How does one begin to talk about this week just past? My head is a jumble of thoughts. My heart aches for those who lost their lives and those lost individuals, misguided and mislead by the lies spewed by many of our so-called leaders. Just one example: the man seen waving gleefully to a photographer while carrying Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s podium is 36-year-old Adam Johnson, a stay-at-home dad of five and husband of a physician. He’s now in jail. He took a dog-leg turn on Jan. 6, which will change his life forever. And five people are dead and many others injured, fired, arrested, or under suspicion.
How can a week like this go unexamined by any American when it has affected all of us, in every corner of our nation? Digital media brings us ever closer together and blares images and information from afar into our hands, quite literally. Since I have no television, I watched the news coverage on my iPhone. I texted a string of reactions to friends at a distance. We experienced this national horror in real time together.
Measuring things
In my earlier life, business strategic planning, sustainable development, and information technology were my areas of expertise. And within those fields, measurement was my specialty. Measuring things requires techniques and details that — though not a hard science — generally involve counting: numbers of clients, percentages, risks, temperatures, bandwidth, profit and loss, costs and revenues, etc. Measuring is one of the best ways to figure out what is happening now, or has happened in the past, and what results might be expected in the future.
Perhaps being in the businesses of measuring gives one a false sense that there is an objective reality in the world; and, granted, some things are easier to count than others. Harvesting apples for instance. You can count each one individually or weigh them to get a general idea how much applesauce you’ll end up with in your larder or how many pies you can bake. And, though we may not all agree on the causes, we can also count the number of climate disasters in 2020 and figure how much this cost us. (There were over 22 disastrous “weather events,” each with losses exceeding $1 billion: one drought, 13 severe storms, seven tropical cyclones, several massive wildfires, and 262 people dead.)
Votes, too, get counted, or even recounted as they were in Georgia — three times. The numbers did not change the outcome. Of the 5 million ballots cast, Biden won by 11,779 votes (a number the current president understands precisely). The third recount — this one done by hand — resulted in fewer than five votes changing in some counties; and of the 62 voter fraud lawsuits put forward since the election, none — not one — resulted in any proven fraud. As Republican U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney (Utah) said, “The best way we can show respect for the voters who were upset is by telling them the truth.”
What now?
But what now? What will it take to heal our divided republic? I’ll admit that I’ve been upset, even intolerant, of friends, family, and acquaintances who don't believe the same set of facts I believe. So what can we do when “alternative facts” separate us? Can we even agree that there are objective truths?
As someone who once made a living measuring things, I tend to have a need to know (as my friends may tell you ad nauseam). I don't make decisions quickly or easily. I like to gather up information and mull it over; ask a lot of people what they think; sometimes make charts. Even then, though, often things are not clear. I find sometimes that information can even muddy the process of making the right decision. And sometimes there is no “right” decision.
Often the heart side of me generates a stronger pull. This me gets hit quickly with first impressions — of people and situations. This heart-sense comes from a deeper place; some physiologists/ psychologists now agree that what we call “knowing on a gut level” actually means that information from the core of the body (or even some subconscious sensing) is at work sending important signals to us.
I find I’m arguing with my two sides in this instance too. My head says that these folks who shattered windows, trespassed, stole Federal property, smeared shit on the walls, left garbage in the rotunda, terrorized our public servants, should be punished. I’m angry that my country — on view by other people all over the globe — embarrassed itself so completely. We have become both a laughing stock and a frightening model of democracy-off-the-rails. These actions, these images cannot be taken back.
Then my heart says, these people were misled by a skilled grifter who took advantage of their sense of unfairness. The level of anger we saw was not manufactured overnight — it took years. The how and why of this needs to be our republic’s study in these next weeks, months and decades. All it took to start this fire of dissatisfaction was a misguided and dangerous narcissistic who managed to work his way into power at the highest levels of our country’s leadership. Our democracy needs repairs at the deepest levels.
Local solutions
Ann Applebaum — staff writer at the Atlantic, senior fellow at the John Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies and author of “Twilight of Democracy” — puts it this way, “These cultists and QAnon followers live in an alternative reality in which they don't accept the rules of American democracy. Finding a way to reintegrate them, finding a way to reach them, that’s a really important task both for the Biden administration and the Republican Party itself. It will need to reach out to its own members, its own voters, and find a way to bring them back into the fold.”
“Historically there have always been people on the far left who have also disliked American democracy and been doubtful about it. [There are] a few of them around today and I’m hoping that they also see these events and draw the conclusions that democratic solutions are the only solutions.”
Reintegration. Reaching out. Bringing all citizens back into the fold. Accepting the rules of American democracy. These can't just be words. They require action.
Americans have always stood for free and fair elections and the peaceful transfer of power. And the freedom Americans crave and are known for, must be paired with responsibility, critical thinking, and a sense of empathy for others. In my mind, these are the rules central to our functioning democracy.
Can we heal ourselves locally? I propose an idea — that after vaccinations are widespread and some kind of normalcy is established, that we bring together a group of community leaders with ideas from both sides of the aisle to set up a series of town meetings. We’ll need skilled facilitators and a set of guidelines for conversation: absolute safety, a desire in participants to listen deeply, and a commitment to honest communication. Let’s talk together about who we are as a community, what we value, and what we want to look like in five or ten years.
Maybe this forum could be another “Eye of the Storm” gathering like Nanci Main and others organized so many years ago after we suffered through the devastation of the Great Gale of 2007-08. The storm that raged this week is of a different nature, yes, but I think the magnitude of destruction is at least as great.
