrast in the images is even more heart-rending now because Chernihiv was one of the first places the Russians attacked on February 24th. The fight that took place there is one of the main reasons Kyiv was saved. Fighters in Chernihiv staved off the Russians from Kyiv, but in the process their town was destroyed.
Here’s how Michael is involved: Bogdan’s photos are now on the walls of the Lightbox Gallery. Not only that but Michael and a Portland friend who knows Bogdan figured a way to create an artful giving opportunity. These photos can be purchased at Lightbox. Michael prints them on archival quality paper and the funds that come from these sales are passed on to Bogdan, who — in some cases — is passing them on to people in Ukraine who need support. (See the full story and the images online: lightbox-photographic.com/shows/my_sexy_chernihiv.
We’re all connected
So, in this case, art is the filament that ties our little corner of the world to Ukraine; that ties Michael and his gallery with Bogdan and his photographs; that ties us all to the “before” and “after” of Ukraine and Chernihiv.
Michael says, “Once the original photographs were done, they were hand-colored. Then Bogdan sent us the high-res digitized files — that allows us to print them here at the gallery. This whole story really touched my heart. These photographs are happy. They present happiness, it’s what he was really talking about when he took these photos. But now, looking back on it, I think of all the buildings — the power plant, the train station, the apartment block — it’s all gone. And I wonder about the models, the women. Where are they? They were friends of his obviously. What’s going on with them? Are they ok? Do they have husbands, do they have families?”
“When we sell one of his prints, we send Bogdan the money, but it’s not just for him — he is doling it out on the street so you know it’s going straight to where it’s needed.” The prints go for $100-200, plus a mailing and handling fee. And, besides the single prints, there is another opportunity for a serious collector. Michael continues, “There is actually a handmade book of all the original, hand-colored photos — 25 of them — in Portugal for $2,000. We’d love to sell that for him.”
When you stop by you’ll see what Michael is talking about: the lively colors, the youthful vibrancy of the images, the happiness and strength. Then you’ll be confronted with the contrasts. You’ll remember that everything in these Chernihiv images — buildings, art, architecture and history, many of its people — has been destroyed by a criminal despot.
Whether you are able to purchase one of these remarkable photos or not (and I hope you’ll consider it), I encourage you to see the show. The entirety of the story, the art, how it connects our worlds — it’s all there on the walls of the Lightbox.
For me, this is the best that art can do: connect us, remind us, stun us, change us.
Remember that the Bayside Singers have one more show — "You’ll Never Walk Alone" — coming up at the Lutheran Church in Ocean Park, this Saturday, 2 p.m. If you need to be soothed or inspired, this might be the place for you. Cookies afterwards (something for everyone)!
