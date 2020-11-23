There are so many reasons to be thankful in this Thanksgiving season. First, I’m grateful to be alive and healthy as our Pacific County covid cases dramatically rise. Staying safe — for ourselves and for those we love — has to be our number one priority right now. Don’t let up.
And, despite the weather, I hope you’ve been getting out into our stunning winter days: days that alternate between outrageous winds, sideways rain, and foaming winter waves; and those glorious times when the sun breaks through and everything is golden. Our change of seasons — flaming fall rolling into dramatic winter — is always a time to remember how lucky we are to have a front row seat for Mother Nature’s performances. Living close to wildness is a gift fewer and fewer people experience. We’re some of the lucky ones.
Just yesterday I had a short conversation with a handsome buck grazing in my lower yard. (I tossed a few Asian pears to him over the fence.) Birds, large and small, are jostling at the feeder. The brilliant-headed hummers dive and buzz. Some fall colors still linger, and my Melba rhodie decided to bloom for the first time ever last week.
‘Art of survival’ at Bay Avenue Gallery
Amid this strange covid-time — made more frightening by unhinged and unprecedented White House tomfooleries — I’ve been talking to artist friends and so thankful for the work they do. But I’ve also been wondering how they’re coping with both the shutdown of galleries and the parallel “shutdown” of emotions many of us are feeling. How has art changed during the pandemic and how are artists dealing with reduced income and more time but, often, more mental fog and confusion?
My art — writing — has continued in an on-and-off sort of way. We writers can just hole-up and keep tap-tapping; but visual artists — painters, crafters, wood workers, sculptors, jewelers, ceramicists and others — need a place to show their wares. They want people to be able to see, touch, and experience their art in first-person real time. So how are they faring during these lock-down days?
Last weekend I spoke with Bay Avenue Gallery owner Sue Raymond to find out. Hers is the only gallery of its kind on the north end, serving over 50 artists. Sue confirmed that there’s both good and not so great news. “We’re practicing the ‘art of survival’ here at the gallery. When I write the checks to all the local artists, I’m so happy, but we really aren’t making our bills. We’re definitely open, we’re still here, but we have fewer people coming in.
“The new regulations say we have to shut down to 25% of our capacity, but,” she laughs, “that would be five people in the gallery at the same time, and sometimes we have only one or two people all day! I’m committed to our artists and to staying open. And every day our artists are making new art.”
When I ask if covid has changed the kind or tone of the artwork, Sue says, “I think all creative people are more affected by what’s happening now — depending on how much news you watch, who your neighbors are, and the perceptions of the people around you. We all need to figure out what is best for us and find a balance.”
One of the things Sue is known for, along with being a fantastic art instructor, is her whimsical clay birds and figures. They tell a story or represent an imaginative character. “I know the shut-down has affected me,” she continues, “I don’t feel like I used to. When I go into my own studio usually the endorphins would just be bursting and I’d come out feeling so rejuvenated after a day of work. I’d even go back sometimes at night and look at what I’d done and say, ‘I love that!’
“But sometimes now the stories don’t come beautiful. These aren’t your happy stories anymore. I’ve had more trouble — though I did just sell two birds in a Cannon Beach gallery — and I’m not the only artist who feels this way. Some artists have just said, ‘I can’t do this any more.’ Or they’ve changed the kind of art they’re making.”
Out in front
“Artists are the pulse of society because we’re so sensitive to what’s going on around us. The job of artists is to make art that reflects what people are feeling. Art is out in front of society. In all the great movements of art, first the work is considered avant-garde [or even ridiculed like Picasso’s ‘Guernica’]. Then people come to accept it as normal, and then certain works become masterpieces.”
“How do I work these days? I spend the night surfing; I look through the internet to see what other artists are doing. What are they posting, what are they saying? I read some blogs, watch YouTube, watch somebody else working. I find things I love. Then I start thinking, ‘Now how am I going to spin that when I get back into my studio?’ So I’m still connecting with other artists.”
Sue says that most of our local artists are still working — the problem is that their income has taken a nosedive with galleries closed. Ordinarily artists would have sold their wares at the Kite Festival, the Garlic Festival, Rod Run, or on studio tours, but all these venues were shuttered. “Our artists are still making art, still thinking, ‘someone is going to want this…’” but many are discouraged.
What about the money being given to small businesses to keep them afloat? Sue says, “Unfortunately art is still considered a luxury.” She’s had trouble tapping into CARES and other legislation meant to help struggling businesses, but she’s hoping the gallery can snag funds in the next round of financial help Governor Inslee is promising.
Make art, buy art!
Here’s where you come in. It would be a cultural tragedy to lose the Bay Avenue Gallery, which was originally founded by Bette Lu Krause in April 2010. (Sue joined as co-founder shortly after). It’s not just a place to show art, but a place to make art too.
The adjacent workshop was humming with creativity the day I visited with three folks (masked and carefully distanced) working on different projects. There were quirky and imaginative “Sand Dollar Houses” glazed, baked, and ready for pick-up; a whole host of clay figures, and flowers ready for the kiln; and scads of materials, glazes, and tools. The gallery fee for the studio is based not on time but on materials used. Classes are on Tuesdays and Thursdays: learn to make a sand dollar house ($42), or an elaborate garden flower ($46) or a holiday ornament. Nothing says love like a handmade gift.
This Thanksgiving weekend both the gallery and the studio will be open. There’ll also be demonstrations and a tent out front with lots of items for sale, maybe even a barrel fire in the backyard depending on the weather. (A website for our local artists is also in the works. Stay tuned for the launch of columbiariverarts.com.)
“I’m not retiring anytime soon,” Sue says. “That’s not an option for me because this is what really truly makes me happy. I love the fact that people move here and come into my studio and make things and buy things and meet the artists and become artists! I’m committed to the gallery and I love our community.”
Let’s spread the love. Thankfully, artists are committed to their arts — we can do our part by admiring and buying their work.
